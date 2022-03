John Stockton claims to have list of hundreds of vaccinated athletes who have dropped dead on the field

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are two of the most notable people in the world that have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Both stars have received much criticism from those who support the vaccine while also receiving lots of support from those who are against the vaccine. One such person who has now come out in staunch support of the duo is former NBA star John Stockton. The Hall of Famer recently stated that he has a list of “hundreds” of vaccinated athletes that have “dropped dead on the field.” Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com