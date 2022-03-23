Devin Booker addresses being snubbed in MVP talk

Isiah Thomas: Let it be known @DevinBook @Suns @nba league #MVP conversation best record leading scorer has always been part of the #criteria. Devin Booker: Appreciate that IT but the “#criteria” changes depending on players name.
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Can’t wait to fully dive into @mario_impemba’s book, “Major League Mindset.” Great excerpt here about jinxes.
Can’t wait to fully dive into @mario_impemba’s book, “Major League Mindset.” Great excerpt here about jinxes.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Booker T. Jones, Mavis Staples, Priscilla Presley among newest Memphis Music Hall of Famers dailymemphian.com/section/arts-c… – 8:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
How the Suns have done more than just survive without Chris Paul, Part 2: Devin Booker’s two-way play, Cam Payne’s playmaking and Monty Williams’ system – https://t.co/MJQXNAoFOc via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/8ACFYZ8ODa – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews gets the starting nod for Khris Middleton.
As Bobby Breaking News Portis said this morning, Book Lopez indeed rejoins the starting lineup for the #Bucks for the first time since ring night.
That was a fun day:
Wesley Matthews gets the starting nod for Khris Middleton.
As Bobby Breaking News Portis said this morning, Book Lopez indeed rejoins the starting lineup for the #Bucks for the first time since ring night.
That was a fun day:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
People are undoubtedly gonna dog Devin Booker for that MVP tweet, but after years of being told his good numbers on bad teams were empty calories, I get it. It’s frustrating he isn’t even considered an All-NBA lock with a 26–5-5 stat line on the No. 1 team (by 9 games!) – 6:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Part 2 of how the Suns are thriving and not just surviving without Chris Paul, including Devin Booker’s MVP-caliber two-way play, Cam Payne impressing as facilitator and Monty Williams’ well-oiled 0.5 offense: https://t.co/MJQXNAGgFK pic.twitter.com/e31Daf23mg – 2:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are thriving, not just surviving without Chris Paul. For @PHNX_Suns, I dove into how they’re doing it, focusing on Devin Booker’s two-way play, Cam Payne as facilitator and Monty Williams’ balanced offense in Part 2: https://t.co/MJQXNAGgFK pic.twitter.com/5kYn47L8Pz – 10:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (30.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 56.6 FG%, 41.4 3P%, 4-0 record) and Deandre Ayton (18.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 63.8 FG%) were nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Karl-Anthony Towns (38.3 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 56.9 FG%, 60 3P%, 3-0 record) won it – 3:35 PM
Devin Booker (30.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 56.6 FG%, 41.4 3P%, 4-0 record) and Deandre Ayton (18.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 63.8 FG%) were nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
What to watch for: Does Caruso get the start like he did second half in Phoenix? Likely not. He started that 3rd to try and slow down (non-superstar in the eyes of some Bulls fans) Booker.
How many minutes does PWill actually get? Over/under 24.
Can Bulls get a damn stop? – 8:22 AM
What to watch for: Does Caruso get the start like he did second half in Phoenix? Likely not. He started that 3rd to try and slow down (non-superstar in the eyes of some Bulls fans) Booker.
How many minutes does PWill actually get? Over/under 24.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It takes a special group to do what we did,” Devin Booker.
UPDATED: Phoenix #Suns overcome fouls, injuries to top Sacramento #Kings in overtime (w/videos) https://t.co/xilZ4IZG3s via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/VI4WwXD2x5 – 2:33 AM
“It takes a special group to do what we did,” Devin Booker.
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Next “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book-signing event: Thursday March 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Portland’s The Irvington Club. Open to non-members, too. This will be the final Portland-area signing. I’ll talk about the book project and Kersey beginning at 6:15. Join us! pic.twitter.com/HOEektUjQk – 1:15 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he gambled playing Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton deep into 3rd in PF trouble.
I can relate.
Booked 7:35 p.m. ✈ back to PHX 🌵 for 3 game.
Games usually 2 hrs, 15 mins.
This goes into OT.
Postgame. Uber. TSA.
Without delay to 8:15, I’m still in SAC 🙏. pic.twitter.com/1EF7wrYtSf – 11:14 PM
Monty Williams said he gambled playing Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton deep into 3rd in PF trouble.
I can relate.
Booked 7:35 p.m. ✈ back to PHX 🌵 for 3 game.
Games usually 2 hrs, 15 mins.
This goes into OT.
Postgame. Uber. TSA.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Very satisfying.”
Devin Booker after #Suns OT win as they had three players foul out with Booker being the last in OT. pic.twitter.com/6p2ADUK1GG – 10:04 PM
“Very satisfying.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s defensive player of the year no doubt ” Devin Booker on Mikal Bridges. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9s6nEtgnug – 9:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He’s Defensive Player of the Year, no doubt.”
Devin Booker said the criteria for the award changes, but he believes it should be Mikal Bridges – 9:12 PM
“He’s Defensive Player of the Year, no doubt.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker said the Suns always want Landry Shamet to keep shooting “That’s what we need out of him, to be aggressive. He has a ratchet on him.” – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Was a gamble”
Monty Williams on leaving Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker in the game in the third. #Suns – 9:03 PM
“Was a gamble”
StatMuse @statmuse
Point Book without Chris Paul (10 games):
28.2 PPG
4.8 RPG
7.0 APG
Point Book without Chris Paul (10 games):
28.2 PPG
4.8 RPG
7.0 APG
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings give the Suns a fight, but Phoenix pulls out its 58th win of the season. 127-124 in OT. Davion Mitchell a career high 28 points and 9 assists for Sacramento. Devin Booker 31 – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final (OT): PHX 127, SAC 124
Booker: 31-7-5, 11-21 FG
Bridges: 27 Pts, 9-18 FG
Shamet: 21 Pts, 7-11 FG
Final (OT): PHX 127, SAC 124
Booker: 31-7-5, 11-21 FG
Bridges: 27 Pts, 9-18 FG
Shamet: 21 Pts, 7-11 FG
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are going to stick with the FT shenanigans up 3 with 15 seconds left. They do this a lot but now it’s without Paul and Booker. Someone will have to step up and knock down both FTs. – 8:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
and Booker gets his sixth with 51 seconds left in OT and the Suns up 1. – 8:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s Devin Booker’s 6th foul, and it is an absolutely ridiculous one. That is horrendous – 8:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Booker, Ayton and McGee are all gone.
Foul totals:
Suns: 29
Booker, Ayton and McGee are all gone.
Foul totals:
Suns: 29
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Devin Booker fouls out trying to defend a driving Trey Lyles. 50.9 to go – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sixth foul on Booker. 50.9 seconds left. Defending Lyles on drive.
Sixth foul on Booker. 50.9 seconds left. Defending Lyles on drive.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Devin Booker’s free throws put his Suns up 120-119 with 1:32 to play. Kings coach Alvin Gentry just won a coach’s challenge on an out of bounds play. Kings ball. – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh good. Now Devin Booker is banged up after taking a shot to the face.
Oh good. Now Devin Booker is banged up after taking a shot to the face.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lyles 3-point play.
#Suns down one as McGee fouled out with 2:32 left.
Then Booker went down on the drive. Play is under review for a flagrant foul on Lyles.
Lyles 3-point play.
#Suns down one as McGee fouled out with 2:32 left.
Then Booker went down on the drive. Play is under review for a flagrant foul on Lyles.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
SLOB got the ball on Booker’s hands but no dice at the buzzer. OT. – 8:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 4Q: PHX 110, SAC 110
Booker: 29-6-5, 11-20 FG
Bridges: 24 Pts, 8-16 FG
Shamet: 17 Pts, 6-9 FG
Sabonis: 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 6 Ast
End of 4Q: PHX 110, SAC 110
Booker: 29-6-5, 11-20 FG
Bridges: 24 Pts, 8-16 FG
Shamet: 17 Pts, 6-9 FG
Sabonis: 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 6 Ast
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Suns headed to OT in Sacramento after Devin Booker’s deep three is no good. 110-110. Booker leads Phoenix with 29 points, Kings rookie Davion Mitchell with 22 points and a career high 9 assists – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Armani Booker.
Devin Armani Booker.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Devin Booker with a three in front of the Suns bench to put his Suns up 110-108 with 8.3 to play. Booker with 29. Kings with 8.3 to try to make something happen. – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tough shot by Booker. Suns lead 110-108 with 8.3 seconds to go. – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton, McGee and Booker have combined for more fouls (15) than the #Kings have as a team (14). #Suns down three. – 8:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker and Ayton checking in with 5:14 left.
Biyombo just picked up his third foul on Barnes bucket.
Booker and Ayton checking in with 5:14 left.
Biyombo just picked up his third foul on Barnes bucket.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
JaVale McGee just picked up his 5th. Joins Booker and Ayton with 5. – 7:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down four going into fourth with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each having five fouls.
#Suns down four going into fourth with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each having five fouls.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: SAC 87, PHX 83
Booker: 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 10-17 FG
Bridges: 16 Pts
Ayton: 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-6 FG
End of 3Q: SAC 87, PHX 83
Booker: 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 10-17 FG
Bridges: 16 Pts
Ayton: 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-6 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker picks up an offensive foul for his 5th right before the end of the 3rd quarter. That’s tough – 7:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Suns were going to challenge Booker’s 5th foul call, but waited too long. – 7:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Devin Booker has 19 points here in the third quarter, but he just went to the bench with his fifth foul with 1:46 remaining. – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Offensive foul on Booker trying to get free from Divincenzo. Fifth foul with 1:45 left in the 3rd. #Suns – 7:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker’s now got 17 points in the third quarter. Suns down only 2. – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has 15 of his 23 points here in the 3rd quarter. Big-time offense to help get Phoenix back in this one – 7:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns get within 5 and then Ayton gets his 5th foul just before he’s going to come out for his last rest of the game. McGee coming in. Booker playing with 4 fouls. – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down five after Booker 3, but Ayton picks up fifth foul trying to defend Harrison Barnes on the drive.
#Suns down five after Booker 3, but Ayton picks up fifth foul trying to defend Harrison Barnes on the drive.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns aren’t losing this game because of the officiating, but the no-call on Book’s layup and then Jae Crowder’s 3 where he actually got hurt were pretty bad. Weird lack of consistency for this crew today – 7:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not sure how that Devin Booker layup wasn’t an and-1 based on the whistle today. Lot of contact there – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams sticking with Booker and Ayton as each have four fouls.
Williams sticking with Booker and Ayton as each have four fouls.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 14, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton with 4 fouls apiece…we are already in the pic.twitter.com/kaKZ4rYWu0 – 7:22 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 4th foul for Devin Booker to begin the second half after the Kings carried a 59-49 lead into halftime. Booker with just 10 points. – 7:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Four fouls on Booker.
Four fouls on Booker.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: Devin Booker for MVP? Red-hot T-Wolves crack Top 10 (w/video) https://t.co/EOAFsoXuJJ via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/x7PxCGP2ts – 7:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: SAC 59, PHX 49
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-6 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-8 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 6-6 FT
Sabonis: 10 Pts, 8 Reb
Halftime: SAC 59, PHX 49
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-6 FG
Booker: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-8 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 6-6 FT
Sabonis: 10 Pts, 8 Reb
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Much better energy since the timeout. Now come the minutes without Booker. – 6:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: SAC 26, PHX 22
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-6 FG
Holiday: 5 Pts
End of 1Q: SAC 26, PHX 22
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-6 FG
Holiday: 5 Pts
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Current #Suns lineup:
Aaron Holiday
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Current #Suns lineup:
Aaron Holiday
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got some interesting side stories here:
1. Aaron Holiday facing brother Justin Holiday.
2. Trey Lyles and Devin Booker were teammates at Kentucky.
3. Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova.
Got some interesting side stories here:
1. Aaron Holiday facing brother Justin Holiday.
2. Trey Lyles and Devin Booker were teammates at Kentucky.
3. Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova.
David Locke @DLocke09
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Y’all know I have MJ ahead of LeBron, but this is amazing: LeBron (often called a mix of MJ & Magic) will finish with more points than MJ and more assists than Magic. Impressive point to note as LeBron continues his assault on the record book. – 9:19 AM
Are you focused at all on the MVP award? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Oh, hell no. I’ve done it. I’ve done it. I’m OK. I’m OK with myself. You know, I don’t have social media on my phone. Like I cannot follow it. -via The Athletic / March 22, 2022
So why isn’t that applying to the MVP race? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nah, I want another championship. You know, like, the joy that I felt when I won the MVP was unbelievable. I was with my family. I wish my (late) Dad was there. That was an unbelievable feeling. Grateful. But the joy that I felt when I won a championship, there’s no comparing. There’s no comparing (an MVP) to the joy of being on the bus and seeing 200,000 people celebrating — White, Black, Hispanic, or whatever the case may be. Everybody was celebrating, and you’re giving everybody that joy. There were people that had never seen a championship for 50 years. (They’d say), ‘The last time I saw the championship, I was two years old.’ You know? That’s a different type of joy. It’s not just me being able to win the award. The whole city won an award. That’s what I want, you know? And hopefully, God can bless me and give me that. I’ll do whatever I can do to do it. -via The Athletic / March 22, 2022
Dave Early: Is KD frustrated he won’t win MVP cause of his knee injury? “No it’s not frustrating. I’ve experienced what it’s like to win MVP and that doesn’t validate me as a hum- player…. It’s always great to get some…some hometown love… but I understand the type of player that I am.” pic.twitter.com/kRwOFWTzDw -via Twitter @DavidEarly / March 19, 2022
