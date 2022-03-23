76ers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (41-41) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 65, Los Angeles Lakers 54 (Q3 10:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
thumbs up if you love the Sixers!
@lildickytweets 👍 pic.twitter.com/VxXAUoR7h7 – 11:30 PM
thumbs up if you love the Sixers!
@lildickytweets 👍 pic.twitter.com/VxXAUoR7h7 – 11:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are getting dinged up a bit in this game. Looked like Harden had something happen to his right leg (maybe ankle?). Embiid’s back was in some pain in the first half after a hard foul by Stanley Johnson. – 11:29 PM
Sixers are getting dinged up a bit in this game. Looked like Harden had something happen to his right leg (maybe ankle?). Embiid's back was in some pain in the first half after a hard foul by Stanley Johnson. – 11:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: 76ers 61, Lakers 52
The Lakers were outscored 34-22 in the second quarter. Stanley Johnson remains LA’s leading scorer (13 points) despite not scoring in the second. Russell Westbrook has 4 points (2-8 FGs), 4 rebounds + 4 assists. PHI is winning the possession battle. – 11:14 PM
Halftime: 76ers 61, Lakers 52
The Lakers were outscored 34-22 in the second quarter. Stanley Johnson remains LA’s leading scorer (13 points) despite not scoring in the second. Russell Westbrook has 4 points (2-8 FGs), 4 rebounds + 4 assists. PHI is winning the possession battle. – 11:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Turnovers (mostly from Westbrook) are pretty much the only thing you can realistically criticize for the Lakers in first half, given the circumstances. They’ve legitimately played quite well. AK – 11:13 PM
Turnovers (mostly from Westbrook) are pretty much the only thing you can realistically criticize for the Lakers in first half, given the circumstances. They've legitimately played quite well. AK – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Philly turned things up defensively in the 2nd Q, outscoring LAL 34-22 to take a 61-52 lead into halftime.
LAL hit 6 3’s in the 1st Q to open Philly up, but just 1 in the 2nd, and ended up at 44.7% overall in the 1st half with 7 TO’s.
PHI shot 49%, and had just 1 turnover. – 11:11 PM
Philly turned things up defensively in the 2nd Q, outscoring LAL 34-22 to take a 61-52 lead into halftime.
LAL hit 6 3’s in the 1st Q to open Philly up, but just 1 in the 2nd, and ended up at 44.7% overall in the 1st half with 7 TO’s.
PHI shot 49%, and had just 1 turnover. – 11:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lower back clearly bothering Embiid a little bit after the one foul from Stanley Johnson, could see Sam Cassell asking him about it on the sideline as well. Best thing these guys can do is throw a haymaker to open the third and finish his night early – 11:11 PM
Lower back clearly bothering Embiid a little bit after the one foul from Stanley Johnson, could see Sam Cassell asking him about it on the sideline as well. Best thing these guys can do is throw a haymaker to open the third and finish his night early – 11:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 61, Lakers 52. This game still feels like a slog, but the Sixers did have but more burst in the second quarter to create some distance. Embiid has 16 and 7. Maxey with 11. Harden is 2-of-10 from the floor. Sixers have 20 bench points. – 11:11 PM
Halftime: Sixers 61, Lakers 52. This game still feels like a slog, but the Sixers did have but more burst in the second quarter to create some distance. Embiid has 16 and 7. Maxey with 11. Harden is 2-of-10 from the floor. Sixers have 20 bench points. – 11:11 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 61-52, at halftime in Los Angeles.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 7 REB / 2 BLK
Maxey: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Niang: 9 PTS / 2 AST – 11:11 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 61-52, at halftime in Los Angeles.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 7 REB / 2 BLK
Maxey: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Niang: 9 PTS / 2 AST – 11:11 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Harden’s drives have been super slow. Does not seem to be a ton of burst there. – 11:08 PM
Harden's drives have been super slow. Does not seem to be a ton of burst there. – 11:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Joel Embiid has appeared in pain during the last few possessions. He’s getting looked at on the Sixers’ bench during the timeout. – 11:08 PM
Joel Embiid has appeared in pain during the last few possessions. He's getting looked at on the Sixers' bench during the timeout. – 11:08 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
There really isn’t a shot Joel Embiid can’t make anymore. Low post, mid-range, three-point line — Embiid just put a half Dream Shake on Dwight Howard and swished a fallaway. He’s got the whole bag. – 11:03 PM
There really isn't a shot Joel Embiid can't make anymore. Low post, mid-range, three-point line — Embiid just put a half Dream Shake on Dwight Howard and swished a fallaway. He's got the whole bag. – 11:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in 4Q this season:
1. Kyrie
2. Giannis
3. DeRozan
4. LeBron
5. Dinwiddie with Mavs
Dinwiddie is shooting 56.7 FG% and 52.0 3P% in 4Q since the trade. pic.twitter.com/paK85Qw1Fw – 10:59 PM
Most PPG in 4Q this season:
1. Kyrie
2. Giannis
3. DeRozan
4. LeBron
5. Dinwiddie with Mavs
Dinwiddie is shooting 56.7 FG% and 52.0 3P% in 4Q since the trade. pic.twitter.com/paK85Qw1Fw – 10:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not even surprising when Maxey goes on scoring runs now, just has so much to his game and flows so easily from one area of the floor to another – 10:59 PM
Not even surprising when Maxey goes on scoring runs now, just has so much to his game and flows so easily from one area of the floor to another – 10:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers finally catching some offensive rhythm. Maxey with a couple buckets, before Harden found Jordan for the easy finish. Harden is 1-of-6 from the floor but already has 4 assists. – 10:59 PM
Sixers finally catching some offensive rhythm. Maxey with a couple buckets, before Harden found Jordan for the easy finish. Harden is 1-of-6 from the floor but already has 4 assists. – 10:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
So few whistles in this game. Embiid was at the scorer’s table for forever there.
Anyway Tyrese Maxey, still shot out of a cannon. – 10:58 PM
So few whistles in this game. Embiid was at the scorer’s table for forever there.
Anyway Tyrese Maxey, still shot out of a cannon. – 10:58 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Sixers didn’t stagger Harden & Embiid. Both have been sitting for the last ~5 minutes. May have been a situation where they didn’t get a dead ball at the right time. – 10:52 PM
Sixers didn't stagger Harden & Embiid. Both have been sitting for the last ~5 minutes. May have been a situation where they didn't get a dead ball at the right time. – 10:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
18 points from PHI’s bench so far. Not even halfway through the 2nd quarter yet. Infinitely more dangerous if they can get some offensive production when Harden, Embiid are off the floor. – 10:52 PM
18 points from PHI's bench so far. Not even halfway through the 2nd quarter yet. Infinitely more dangerous if they can get some offensive production when Harden, Embiid are off the floor. – 10:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
DeAndre turning the ball over, then picking up a foul in the span of 15 seconds feels like his “Thank You” video to the Lakers. AK – 10:47 PM
DeAndre turning the ball over, then picking up a foul in the span of 15 seconds feels like his "Thank You" video to the Lakers. AK – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The young buck can score the ball.” #Suns coach on Monty Williams on Devin Booker.
11K points fourth-youngest with the other three with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant (Rest in Power) being the other three. – 10:47 PM
“The young buck can score the ball.” #Suns coach on Monty Williams on Devin Booker.
11K points fourth-youngest with the other three with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant (Rest in Power) being the other three. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers with a cool montage of LeBron James and Karl Malone after LeBron surpassed him for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1oE5PgEg39 – 10:46 PM
Lakers with a cool montage of LeBron James and Karl Malone after LeBron surpassed him for No. 2 on the NBA's all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1oE5PgEg39 – 10:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have a moment for LeBron passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list — a two-minute video celebrating his (and some of the Mailman’s) career achievements. pic.twitter.com/1n7TRPBdFH – 10:45 PM
The Lakers have a moment for LeBron passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list — a two-minute video celebrating his (and some of the Mailman's) career achievements. pic.twitter.com/1n7TRPBdFH – 10:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
They just showed a tribute video for LeBron becoming the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer. Danny Green, who played with LeBron on the Lakers’ championship team, was over by the Lakers’ bench clapping for him. – 10:45 PM
They just showed a tribute video for LeBron becoming the NBA's second all-time leading scorer. Danny Green, who played with LeBron on the Lakers' championship team, was over by the Lakers' bench clapping for him. – 10:45 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
At tonight’s home game, we celebrate @LeBron James for passing Karl Malone for the second-most points in NBA history 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZONXtGBKxc – 10:44 PM
At tonight's home game, we celebrate @LeBron James for passing Karl Malone for the second-most points in NBA history 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZONXtGBKxc – 10:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the minivan in 5 minutes:
9 PTS / 3-3 3fg pic.twitter.com/Q5fOEJlz41 – 10:44 PM
the minivan in 5 minutes:
9 PTS / 3-3 3fg pic.twitter.com/Q5fOEJlz41 – 10:44 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Stanley leads the charge.
@Stanley Johnson: 13 pts (5/5 FG, 3/3 3P) pic.twitter.com/XgHXLDbYHg – 10:43 PM
Stanley leads the charge.
@Stanley Johnson: 13 pts (5/5 FG, 3/3 3P) pic.twitter.com/XgHXLDbYHg – 10:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Lakers lead 30-27 after one quarter. Stanley Johnson has 13 points on 5-5 shooting to lead the Lakers. James Harden has struggled to find his groove for the Sixers with three points on 1-6 shooting. – 10:42 PM
Lakers lead 30-27 after one quarter. Stanley Johnson has 13 points on 5-5 shooting to lead the Lakers. James Harden has struggled to find his groove for the Sixers with three points on 1-6 shooting. – 10:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Harden and Embiid played pretty much that whole quarter together. Didn’t go so hot, Sixers trail 30-27 as the Lakers shot 6-9 from deep.
Georges Niang keeping the Sixers in it, knocked down all three 3s. Wonder when teams are going to start switching that screen with Harden. – 10:42 PM
Harden and Embiid played pretty much that whole quarter together. Didn’t go so hot, Sixers trail 30-27 as the Lakers shot 6-9 from deep.
Georges Niang keeping the Sixers in it, knocked down all three 3s. Wonder when teams are going to start switching that screen with Harden. – 10:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lakers 30, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Lakers are a scorching 6-of-9 from 3, including 3-of-3 from Stanley Johnson. Embiid has 10 and 4. Niang is 3-of-3 from deep but Sixers are shooting just 9-of-24 overall. – 10:41 PM
Lakers 30, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Lakers are a scorching 6-of-9 from 3, including 3-of-3 from Stanley Johnson. Embiid has 10 and 4. Niang is 3-of-3 from deep but Sixers are shooting just 9-of-24 overall. – 10:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tremendous start to the night here for the Lakers’ Stanley Johnson. He has 13 pts on 5-for-5 shooting on offense and on the other end, has been James Harden’s primary defender, keeping the Sixers’ guard in check so far (3 pts on 1-for-6 shooting). LAL leads 30-27 after 1Q – 10:41 PM
Tremendous start to the night here for the Lakers' Stanley Johnson. He has 13 pts on 5-for-5 shooting on offense and on the other end, has been James Harden's primary defender, keeping the Sixers' guard in check so far (3 pts on 1-for-6 shooting). LAL leads 30-27 after 1Q – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 30, 76ers 27
An impressive first quarter from the Lakers without LeBron James. Stanley Johnson leads them with 13 points, including 5-of-5 shooting and three 3s. Malik Monk provided a spark off the bench. They’ve moved the ball and rotated well. – 10:40 PM
First quarter: Lakers 30, 76ers 27
An impressive first quarter from the Lakers without LeBron James. Stanley Johnson leads them with 13 points, including 5-of-5 shooting and three 3s. Malik Monk provided a spark off the bench. They’ve moved the ball and rotated well. – 10:40 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Really nice 1st qtr for the Lakers, up 30-27 over Philly…Stanley Johnson 5 of 5 from the field, 13pts – 10:40 PM
Really nice 1st qtr for the Lakers, up 30-27 over Philly…Stanley Johnson 5 of 5 from the field, 13pts – 10:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Stanley Johnson was 0 for 2 through the 1st 3 quarters at Cleveland in limited minutes, but he played all 12 4th Q minutes, hitting 5 of 6 FG’s, including a pair of 3’s, for 12 points.
He’s carried that momentum forward with 13 1st Q points here on 5 of 5 FG’s (3 3’s). – 10:40 PM
Stanley Johnson was 0 for 2 through the 1st 3 quarters at Cleveland in limited minutes, but he played all 12 4th Q minutes, hitting 5 of 6 FG’s, including a pair of 3’s, for 12 points.
He’s carried that momentum forward with 13 1st Q points here on 5 of 5 FG’s (3 3’s). – 10:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK – 10:39 PM
With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK – 10:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seems like Maxey is going to get a chance to be the ballhandler leading the second unit tonight, with Harden playing all of the first quarter (so far) alongside Embiid.
They could certainly use Maxey’s burst of energy tonight! – 10:38 PM
Seems like Maxey is going to get a chance to be the ballhandler leading the second unit tonight, with Harden playing all of the first quarter (so far) alongside Embiid.

They could certainly use Maxey's burst of energy tonight! – 10:38 PM
They could certainly use Maxey’s burst of energy tonight! – 10:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Stanley Johnson is out here looking like an All-NBA selection against the #Sixers. Thirteen points on 5-for-5 shooting, including three threes. pic.twitter.com/lFxNj0vh1S – 10:37 PM
Stanley Johnson is out here looking like an All-NBA selection against the #Sixers. Thirteen points on 5-for-5 shooting, including three threes. pic.twitter.com/lFxNj0vh1S – 10:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
It’s the Stanley Johnson Show in this first quarter. He’s got 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including three 3s. Lakers lead 27-24 late in the first. – 10:36 PM
It's the Stanley Johnson Show in this first quarter. He's got 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including three 3s. Lakers lead 27-24 late in the first. – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Make it 5 for 5 from Stanley Johnson, who is mirroring the hot start from Augustin in Cleveland, and Gabriel in Toronto. – 10:35 PM
Make it 5 for 5 from Stanley Johnson, who is mirroring the hot start from Augustin in Cleveland, and Gabriel in Toronto. – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Terrific start from Stanley Johnson, who has 10 points on one end (4 of 4 FG’s, 2 3’s), and has held Harden (1 for 6 FG’s) in check on the other. – 10:34 PM
Terrific start from Stanley Johnson, who has 10 points on one end (4 of 4 FG's, 2 3's), and has held Harden (1 for 6 FG's) in check on the other. – 10:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 3’s, from Johnson and then Monk, have LAL up 17-14 with 4 minutes left in the 1st Q. – 10:32 PM
B2B 3's, from Johnson and then Monk, have LAL up 17-14 with 4 minutes left in the 1st Q. – 10:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel complimented Stanley Johnson’s interior passing, like the one he just made to Dwight for a bucket, ahead of the game. AK – 10:31 PM
Frank Vogel complimented Stanley Johnson's interior passing, like the one he just made to Dwight for a bucket, ahead of the game. AK – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is the 4th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant – 10:28 PM
Devin Booker is the 4th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant – 10:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
THT (ankle) is indeed out tonight, for the 3rd time in 4 games.
DJ Augustin is the first guard off the bench. He went 7 for 7 from the field with 6 3’s at Cleveland on Monday night. – 10:28 PM
THT (ankle) is indeed out tonight, for the 3rd time in 4 games.
DJ Augustin is the first guard off the bench. He went 7 for 7 from the field with 6 3’s at Cleveland on Monday night. – 10:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
1⃣1⃣K
Book becomes the 4th youngest player in @NBA History to score 11,000 points (LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant). pic.twitter.com/PjS8s8HkHI – 10:27 PM
1⃣1⃣K
Book becomes the 4th youngest player in @NBA History to score 11,000 points (LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant). pic.twitter.com/PjS8s8HkHI – 10:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James joining the team on the Lakers’ bench in street clothes. Sadly, he’s not carrying a wine glass. – 10:25 PM
LeBron James joining the team on the Lakers' bench in street clothes. Sadly, he's not carrying a wine glass. – 10:25 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
13&7 for Dwight Powell. Rockets have tried different defensive approaches with but he’s been a constant thorn in their side. Aggressive on the glass and tricky in the half court. Mavs up 88-73 with 9:56 left in the game. – 10:23 PM
13&7 for Dwight Powell. Rockets have tried different defensive approaches with but he's been a constant thorn in their side. Aggressive on the glass and tricky in the half court. Mavs up 88-73 with 9:56 left in the game. – 10:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Dwight Howard, combining LeBron’s pregame chalk toss and the Harlem Globetrotters’ classic “empty confetti bucket” gag. AK pic.twitter.com/31afcqR1KT – 10:22 PM
Dwight Howard, combining LeBron's pregame chalk toss and the Harlem Globetrotters' classic "empty confetti bucket" gag. AK pic.twitter.com/31afcqR1KT – 10:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Energetic start from the shorthanded Lakers, who lead Philly 7-4 into the first time out.
Sixers are just 1 for 9 from the field. – 10:22 PM
Energetic start from the shorthanded Lakers, who lead Philly 7-4 into the first time out.
Sixers are just 1 for 9 from the field. – 10:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Should Joel Embiid win the MVP? Doc Rivers builds the case for his star. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/23/doc… via @SixersWire – 10:15 PM
Should Joel Embiid win the MVP? Doc Rivers builds the case for his star. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/23/doc… via @SixersWire – 10:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris was introduced last among the Sixers starters tonight. #MuchRespectFlow – 10:12 PM
Tobias Harris was introduced last among the Sixers starters tonight. #MuchRespectFlow – 10:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics standings watch:
1. MIA – 1.5 GB
2. MIL – 0.0 GB (up by %)
3. BOS
4. PHI – 0.5 UP (tipping off now)
5. CHI – 3.0 UP
6. CLE – 4.0 UP
7. TOR – 5.0 UP
8. BKN – 7.5 UP
9. CHA – 8.5 UP
10. ATL – 9.5 UP – 10:08 PM
Celtics standings watch:
1. MIA – 1.5 GB
2. MIL – 0.0 GB (up by %)
3. BOS
4. PHI – 0.5 UP (tipping off now)
5. CHI – 3.0 UP
6. CLE – 4.0 UP
7. TOR – 5.0 UP
8. BKN – 7.5 UP
9. CHA – 8.5 UP
10. ATL – 9.5 UP – 10:08 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Fighting Five.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/TyefQNWVDR – 10:08 PM
Fighting Five.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/TyefQNWVDR – 10:08 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Heat just lost back to back games to the Sixers and the Warriors.
Embiid, Harden, Curry, Green, Thompson, Porter Jr. all were out.
That’s rough. – 10:07 PM
The Heat just lost back to back games to the Sixers and the Warriors.
Embiid, Harden, Curry, Green, Thompson, Porter Jr. all were out.
That’s rough. – 10:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers PG James Harden needs six made shots to tie Stephen Curry for 80th on the NBA all-time made shots list at 6,875. – 10:04 PM
#DidYouKnowFlow: Sixers PG James Harden needs six made shots to tie Stephen Curry for 80th on the NBA all-time made shots list at 6,875. – 10:04 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
There was a game in March in 2016 where the Heat destroyed the Cavs and LeBron was cracking up with D Wade at halftime. Cleveland went on to win it all. Watching Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra get into it while Heat get boat-raced by half Warriors reminds me of that. – 10:04 PM
There was a game in March in 2016 where the Heat destroyed the Cavs and LeBron was cracking up with D Wade at halftime. Cleveland went on to win it all. Watching Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra get into it while Heat get boat-raced by half Warriors reminds me of that. – 10:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
With a Miami loss and a Philadelphia win, MIL, BOS, and PHI will all be 1 game back of the HEAT for the 1-seed. – 10:01 PM
With a Miami loss and a Philadelphia win, MIL, BOS, and PHI will all be 1 game back of the HEAT for the 1-seed. – 10:01 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Back in the analyst seat and on the call for Lakers vs 76ers w/ the homie @Sedano at @cryptocomarena on @ESPNRadio! What a nice night, kickin back and breaking down some NBA hoops. ☺️🙏🏽🏀🤓 #playoffpush pic.twitter.com/lP4F82A6ez – 9:59 PM
Back in the analyst seat and on the call for Lakers vs 76ers w/ the homie @Sedano at @cryptocomarena on @ESPNRadio! What a nice night, kickin back and breaking down some NBA hoops. ☺️🙏🏽🏀🤓 #playoffpush pic.twitter.com/lP4F82A6ez – 9:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
On Monday the Heat lost to Philly without Embiid and Harden
Tonight they lost to the Warriors without Curry, Klay, Draymond or Porter
They now have just a one-game lead on Milwaukee in the loss column for the No. 1 seed. The Bucks have the tiebreaker. HCA is officially in play – 9:58 PM
On Monday the Heat lost to Philly without Embiid and Harden
Tonight they lost to the Warriors without Curry, Klay, Draymond or Porter
They now have just a one-game lead on Milwaukee in the loss column for the No. 1 seed. The Bucks have the tiebreaker. HCA is officially in play – 9:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Brooklyn Nets PR:
Kyrie Irving has reached the following point totals in his last four games played:
40 points – tonight at Memphis
60 points – 3/15 at Orlando
22 points – 3/10 at Philadelphia
50 points – 3/8 at Charlotte – 9:56 PM
Per Brooklyn Nets PR:
Kyrie Irving has reached the following point totals in his last four games played:
40 points – tonight at Memphis
60 points – 3/15 at Orlando
22 points – 3/10 at Philadelphia
50 points – 3/8 at Charlotte – 9:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kyrie Irving has reached the following point totals in his last four games played:
40 points – tonight at Memphis
60 points – 3/15 at Orlando
22 points – 3/10 at Philadelphia
50 points – 3/8 at Charlotte via @BKN_NETSPR pic.twitter.com/y12zmgBahr – 9:56 PM
Kyrie Irving has reached the following point totals in his last four games played:
40 points – tonight at Memphis
60 points – 3/15 at Orlando
22 points – 3/10 at Philadelphia
50 points – 3/8 at Charlotte via @BKN_NETSPR pic.twitter.com/y12zmgBahr – 9:56 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Wednesday Work.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/jxUv4vbtoQ – 9:42 PM
Wednesday Work.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/jxUv4vbtoQ – 9:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on LeBron James missing tonight’s game and the “tough” trend of stars missing marquee games pic.twitter.com/YkzybzCiHi – 9:36 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on LeBron James missing tonight’s game and the “tough” trend of stars missing marquee games pic.twitter.com/YkzybzCiHi – 9:36 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A new starting lineup, with Dwight Howard, Wenyen Gabriel and Stanley Johnson all playing in the front court together. pic.twitter.com/y2GwyByWpL – 9:31 PM
A new starting lineup, with Dwight Howard, Wenyen Gabriel and Stanley Johnson all playing in the front court together. pic.twitter.com/y2GwyByWpL – 9:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/fWs5hbQh3Y – 9:31 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/fWs5hbQh3Y – 9:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Yet another new starting lineup for the Lakers tonight:
Westbrook, Reaves, Johnson, Gabriel and Howard
It’s the 35th one of the season, the most since 2013-14 (also 35). – 9:31 PM
Yet another new starting lineup for the Lakers tonight:
Westbrook, Reaves, Johnson, Gabriel and Howard
It’s the 35th one of the season, the most since 2013-14 (also 35). – 9:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most 30-point games by a player age 21 or younger this season:
RJ Barrett: 11
LaMelo Ball: 8
Anthony Edwards: 7
Tyler Herro: 4
Tyrese Maxey: 4
Darius Garland: 3
Cole Anthony: 3 – 9:20 PM
Most 30-point games by a player age 21 or younger this season:
RJ Barrett: 11
LaMelo Ball: 8
Anthony Edwards: 7
Tyler Herro: 4
Tyrese Maxey: 4
Darius Garland: 3
Cole Anthony: 3 – 9:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel downplayed whether LeBron’s absence tonight vs Sixers had anything to do with schedule with not having a game again until Sunday vs New Orleans. Vogel: “If he can be in there, he wants to be in there. He’s dealing with soreness in the knee.” – 9:19 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel downplayed whether LeBron’s absence tonight vs Sixers had anything to do with schedule with not having a game again until Sunday vs New Orleans. Vogel: “If he can be in there, he wants to be in there. He’s dealing with soreness in the knee.” – 9:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again struggling against the shorthanded, tied 50-50 vs. the no-Steph, no-Klay, no-Draymond, no-Otto Warriors at half, a game after losing to the no-Embiid, no-Harden 76ers. Butler with 15 for Heat. – 8:41 PM
Heat again struggling against the shorthanded, tied 50-50 vs. the no-Steph, no-Klay, no-Draymond, no-Otto Warriors at half, a game after losing to the no-Embiid, no-Harden 76ers. Butler with 15 for Heat. – 8:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Doc Rivers’ case for Joel Embiid winning the MVP award pic.twitter.com/1Di068fgHX – 8:39 PM
Doc Rivers’ case for Joel Embiid winning the MVP award pic.twitter.com/1Di068fgHX – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Doc Rivers on LeBron James missing tonight’s game vs Sixers, and star players missing marquee games pic.twitter.com/hBKTOnLrRC – 8:38 PM
Doc Rivers on LeBron James missing tonight’s game vs Sixers, and star players missing marquee games pic.twitter.com/hBKTOnLrRC – 8:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
THT is a true game-time decision with the sore ankle that has kept him out of two of the last three games.
DJ Augustin stepped into many of those reserve minutes in THT’s place, giving L.A. more shooting and secondary playmaking, vs. THT dribble drives/defense. – 8:27 PM
THT is a true game-time decision with the sore ankle that has kept him out of two of the last three games.
DJ Augustin stepped into many of those reserve minutes in THT’s place, giving L.A. more shooting and secondary playmaking, vs. THT dribble drives/defense. – 8:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior.
“He’s coming along really well.”
Still no specific timetable/target date for a return. – 8:22 PM
Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior.
“He’s coming along really well.”
Still no specific timetable/target date for a return. – 8:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis “has been coming along pretty well” with his on-court work so far – 8:21 PM
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis “has been coming along pretty well” with his on-court work so far – 8:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is “coming along really well” as he works to return to the floor. – 8:21 PM
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is “coming along really well” as he works to return to the floor. – 8:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Wenyen Gabriel: “His length and athleticism is something we’ve lacked all year long. … He has the potential to really change things for us.” – 8:20 PM
Frank Vogel on Wenyen Gabriel: “His length and athleticism is something we’ve lacked all year long. … He has the potential to really change things for us.” – 8:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James dealing with “some soreness.” – 8:17 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James dealing with “some soreness.” – 8:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is dealing with some soreness due to playing three games in four nights (Toronto, Washington and Cleveland). – 8:17 PM
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is dealing with some soreness due to playing three games in four nights (Toronto, Washington and Cleveland). – 8:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is just dealing with some soreness in his knee. – 8:17 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is just dealing with some soreness in his knee. – 8:17 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Man Respect the game that should be it. What you eat don’t make me 💩💩. Where’s the love – 8:13 PM
Man Respect the game that should be it. What you eat don’t make me 💩💩. Where’s the love – 8:13 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
#ICYMI I sat down with Paul Millsap and we talked mentoring the younger guys, the Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic debate, and his thoughts on the city of Philadelphia #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire – 7:41 PM
#ICYMI I sat down with Paul Millsap and we talked mentoring the younger guys, the Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic debate, and his thoughts on the city of Philadelphia #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire – 7:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two wins from securing No. 1 overall seed, #Suns face 4 potential 1st round opponents in last 10 games.
Tonight: at T-Wolves (7th seed)
Thursday at Nuggets (6th seed)
4-5 vs. Lakers (9th seed)
4-6 at Clippers (8th seed)
Minnesota a game behind Denver for 6th.
Most dangerous? – 7:40 PM
Two wins from securing No. 1 overall seed, #Suns face 4 potential 1st round opponents in last 10 games.
Tonight: at T-Wolves (7th seed)
Thursday at Nuggets (6th seed)
4-5 vs. Lakers (9th seed)
4-6 at Clippers (8th seed)
Minnesota a game behind Denver for 6th.
Most dangerous? – 7:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Get ready for the three-game homestand this week versus the Bulls, Spurs, and Lakers!
Fans who attend Sunday’s game wearing Pelicans’ branded gear will receive thundersticks upon entry and receive discounts on beer, soda, and snacks.
#Pelicans | https://t.co/APEPAjW3IB pic.twitter.com/zBzorZhTM9 – 7:05 PM
Get ready for the three-game homestand this week versus the Bulls, Spurs, and Lakers!
Fans who attend Sunday’s game wearing Pelicans’ branded gear will receive thundersticks upon entry and receive discounts on beer, soda, and snacks.
#Pelicans | https://t.co/APEPAjW3IB pic.twitter.com/zBzorZhTM9 – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry against shorthanded Warriors. Same lineup that opened Monday night’s loss to shorthanded 76ers. (Also a lineup that enters 20-7.) – 7:02 PM
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry against shorthanded Warriors. Same lineup that opened Monday night’s loss to shorthanded 76ers. (Also a lineup that enters 20-7.) – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just need to hear he’s OK to go. Once I get that, we’ll be fine.”
Monty Williams when asked does he need to see Chris Paul in 5-on-5 before playing him.
Paul out tonight at T-Wolves. #Suns play at Denver tomorrow and then have two days between Thursday and Sunday vs. #76ers. pic.twitter.com/mb1qBNEVrV – 6:50 PM
“I just need to hear he’s OK to go. Once I get that, we’ll be fine.”
Monty Williams when asked does he need to see Chris Paul in 5-on-5 before playing him.
Paul out tonight at T-Wolves. #Suns play at Denver tomorrow and then have two days between Thursday and Sunday vs. #76ers. pic.twitter.com/mb1qBNEVrV – 6:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Celts D-onovan
• Wolves/Suns
• Kyrie & KD in Memphis
• Jalen Brunson time
• Embiid in LA for the zombie Lakers
• Dubs spiraling
Huge 11-game NBA slate tonight, talking here through tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/6M9u2oJWtd pic.twitter.com/HHe6uc7gBm – 6:30 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Celts D-onovan
• Wolves/Suns
• Kyrie & KD in Memphis
• Jalen Brunson time
• Embiid in LA for the zombie Lakers
• Dubs spiraling
Huge 11-game NBA slate tonight, talking here through tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/6M9u2oJWtd pic.twitter.com/HHe6uc7gBm – 6:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James (sore left knee) is out tonight. It will be his 77th missed game out of a possible 298 since joining the Lakers – meaning he’s nearly lost a full season out of the four he’s been in L.A. because of injuries es.pn/3Nie2d0 – 6:05 PM
New story: LeBron James (sore left knee) is out tonight. It will be his 77th missed game out of a possible 298 since joining the Lakers – meaning he’s nearly lost a full season out of the four he’s been in L.A. because of injuries es.pn/3Nie2d0 – 6:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Michael Jordan won in a landslide. Find out where LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 5:43 PM
Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Michael Jordan won in a landslide. Find out where LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 5:43 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With LeBron James not playing tonight, and the Lakers off after the Sixers game until Saturday, here is a good chance to read my story on his happiness in Los Angeles transcending his frustrations with losing, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3201639 – 5:31 PM
With LeBron James not playing tonight, and the Lakers off after the Sixers game until Saturday, here is a good chance to read my story on his happiness in Los Angeles transcending his frustrations with losing, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3201639 – 5:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Amex® Card Members score 10% off concessions, a dedicated entrance to beat the crowd, and more at Crypto.com Arena. See how big nights are better #withAmex
#LakeShow x @AmericanExpress – 5:30 PM
Amex® Card Members score 10% off concessions, a dedicated entrance to beat the crowd, and more at Crypto.com Arena. See how big nights are better #withAmex
#LakeShow x @AmericanExpress – 5:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James won’t play tonight against Philadelphia, a move that is probably best understood as a strategic play for James’ health down the stretch: ocregister.com/2022/03/23/lak… – 5:07 PM
LeBron James won’t play tonight against Philadelphia, a move that is probably best understood as a strategic play for James’ health down the stretch: ocregister.com/2022/03/23/lak… – 5:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Into the home stretch.
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 5:00 PM
Into the home stretch.
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 5:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Remember when Derek Fisher chose the #37 with the Thunder to make a point that someone could actually still play at that age?
Fast forward a decade and LeBron James is leading the NBA in scoring at 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/wM4yMJdB2W – 4:58 PM
Remember when Derek Fisher chose the #37 with the Thunder to make a point that someone could actually still play at that age?
Fast forward a decade and LeBron James is leading the NBA in scoring at 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/wM4yMJdB2W – 4:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“The sun is bright, the vibrations are right.”
our newest 76ers insider, @Tyrese Maxey caught up with @Tobias Harris at shootaroound. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FYZWneow8p – 4:00 PM
“The sun is bright, the vibrations are right.”
our newest 76ers insider, @Tyrese Maxey caught up with @Tobias Harris at shootaroound. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FYZWneow8p – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/1d1DRvbBpQ – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/1d1DRvbBpQ – 4:00 PM
