Hawks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) play against the Detroit Pistons (53-53) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 101, Detroit Pistons 122 (Final )
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley: “Everybody’s sticking with it. We know what we’re trying to get to. Every game, I feel like we’re getting better. Win or lose, we do a lot of great things out there. We’re just continuing to learn off each other, from each other.” – 9:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III on the rebuild: “We know what we’re trying to get to, and every game, I feel like we’re getting better.” – 9:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley on playing with Cade and Killian: “I haven’t had guys like that in a minute, being able to throw lobs. I have two on the floor at the same time.” – 9:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In discussing Jalen Johnson, Nate McMillan said that they need his rebounding, which is esp. true without Collins. – 9:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III: “This team is going to be great. We have a lot of great pieces and I’m excited to be here, building something with this team.” – 9:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III: “This team is going to be great; we have a lot of great pieces. I’m excited to be here and build something.” – 9:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley: “I’m telling you … this team is going to be great.” – 9:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III on the lopsided win: “We’ve lost some leads since I’ve been here. … That’s something we talk about, keeping our foot on the gas and playing like it’s 0-0.” – 9:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Detroit is a tough team to play on a back-to-back with how competitive they play. – 9:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mavin Bagley III: “We learned (from Portland loss). It came back to haunt us. Today, we came out with a lot of energy.” Said they talked about coming into the game ready starting with the pre-game walk-through. – 9:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III: “We started off a little slow last game and it came back to haunt us at the end of the game. Today, we came out with a lot of energy.” – 9:22 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks have not won back-to-back road games since December.
If they remain the 10th seed, they’ll have to win back-to-back road games to earn the eighth seed. – 9:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
[Forever] 404 error, the win you are looking for cannot be found. Please try again next season. #PISTONSWIN
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 24 PTS / 8 REB
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 17 PTS / 6 REB / 8 AST
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 16 PTS / 6-9 FG
🔹 @MB3FIVE: 13 PTS / 7 REB
🔹 @iam_killian: 13 PTS / 8 REB pic.twitter.com/AY9CafyAcd – 9:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Your single season record holder for 3-pointers made!
👌 #SaddiqTrey 👌
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/K6aBSerCHZ – 9:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks lose to the Pistons, 122-101, and fall back under .500 at 36-37.
They’ve got nine regular season games remaining.
Trae Young: 21 pts, 9 ast, 2 stl
Jalen Johnson: 11 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl, 1 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 15 pts, 3 reb
Bogi: 13 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 2 stil – 9:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Pistons 122, Hawks 101. Pistons get their biggest win of the season to snap a two-game skid.
Grant: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Cunningham: 17 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds
Olynyk: 16 points
Hayes: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists – 9:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks fall to 36-37 with a 122-101 loss to the Pistons.
Young: 21/9, 9/18 FG
Hunter: 15/3, 5/10 FG
Okongwu: 11/7/2/2, 5/7 FG
Johnson: 11/7/1/1, 5/9 FG – 9:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Atlanta Haks, because we took the W.
#PISTONSWIN pic.twitter.com/e0cJgIxYSs – 9:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Final: #Pistons 122, #Hawks 101
Grant: 21 pts, 8 rebs, 4 assts
Cunningham: 17 pts, 6 rebs, 8 assts
Olynyk: 16 pts, 4 rebs
Hayes: 13 pts, 8 rebs, 5 assts
Bagley: 13 pts, 7 rebs – 9:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pistons 122, Hawks 101. The most decisive win for Detroit all season.
Jerami Grant: 21p, 8r and 4a
Cade Cunningham: 17p, 8a and 6r
Kelly Olynyk: 16p
Saddiq Bey: Set Pistons single-season record for 3s with 192
Killian Hayes: 13p, 8r and 5a
theathletic.com/3203526/2022/0… – 9:13 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Saddiq Bey has set the @Detroit Pistons single season record for 3-pointers made with 192 3FGM in 2021-22. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/G08amIJEnW – 9:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey now has the single-season Pistons record with 192 3-pointers. – 9:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey just hit his 192nd 3 of the season, which is a Pistons single-season record. – 9:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has set a new franchise single-season record with 192 3-pointers. – 9:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Both the Hornets and Nets are currently losing, so it’s possible the Hawks don’t lose any ground in the standings. – 9:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade is so frustrated that he can’t get a call. You see it on his face three or four times a game. He rarely lashes out about it, but you can see it. – 9:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Olynyk’s last 11 games entering tonight:
8.6 points, 4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 55/52/88.9 shooting splits in 17.4 minutes per game. – 9:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Notable losses for the Hawks this season:
1 to Orlando
1 to Houston
1 to San Antonio
1 to Portland
3 to New York
And about to be 2 to Detroit – 8:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III throwin’ back reverse oops now?
Okay, then. – 8:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Good for Kevin Huerter getting that tech. A prime-time Product Dilutor fouled him twice. – 8:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If you’re into lottery odds and all that stuff, a win tonight isn’t the end of the world because one of OKC or Orlando has to win tonight, and both are ahead of Detroit. – 8:58 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
I’d be suspended for life if I played for the Hawks. Kelly O put two hands on Huerter on that drive and then fouled him on the arm. No call for that superstar. Marvin Bagley travelled a little while before and no call after OO got whistled for his. Most disrespected team. – 8:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey is going to challenge that offensive foul called on Cade Cunningham.
Either way, the technical foul on Kevin Huerter still stands – 8:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third field goal made tonight, Bogdan Bogdanovic has 1,600 in his career. – 8:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Outscored ’em 34-27 in the third for the 15-point lead.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 21 PTS / 8 REB / 4 AST / 6-11 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST / 5-7 FG
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 5-7 FG
🔹 @CoryJoseph: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/rnosGndY4a – 8:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 18th point tonight, Trae Young has 6,800 for his career. – 8:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pistons 93, Hawks 78. Detroit took a 29-point lead with a 27-6 run, but Atlanta closed the quarter with a 21-7 run to narrow the deficit some.
Grant: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Cunningham: 12 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Olynyk: 12 points
Joseph: 11 points – 8:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pistons 93, Hawks 78
Jerami Grant: 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists
Cade Cunningham: 12p, 5a and 4r
Kelly Olynyk: 12p
CoJo: 11p
McGruder: 10p
Isaiah Stewart: 8p, 10 rebounds – 8:44 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks close the third quarter on a 21-7 run. Enter the fourth down 93-78 to the Pistons.
Not over just yet. – 8:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Pistons 93, #Hawks 78
Grant: 21 pts, 8 rebs, 4 assts
Cunningham: 12 pts, 5 assts
Olynyk: 12 pts
Joseph: 11 pts, 3 rebs – 8:44 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That layup was 𝕝𝕦𝕕𝕒𝕔𝕣𝕚𝕤 🤭
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/15PmjUa1Ul – 8:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m calling the mid-3Q #StartWriting FOR the #Pistons.
DET 84, ATL 55, 5:38 3Q
It’s been a minute, but it’s happening. – 8:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have outscored the Hawks 25-4 in the third so far. Up 85-55 with 5:38 on the clock. This is a smackdown – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Atlanta losing by 30 to Detroit can only mean that Season 3 of Atlanta is going to be trash, right? – 8:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum now with 19 in the first half, he’s regained the NBA scoring lead from DeMar DeRozan…Tatum, Trae Young and DeRozan will end up 1-2-3 by the end of the night. – 8:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up by 24, Trae Young is working on getting ejected. It’s time. pic.twitter.com/r1cxI02866 – 8:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Since he got fully acclimated in the NBA, Cade Cunningham has some really amazing flashes. A born-leader guy can change the rules for the Pistons future. Games like that against the Hawks came to prove it. #Pistons – 8:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart got switched on to Trae Young, and he stuck with him the entire way, leading to a travel call.
That was impressive. – 8:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Trae iso’ing Beef Stew has only worked tonight when he’s shooting from 35 feet. – 8:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Magic up double digits on the Thunder early.
Pistons up 20 on the Hawks.
Thunder could be tied for the #2 lottery spot by 9:30pm. – 8:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not sure the last time Detroit led a team by 20 points, but, unlike what happened the other night against Portland, this is how you handle a team that played the night before. – 8:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Pistons have started the third quarter on a 16-4 run and now lead the Hawks by 20, 75-55, 8:26 to play in the third quarter. – 8:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are on a 16-4 run to start 3Q, and it’s looking like it could be an unexpected #HashtagTime shortly. – 8:25 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are on the ropes. Rickety offense is exposing the substantially ricketier transition defense. – 8:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons open the third with a 14-4 run, and are leading the Hawks 73-55 – 8:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
At the half, we are 🆙🔝
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 14 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 4-8 FG
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 4-6 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST / 3-5 FG
🔹 @iam_killian: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST / 3-4 FG
🔹 @RodneyMcGruder: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST / 3-4 FG pic.twitter.com/eL7vamLzlC – 8:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 59-51 to the Pistons at halftime. Hawks gave up 33 points in the second quarter.
Young: 14/6, 2 steals, 6/10 FG
Hunter: 9/3, 3/8 FG
Huerter: 8/2/2/1, 3/7 FG
Hawks shot 42 percent in the half, 7/20 from 3 – 8:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 59, Hawks 51. Detroit won the 2nd quarter 33-20.
Grant: 14 points
Olynyk: 10 points
Hayes: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Cunningham: 8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 59, Hawks 51
Jerami Grant: 14p, 3r
Killian Hayes: 8p, 4r and 3a
Cade Cunningham: 8p, 3r and 4a
Kelly Olynyk: 10p – 8:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 59, #Hawks 51
Grant: 14 pts, 3 rebs
Olynyk: 10 pts
Cunningham: 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 assts
Hayes: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts – 8:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
So much fun! 🤮
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/G13JZlr3SD – 8:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 54, #Hawks 46, 2:47 2Q
DET has a 28-15 advantage this period. – 7:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart tried to put two Hawks in the basket with that dunk. – 7:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m disappointed that it’s been 3 minutes and #PistonsTwitter hasn’t come through with a Killian Hayes gif of that dunk. – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
McGruder just clamped Wright, got a pass from Hayes in transition, THREW IT BEHIND THE BACK, and Killian Hayes had his first semi-poster on Kevin Huerter, who jumped into the frame. – 7:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Beef Stew is on the menu tonight! 🥘
@BallySportsDET | @Isaiah Stewart – 7:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That’s a flagrant-1 on Bogdanovic. Hayes will go to the line and Detroit will get the ball back – 7:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Never seen a “take” foul that was a pseudo-punch. Bogdan Bogdanovic, come on down – 7:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That might be a flagrant-1 on Bogdanovic wrapping around Killian Hayes’ body on the break … that’s worth the review. – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade and Killian have made some really nice reads. Good job by Cade to pass Olynyk into an open layup there – 7:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
It is worth noting that the Hawks went to a zone with Jalen in, and he got beat on it once, and then afterward forget all of that and be excited that he is playing. – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was a great anticipation read by Cade. Perfect location, too. – 7:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 1 ⤵️
@Jerami Grant: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 2-4 FG
@SaddiqBey: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
@Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 6 REB / 2-4 FG
@Cade Cunningham: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/9LAsRuIsrx – 7:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Hawks 31, #Pistons 26
Grant: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts, 6 rebs
Cunningham/Bey: 4 pts – 7:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 31-26 over the Pistons at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 9/4, 2 steals, 4/6 FG
Hunter: 6/2/1, 2/5 FG
Huerter/Johnson: 5 points each – 7:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Hawks 31, Pistons 26
Grant: 8 points
Stewart: 4 points, 6 rebounds
Young leads all scorers with 9 points, and also has 4 assists – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Hawks 31, Pistons 26.
Jerami Grant: 8 points
Cade/Saddiq/Stew: 4p each – 7:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jalen Johnson finishing through contact on that alley-oop from Bogdan Bogdanovic. Johnson has 5 points already.
Hawks up 29-24 – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hawks are up 14-12 early. Good starts for Cade and Jerami, who have 11 of the team’s points. – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hawks 14, Pistons 12 with 5:25 to to play in the 1st. Grant has seven points, and Stewart has five rebounds – 7:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela’s first offensive rebound tonight gives him 536 as a Hawk, tying him with Doc Rivers for 25th place in franchise history. – 7:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having knocked down 15 triples last night (15-36 3FG), marking the team’s 21st game with 15+ three-pointers – the second-most such games in a single season in franchise history (29, 2018-19).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five taking flight vs. the Hawks 🦅
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/c0f2H0xWMm – 6:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
#Hawks starters: Young, Huerter, TLC, Hunter, Capela. – 6:43 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Pistons:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
De’Andre Hunter
Clint Capela – 6:42 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Pistons
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Clint Capela – 6:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight – 6:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Atlanta Hawks: pic.twitter.com/3qtNjv6iYv – 6:18 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic is the only bench player in the NBA this season to have two games of 30+ points and 3+ steals as a reserve. Both of those outings have come within his last three games played (3/18 vs. MEM, 3/22 at NYK). – 6:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is a game-time decision, Nate McMillan said. – 5:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Isaiah Livers sustained the concussion in a collision with Luka Garza in Monday’s game. – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Isaiah Livers’ concussion, Casey said he and Luka Garza butt heads in practice. Garza isn’t in protocols, though. “He’s hard-headed,” Casey said. – 5:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Why so serious? Drip is fun 🃏💧
@SaddiqBey
@Cade Cunningham
@Jerami Grant
@Marvin Bagley
@Kelly Olynyk
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In last night’s victory, Trae Young (45 points) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (32 points) became the first pair of Hawks teammates to score 40+ points as a starter and 30+ points as a reserve in the same game since 1970-71, when starters were first tracked (via @EliasSports). – 5:14 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Incredible tanking possibilities tonight: Orlando (20-53) at Oklahoma City (20-52). Loser moves into position for the third and final spot atop the lottery odds (behind Houston and Detroit): 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, 52.1% at a top-4 pick. – 4:52 PM
Clint Capela @CapelaClint
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We will have @DJCHACHI out at @DiscountTire Power Hour tonight bringing the beats 🎶
Doors open at 5:30PM ⏰ pic.twitter.com/pZ8JDZIvph – 4:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones Hyland is up to 37.6% from three on deeeeep shots. He averages more 3PAs per game than every rookie but Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green, and he’s at a way higher percentage.
Might need to break out the All-Rookie campaign pretty soon. He’s doing this on a winning team. – 4:27 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1980, the Bullets’ Kevin Porter dished out a franchise-record 24 assists in a 119-114 win over the Pistons.
Porter holds the single-game record in assists for three franchises: Nets (29), Pistons (25, tied), and Wizards (24, tied). pic.twitter.com/VqwHQcVDmF – 4:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young issues another MSG masterpiece; LeBron James keeps the Lakers on his back
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 3:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🎉 It’s Wynnesdaaaay!!! 🎉
The #Pistons and @WynnBET are bringing you some SPECIAL PRIZES TODAY!! 👀
Click the link below for a chance to win big this week 🚨
🚨: https://t.co/NqSFNqDGKq pic.twitter.com/8vLncOZCyW – 2:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have a notable shortage of PFs tonight with no Collins and no Gallinari.
We’ve seen plenty of Hunter at PF but it’s also 2nd night of a B2B. Someone else is going to need substantial time at PF.
So what gives? – 1:44 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Latest NBA injury report lists Julius Randle as doubtful for tonight’s game vs CHA. Randle has a sore right quadricep tendon. He missed last night’s game vs. ATL due to the soreness, per NYK. Tom Thibodeau said last night that Randle is day to day and rest will aid his soreness. – 1:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Looks like #Hawks John Collins, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams are OUT tonight at #Pistons.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable. – 1:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight vs. DET
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable.
Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
John Collins (finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Lou Williams (personal reasons) is out. – 1:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tonight’s game at Detroit:
Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable.
Mays (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Williams (personal reasons) is out. – 1:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2001, the @Toronto Raptors set an NBA single-game record with 23 blocks in a 112-86 win over the Hawks.
Keon Clark led the way with a career-high and franchise-record 12 blocks. pic.twitter.com/GhcCHbC5ME – 1:01 PM
