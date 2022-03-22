Zion Williamson posts explosive dunk video on Instagram

Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson just posted this to his IG story: (And if you’re wondering if it’s recent, he’s wearing his new Zion 2 shoe in it)
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion posted a video of him dunking at the Pelicans’ practice facility Tuesday night.
He has told people around him his surgically repaired right foot feels good and he wants to play, but with only 10 regular-season games remaining, his return is unlikely. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:47 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Is this all we’re going to see of Zion Williamson doing basketballish things this season? (h/t @Andrew Lopez) pic.twitter.com/sczkwBTY5G – 9:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson just posted this to his IG story:
(And if you’re wondering if it’s recent, he’s wearing his new Zion 2 shoe in it) pic.twitter.com/0Xy1EAmAww – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Re: Zion news. The obvious ideal would be that he was never hurt, but it’s in best interest of his career to wait it out, heal fully. Sucks, but right move.
I think realistic bar for this year is to make play-in and win at least first game of tourney. That’s my standard. -MP – 3:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sources said Zion Williamson is not expected to return to play this season, but that he is making progress toward on-court work. So far, Williamson has been seen doing stationary shooting and is able to bear weight on his injured foot. New Orleans has 11 regular-season games remaining, which leaves an improbably tight window for Williamson to complete the team’s ramp-up stages ranging from one-on-zero to five-on-five scrimmaging. Williamson returned to New Orleans two weeks ago after rehabbing his fractured foot injury in Portland, and the 21-year-old has been cleared to gradually progress in basketball activities. He has been attending Pelicans home games and has appeared to be in positive spirits around teammates and coaches. Williamson underwent surgery to repair his broken foot last summer and had several return targets delayed this season. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson just walked out of the tunnel and is seated at the end of the Pelicans’ bench. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 11, 2022
The New Orleans Pelicans post season chances might be getting a boost soon. Recent reports had Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson potentially returning sooner than later. Well, on Friday, Williamson appears to be taking the next step in his recovery from his foot injury. Williamson was seen at practice Friday morning dong some light shooting. -via Clutch Points / March 11, 2022