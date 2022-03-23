Hawks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

FINAL: Pistons 122, Hawks 101. The most decisive win for Detroit all season.Jerami Grant: 21p, 8r and 4aCade Cunningham: 17p, 8a and 6rKelly Olynyk: 16pSaddiq Bey: Set Pistons single-season record for 3s with 192Killian Hayes: 13p, 8r and 5a