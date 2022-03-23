Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: He's coming along really well

Mike Trudell: Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior. “He’s coming along really well.” Still no specific timetable/target date for a return.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After one quarter: Lakers 30, Sixers 27.
Stanley Johnson leading a LeBron-less, AD-less Lakers squad with 13 points. – 10:41 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior.
“He’s coming along really well.”
Still no specific timetable/target date for a return. – 8:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis “has been coming along pretty well” with his on-court work so far – 8:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is “coming along really well” as he works to return to the floor. – 8:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Will the Lakers definitely make the play-in tourney? Can Anthony Davis still help? Malik Monk’s maturation. Plus, a starting lineup quiz! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wil…12:41 PM
Kyle Goon: A little more running and moving from Anthony Davis today in his pregame warmup than Saturday in Washington. He’s running through two-man drills with John Lucas, not at game speed but definitely faster than we’ve seen since he sprained his right foot. -via Twitter @kylegoon / March 21, 2022

