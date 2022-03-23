Andre Drummond missed last game due to after-effects of COVID-19 booster

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s for tonight’s game:
Nets: Irving, Brown, Edwards, KD, Drummond
Grizzlies: Tyus, Bane, Brooks, Trip, Adams – 7:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Grizzlies:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
📈Kessler Edwards
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say:
Starters for tonight’s game at Memphis:
Irving, Brown, Durant, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s 41st starting lineup of the season, extending a single season franchise record. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Would you rather pay Andre Drummond or Nic Claxton this off-season? – 2:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond on @NYCMayor Eric Adams’ comments re: vaccine mandate: “Im not into politics man. I play basketball & I take care of my kids. Whatever the mayor decides to do is what he does. Hopefully he makes a decision to do something to help (Kyrie) out someway somehow.” #Nets – 12:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond suggested it would have been foolish for the Nets to trade Nic Claxton at the deadline:“If we’re all being honest, I’m only here til the rest of the season. Who knows what’s gonna happen in the off-season? So they need a guy like (Nic).” #NetsWorld – 12:06 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Andre Drummond when asked if he expects Kyrie to have a big night against Memphis : “Todays his birthday. God knows whats gonna happen.” pic.twitter.com/m82CWtt7yi – 12:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond on Kyrie Irving’s game tonight: “Today’s his birthday so who knows what’s going to happen.” – 11:59 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond missed the last game because he got his Covid booster shot and was feeling the effects. – 11:58 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond said he missed the last game after taking the Covid booster shot. #nets – 11:58 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond said he got boosted, which got him sick and caused him to miss Monday’s game. – 11:57 AM
New York Mayor Eric Adams reiterated that while he remains optimistic about the COVID 19-related numbers he’s seeing, the city’s professional sports teams are going to have to wait their turn as far as potential vaccination-mandate rollbacks are concerned. “Right now, we’re going to take some complaints,” Adams said during a Tuesday morning news conference announcing that masks will be optional for day care students between the ages of 2 and 4 starting on April 4 if the COVID numbers hold. “But when this is all said and done, people are going to realize this is a thoughtful administration and we got it right. So baseball, basketball, businesses, all of those things, they have to wait until that layer comes.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2022
“We’re going to do it in the right way,” Adams said. “We’re going to follow the science … we’re going to make the right decision. And in New York, no matter what you do, this is 8.8 million people and 30 million opinions, so you’re never going to satisfy New Yorkers, so you must go with the logic, your heart and the science.” For Adams, that means he will continue to listen to his medical team and doesn’t sound likely to be swayed by any of the professional teams that might be impacted. The Yankees’ home opener is April 7, the NBA play-in tournament starts April 12 and the Mets’ home opener is April 15. -via ESPN / March 22, 2022
Kevin Durant says Kyrie Irving is “frustrated” that he still cannot play Nets home games because of New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but also thinks Brooklyn’s championship window extends beyond this season regardless of when his star teammate returns on a fulltime basis. “He’s frustrated in not being able to play,” Durant said after Monday’s shootaround. “He figured this stuff would be rolled back by now, we’d be way past this. But it’s the situation we’re in, we got to deal with it, he’s got to deal with it. Trusting that it’ll get figured out there soon. I have no clue what may happen, but I’m just trusting that things will work itself out. But I’m sure he misses playing in front of a home crowd and the home crowd, vice versa, they miss him. So hopefully we get it figured out soon.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2022
