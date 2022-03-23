Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem have to be physically separated during timeout

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bam Adebayo on the Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem disagreement.
“We got passionate players on this team and coaches included. We’re going to have those moments when things aren’t going right, and we get frustrated and explode because we’re so passionate and want to win that bad.” – 11:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
PJ Tucker said the Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem argument is behind them already.
“It’s over. You said what you had to say. I said what I had to say. Alright cool, let’s play basketball. We’re playing basketball man.” – 11:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If the Heat were to win a championship this season, Udonis Haslem needs to automatically be Finals MVP – 11:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
PJ Tucker plays down the argument between Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra, saying it happens in sports.
“I laughed. I walked off the court laughing. Let’s play.” pic.twitter.com/XUw0x21Ak2 – 10:54 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Udonis Haslem is about to receive a second lifetime contract from the Miami Heat. – 10:39 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kyle Lowry on Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, and Udonis Haslem’s verbal altercation during a timeout:
“It’s crazy, but it’s passion.” – 10:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s the play that prompts Erik Spoelstra’s timeout. Jimmy Butler lazily closes out and gives Jordan Poole an open (although still tough) shot at the end of the shot clock. Still unclear if this had anything to do with the bench argument. pic.twitter.com/yOJ94WywgH – 10:34 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Udonis Haslem earning his $2.6 million contract right here. pic.twitter.com/WY2wdQ31A3 – 10:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Tempers flare between Butler, Haslem and Spoelstra during timeout. Takeaways and details from Heat’s loss to Warriors miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:11 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Lemme guess: Spo, Haslem and Jimmy will say the blowup was “just in the heat of the moment” and “tempers fly sometimes” and “this happens on every team” and … – 10:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I hate to be that guy right now
But get you somebody that has your back like Udonis Haslem has Erik Spoelstra’s back – 10:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler-Haslem-Spoelstra dustup on Heat bench part of ugly night in 118-104 loss to shorthanded Warriors. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
There was a game in March in 2016 where the Heat destroyed the Cavs and LeBron was cracking up with D Wade at halftime. Cleveland went on to win it all. Watching Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra get into it while Heat get boat-raced by half Warriors reminds me of that. – 10:04 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Basically what it seems like the entire Miami Heat’s reaction was to Jimmy Butler in the huddle: pic.twitter.com/UIor6bn7Pd – 10:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Who would have thought the Jokic-Markieff thing wouldn’t end the season as the event to inspire the most Udonis Haslem fan fiction on Twitter!! – 10:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Altercation between Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem on Heat bench pic.twitter.com/ABUBDnWSqU – 10:00 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Jimmy Butler has always been the same dude. We glorified him for the stunt he pulled in Minnesota, but he was a punk then too. What’s the narrative going to be this time. Also, nothing gives more pleasure than seeing #HeatCulture being infiltrated by one of its own. – 9:52 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I know a lot has been made about Udonis Haslem & Jimmy Butler jawing at each other & being restrained but Erik Spoelstra was the most heated off them all. When Spo tossed his clipboard on the floor & papers started flying, it was on #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/hbRhZtjapC – 9:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So, to recap. Tied 50-50 at halftime. Warriors 19-0 run to 69-50. Then Haslem and Butler go at it. Now Heat within 81-80 going into fourth. Bananas. – 9:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem clearly seething. Has remained in seat on end of bench as Heat rally. – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem on outside of Heat timeout huddle this time. Markieff Morris instead taking over huddle before Spoelstra enters. – 9:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Udonis Haslem is pretty high on the list of guys I wouldn’t want to mess with. Teammates or not. – 9:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
a players only huddle during the timeout after Butler and Haslem’s argument. Heat coaches not even meeting, just giving them a chance to speak. Haslem and Butler did not talk to each other, though. pic.twitter.com/pYtq5nuA0y – 9:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler just needed to be separated in the huddle during the last time-out. Tempers way flaring right now. – 9:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Miami bench is getting into it with each other during the timeout. Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem were screaming at each other, requiring other teammates to pull them apart from one another. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem was just physically restrained from going after Jimmy Butler, with Butler pointing back heatedly. – 9:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 50, Warriors 50. Jimmy Butler with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Kyle Lowry with 13 points and three assists. Warriors hanging around despite being without Curry, Green and Thompson. – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now this is an interesting lineup
Jimmy Butler with Duncan/Strus and Morris/Tucker
Gives Jimmy the space, but is there enough creation? – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Among the 274 players who entered today with at least 90 three-pointers attempted, Jimmy Butler ranked last with a 18.5 three-point percentage.
Butler is 2 of 2 tonight. Heat has opened 5 of 8 on threes. – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has already tied his season-high for threes made in a game with two. Heat leads 13-8. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Alright I’ve seen enough
This team’s spacing is immaculate with elite sniper Jimmy Butler – 7:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sat down for a 1-on-1 with Jimmy Butler yesterday.
He’s 2-for-2 on 3’s since.
You’re welcome. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler makes a three to open the game. His 18th made three of the season. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And of course Jimmy Butler opens the scoring with a three, showing you can get a triple-shot at Big Face coffee. – 7:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report update, per Erik Spoelstra:
Jimmy Butler (ankle): Will warm up, likely play
Caleb Martin (knee): Will warm up, likely play
Victor Oladipo (back): Will warm up, likely play
Tyler Herro (knee): Out – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo expected to play tonight.
Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out. – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
INJURY REPORT UPDATE FOR HEAT:
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin will warm up with the intention to play
Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out
@5ReasonsSports – 5:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo will warm up with intention of playing. Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out. – 5:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
And since I’m now going for coffee, here’s another look at our story today with Jimmy Butler, the next step for BigFace Coffee, and how he’s part of the Miami Open.
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 1:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
For Heat (vs Warriors): Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo all listed as questionable. Hard to believe all will play when the Warriors are w/o most of their rotation – 1:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at an evolving aspect of the Heat’s rotation involving Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat’s updated injury report with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for tonight vs. Warriors – 9:01 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Coffee talk: At the Miami Open, Heat star Jimmy Butler is in the drink business apnews.com/article/8f4d8f… – 4:57 AM
Anthony Chiang: Udonis Haslem was just pulled back from Jimmy Butler. And Erik Spoelstra was also not happy with Butler during that timeout. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 23, 2022
Wes Goldberg: Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem in an argument near the Heat bench during the timeout. Tensions high after giving up a 13-0 run to the Warriors to start the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/lxnFJPFfn9 -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / March 23, 2022
“I need all the different things that I compete in just to level me out,” Jimmy Butler said. “Too much of any good thing is always a bad thing. I live by that. So, I try to take it piece by piece, day by day, realizing that I do keep the main thing the main thing — that is basketball. I do want to win a championship. We all know that. I do want to be healthy. We all know that. But if I’m too locked in, I forget about everything else, everybody else. And I don’t want to do that.” -via Associated Press / March 23, 2022
