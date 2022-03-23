Draymond Green calls out team: 'We're getting punked'

But, they’ve now dropped three games in a row — most recently a 94-90 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night — and are 2-6 without Curry this season. The concern level is growing. “I think we’re playing soft,” Draymond Green said after the loss to the Magic. “We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked. It’s hard to win a game getting punked. So that’s where we are right now.”
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Added Green: “In order to execute, that requires a certain level of physicality. We’re not meeting that.” With just 10 games left in the regular season, time is running out for the Warriors to learn how to win. And the current issues they’re dealing with won’t be fixed by simply adding Curry back into the lineup, just as the issues the Warriors had without Green or Klay Thompson weren’t immediately fixed when they returned from their respective injuries. -via ESPN / March 23, 2022
“No disrespect to the Orlando Magic, but that’s one of the worst teams in the league. We can’t match that with them,” Green said. “And if you can’t match that with them, you definitely can’t match that going against a great team.” “I don’t care who is out there. You can go to the park and be outmatched but you don’t get punked … that’s what we’re doing.” -via ESPN / March 23, 2022
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green after the loss in Orlando. “We’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball. And we’re getting punked.” pic.twitter.com/60pTO0ueie -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 23, 2022
