Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: He's coming along really well

Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F

Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F

Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Will the Lakers definitely make the play-in tourney? Can Anthony Davis still help? Malik Monk’s maturation. Plus, a starting lineup quiz! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!

Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd

Streamed the new Assassin’s CreedValhalla Dawn of Ragnarok yesterday. Let’s just say I had a good time lol.. Go check it out now!@assassinscreed #AssassinsCreed #ad pic.twitter.com/GeLlzV9Fxc

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is “coming along really well” as he works to return to the floor. – 8:21 PM

Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis “has been coming along pretty well” with his on-court work so far – 8:21 PM

Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior.“He’s coming along really well.”Still no specific timetable/target date for a return. – 8:22 PM

Saint Peter’s made the Sweet 16 during #MarchMadness, but what were some other big upsets? #GroupChatPresented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/QHvAnaMBps

With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK – 10:39 PM

Mike Trudell: Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior. “He’s coming along really well.” Still no specific timetable/target date for a return.Source: Twitter @LakersReporter

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.