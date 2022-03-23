Ja Morant receiving MRI for knee soreness

Mark Giannotto: Asked Taylor Jenkins about Ja Morant’s knee injury being called “soreness,” if he had MRI/X-Ray: “They’re doing that right now. Right now, it’s soreness. That’s what he’s feeling. So they’re diving in … to see what’s actually going on & what course of action needs to be taken.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Ja Morant: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:35 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Asked Taylor Jenkins about Ja Morant’s knee injury being called “soreness,” if he had MRI/X-Ray: “They’re doing that right now. Right now, it’s soreness. That’s what he’s feeling. So they’re diving in … to see what’s actually going on & what course of action needs to be taken.” – 5:59 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Shoutout to @Malika Andrews and @ESPN cast for phenomenal intro essay on Memphis to set up today’s NBA Today broadcast from @FedExForum. Paid homage to each unique era of @Memphis Grizzlies evolution to current @Ja Morant & @jarenjacksonjr’s NXTGen stage. – 3:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In my conversation with Stephen A. Smith, we talked about how he’s warming up to the Memphis Grizzlies as title contenders after sleeping on them. And not just Ja Morant.
“I think (Desmond) Bane, Jackson and these brothers can really really ball.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:40 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
“Ja Morant deserves more billboards than Elvis.” — Stephen A. Smith yelling at Mad Dog on First Take.
Mad Dog then proceeds to call Graceland “Gracie Mansion.”
We’re debating the important stuff today on ESPN. – 10:14 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The first highlight of First Take featured Ja Morant
Two of ESPN’s topics for First Take this morning:
– Grizzlies All-Access
– Is Ja Morant the next Allen Iverson – 10:01 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
ESPN has come to town for the ESPN All-Access Day for the Memphis Grizzlies, as they square off against KD, Kyrie and the Brooklyn Nets… without Ja Morant. How can the Grizzlies come away with this national stage win? @AndrewEKatz on the preview: https://t.co/RR2CtxleV0 pic.twitter.com/Pi1H71Hhkl – 8:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leading scorers since the All-Star break:
37.8 PPG — Kyrie Irving
32.8 PPG — LeBron James
32.6 PPG — Jayson Tatum
31.5 PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo
31.0 PPG — Ja Morant
Small sample size but March has been the best scoring month of Kyrie’s career. pic.twitter.com/q0hFvJ10NB – 8:06 PM
Meghan Triplett: Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is still day-to-day with the knee soreness. They are being cautious and smart with offloading. Jenkins said there will be more of an update tomorrow. Ja Morant was not a full participant but was in a couple of drills today at practice. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / March 22, 2022
Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Ja Morant: “He’s doing well, just dealing with some day to day soreness right now, so we’re just going to try to give him a few days.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 20, 2022
