Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: He's coming along really well

Mike Trudell: Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior. “He’s coming along really well.” Still no specific timetable/target date for a return.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on Anthony Davis: He’s getting evaluated on a daily basis based on the work he did the day prior.
“He’s coming along really well.”
Still no specific timetable/target date for a return. – 8:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis “has been coming along pretty well” with his on-court work so far – 8:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is “coming along really well” as he works to return to the floor. – 8:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Will the Lakers definitely make the play-in tourney? Can Anthony Davis still help? Malik Monk’s maturation. Plus, a starting lineup quiz! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wil… – 12:41 PM
Kyle Goon: A little more running and moving from Anthony Davis today in his pregame warmup than Saturday in Washington. He’s running through two-man drills with John Lucas, not at game speed but definitely faster than we’ve seen since he sprained his right foot. -via Twitter @kylegoon / March 21, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, who suffered a sprained mid foot on Feb. 16, will resume on-court activities Monday with spot shooting, according to Frank Vogel. This does not guarantee Davis can return this season but things are moving in a positive direction. “100% maybe,” Vogel said of AD. -via Twitter @mcten / March 13, 2022
