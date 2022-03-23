Jazz vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (45-27) play against the Boston Celtics (28-28) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Utah Jazz 79, Boston Celtics 106 (Q4 07:49)
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Boston Celtics @celtics
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
John Karalis @John_Karalis
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mark Murphy @Murf56
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Abby Chin @tvabby
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
David Locke @DLocke09
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
David Locke @DLocke09
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
John Karalis @John_Karalis
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston Celtics @celtics
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Boston Celtics @celtics
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston Celtics @celtics
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Boston Celtics @celtics
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Boston Celtics @celtics
