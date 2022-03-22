Warriors vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors (47-24) play against the Orlando Magic (19-53) at Amway Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $3,808,101 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $6,660,415 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

