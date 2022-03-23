Kings vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (26-48) play against the Indiana Pacers (48-48) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Sacramento Kings 110, Indiana Pacers 109 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
To this untrained eye, Rockets’ rookie Alpy Sengun is going to be a lot like Domantas Sabonis in the coming seasons. Kid is talented and only 19. Mavericks are up 46-45 with 3:20 left in the half. – 9:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
FINAL: Kings top Pacers, 110-109
👑 @Chimezie Metu 22 PTS, 3 3PT
👑 @Davion Mitchell 25 PTS, 7 AST
👑 @Damian Jones 12 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/LOmGM8E5Gc – 9:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Davion Mitchell vs Pacers
25 points
10/15 FG
7 assists
In his 2nd game as starter he led the Kings into a road win (110-109). #SacramentoProud – 9:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’ll be that guy. Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield lost to their former team who was without their two stars. And Reese got outplayed by Mitchell (barely).
Petty? Idc – 9:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Game over.
Final: #Kings 110, #Pacers 109
Indiana falls to 4-18 in games decided by four points or less this season.
Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers, and Buddy Hield had 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting against their former team. pic.twitter.com/hVusAGjo0J – 9:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I dont even care about lotto odds right now honestly. Kings won off the backs of Davion Mitchell, Chimezie Metu & Damian Jones. 7 players in double figures.
I’ll take it. – 9:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Kings 110, Pacers 109. Davion Mitchell finished with 25 points and seven assists. Chimezie Metu came off the bench to score 22 points. Buddy Hield had 25 for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points and 15 assists. – 9:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Who knew that a late season Wednesday night game between the Kings and the Pacers could have so much intrigue. Old faces in new places. Career highs. Poster dunks. A game winner. Here are 6 quick thoughts from Sacramento’s 110-109 win over Indiana. – 9:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry brought all his big players on the floor including Neemias Queta to defend the inbound bass from Tyrese Haliburton.
Kings top the Pacers 110-109 in dramatic fashion to start the 5-game trip. – 9:20 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Tyrese Haliburton beside himself because he really wanted this one against the Kings. Pacers gave it up in the 4th after being up 11. He didn’t help the cause with some rough 4Q misses. @SteveMerril, your 🐕 had balls – 9:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lol Kings win. Draft lotto odds be damned. Buddy Hield starts and ends the game dribbling the ball off his foot.
Horribly wonderful. – 9:20 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
I suppose that @Indiana Pacers loss was ideal for the tank-minded fans. Extremely creative way to give away a victory. – 9:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers were up 1 with 14secs left. Trey Lyles missed a 3, but Kings’ Damian Jones with a rebound-putback to steal the road win, 110-109.
Hield scored 25, Haliburton with 13pts, 15asts, and Bitadze had 20/9.
Up next: Thu. at Memphis. – 9:19 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Wow, Kings get a go-ahead bucket thanks to Damian Jones’ and his rebound and putback off the missed three from Trey Lyles. Kings up 110-109 with 0.2 secs remaining. Good for DJ. – 9:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Damian Jones with the tip. #Kings lead 110-109 with 0.2 seconds left. All but over. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/Cm1ZraoFe8 – 9:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones tip in with .2 on the clock. Kings lead 110-109. Wow. – 9:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze started and has 20pts (9/12 FGs), 9rebs. Yet despite being the only true center available, he hasn’t played the final 3:44.
This is the time to play him and see how he plays + produces. – 9:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield just dribbled it off his foot and out of bounds. #Kings take over with 14.0 seconds left trailing the #Pacers 109-108. – 9:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell:
25 pts (10/15 FG) & 7 assists
Tyrese Haliburton:
13 pts (4/14 FG) & 15 assists
Who has had the better game? – 9:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Davion Mitchell with the baseline jumper to cut the lead to one. #Pacers lead 109-108 with 18.7 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/ilp6Mz8WS2 – 9:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Donte aught to represent the Kings at the draft lottery after that airballed corner three. – 9:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers up 109-106 with 27.2 seconds left. Timeout Sacramento. #Kings have the ball coming out of the timeout. – 9:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Pacers 109-106 with 27.2 remaining in the fourth and possession. – 9:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield has been efficient and versatile on offense and deserves credit. – 9:09 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Kings/Pacers is close late on League Pass, for those interested. – 9:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu’s career high 22 points in this game and a little surprised he’s not on the floor – 9:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Pacers 103-101 with 3:44 to play. Sacramento outscored 28-19 in that 3rd, Kings with a 16-14 advantage in this period. – 9:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ game qualifies as a Clutch Game for the 42nd time this season. They’re 11-30 in those games.
They’re clinging to a two-point lead on the Kings with 4m left. – 9:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Second straight 20-point game for Davion Mitchell. Second straight as a starter. Another step of his growth. #SacramentoProud – 9:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings scored 100+ points 🏀
Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer.
@mypmstore | https://t.co/HesSUA6URh pic.twitter.com/H6S27jJWTe – 9:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett with a tech. He earned that one. Wouldn’t let go of a previous no-call and just worked the ref until he got it. Leads to a FT and 3. #Pacers now trail 99-98. – 9:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Game tied here in the 4th. Do fans want the Kings to win or lose this game? – 8:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Pacers 89, #Kings 85
Buddy Hield scored nine of his 21 points in the frame. – 8:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Pacers 89-85 heading to the fourth. Metu leads with a career-high 22 points. – 8:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
I mean you just knew Buddy Hield was gonna go off against his former team. He has 21pts, hitting 5 of 7 3s. (He also has 4 stls.)
Pacers using a 20-4 run to take an 11-point lead, their largest of the game. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield with another 3. He’s up to 21 points. Pacers running the Kings over in the third. – 8:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Bench was outta control after this Trey poster 🤯
@Trey Lyles | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/Uv8X9QeouD – 8:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield knocks down Justin Holiday, who looks like he wanted a foul call, drills the 3 and then stares down the #Kings bench. Game is tied at 72. #Pacers – 8:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Goga Bitadze just threw Justin Holiday down and scored. #Pacers – 8:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings lead Pacers at the break, 66-61
👑 @Chimezie Metu 18 PTS, 3 3PT
👑 @Damian Jones 10 PTS
👑 @Trey Lyles 9 PTS pic.twitter.com/8Yd7yUT2dL – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Second straight game that the Suns have had a disconnected start. Timberwolves will make it a whole lot tougher than the Kings. – 8:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson is out the rest of the game with a headache, per #Pacers. He missed the previous two games with a concussion. – 8:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: Isaiah Jackson (headache) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
HALFTIME 📊
Goga: 13p/4r/2s
@Buddy Hield: 12p/4a/3s
@Tyrese Haliburton: 7p/7a/2r pic.twitter.com/y1Yfp9dS76 – 8:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 66-61 halftime advantage for the Kings in Indiana. Chimezie Metu leads the way for Sacramento with 18 points, Kings shooting 61.5%. Pacers get 12 points from ex-Kings star Buddy Hield, 13 from Goga Bitadze.
Tyrese Haliburton 7 points & 7 assists. – 8:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Kings 66, #Pacers 61
Chimezie Metu has a game-high 18 points for Sacramento.
Goga Bitadze has 13 points, Buddy Hield 12 and Duane Washington Jr. 9.
Tyrese Haliburton has 7 points and 7 assists. – 8:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers trailing the Kings 66-61 at half as the Kings are shooting 62% and winning the glass.
Bitadze has 13, Hield with 12. Pacers have 18 asts on 24 FGs. – 8:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Pacers 66-61 heading to the half. Chimezie Metu drops in a cool 18. 10 points for Damian Jones. – 8:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trey Lyles with some bully-ball here in the first half. Finding what he wants inside including that nasty hammer dunk he gave Goga Bitadze. – 8:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Trey Lyles just dunked all over Goga Bitadze. Lord have mercyyyyyyy #Pacers – 8:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
With this triple, Harrison Barnes moves into 8th all-time in Kings history for 3-pointers made 👌🦅
@Harrison Barnes | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/4LYcJdMBNF – 8:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Isaiah Jackson was back in the tunnel when Rick Carlisle wanted to sub him in. Then when he got to the scorer’s table, there was a conversation with an athletic trainer & Carlisle, who then waved him back. Jackson then headed back toward the locker room with 3:29 left in the half – 7:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Chimezie Metu just turned 25. Aka he’s now in his PRIME. Career high 18 points here in just the first half. – 7:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chimezie Metu ties his career-high after that FT. He’s up to 18 points in the first half. #Pacers trail 56-48. – 7:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Chops sending Mezie to the top of Mann Hill 🏔
@Jeremy Lamb ➡️ @Chimezie Metu | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/qK0DCOAjw1 – 7:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
watching @Lance Stephenson at @GainbridgeFH will never get old. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/3CJnLws42Y – 7:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings are currently shooting 73.9 percent from the field and 8-for-12 from 3-point range. – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne starting at point guard after missing last game Sunday in Sacramento with non-COVID illness.
Elfrid Payton started that game.
Jae Crowder starting as well as he injured right ankle landing on Justin Holiday’s foot on 3 in 2nd half and didn’t return in #Suns OT win – 7:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Kings start the 2Q on an 8-0 run and now lead the #Pacers 45-34. – 7:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Probably an important reminder after last game. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/vp40FkjsAP – 7:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 37-34 after 1Q. Damian Jones leads with 8 points. 7 each for Metu and Mitchell. – 7:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Kings 37, #Pacers 34
Buddy Hield with an assist to Lance Stephenson for a 3 to end the 1Q. – 7:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If the Kings can get a full season of Donte DiVincenzo’s defense and 38% or better 3pt shooting, it’ll be a difference maker. – 7:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jeremy Lamb with an and-one layup on Duane Washington Jr. #Pacers trail 37-31. – 7:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Davion picking up right where he left off from his career-high night 🙌
@Davion Mitchell | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/fYxOc7axR4 – 7:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield has reached double figures already. He also leads the game in shot attempts. – 7:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol this dance cam at the #Pacers game right now. Lord have mercy. – 7:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield with two 3s and a steal on the last few plays. He’s playing well. #Pacers – 7:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield hits his second 3. 8 points early against his former team. – 7:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
just two friends choppin’ it up before tip-off 💜💙 pic.twitter.com/69LW0xeUG3 – 7:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones playing a physical style tonight in Indy. Going to the line for his second And-1 of the first quarter. – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
as we welcome @Justin Holiday & @Jeremy Lamb back to Indiana for the first time, we want to say thank you again for your contributions to our community and franchise.
to @Domantas Sabonis, your impact on our franchise was immeasurable, and we look forward to seeing you soon. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/tmvmk9MElC – 7:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield dribbles off his foot to start the game with a turnover. Kings are up 5-0. #Pacers – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pregame Thank You video for Domas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb pic.twitter.com/AhloHmLAFu – 7:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers thank Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday with a pregame video montage. – 7:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers with a video tribute for Sabonis, Lamb, and Holiday pregame: pic.twitter.com/ENMqxnvpE3 – 7:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
I’m at The Fieldhouse for Pacers-Kings and there’s one thing I keep being asked about — on the court, in the media room and even in the elevator.
… not the Pacers or tonight’s reunion game.
But Dane Fife being out as an IU assistant coach, and what’s next. – 7:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#FeetHeat Mamba edition 🔥🔥🔥
#Pacers | #Kings | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/Q7tdRJhelJ – 7:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Former Tech star and 2014 IndyStar Mr. Basketball Trey Lyles is in the building.
#Kings | #Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/7a2ADMRv7i – 6:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
handshake is kinda fire though 😂
@Tyrese Haliburton 🤝 Goga pic.twitter.com/dcohEjSwUS – 6:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight against the #Kings:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Justin Anderson
— Oshae Brissett
— Goga Bitadze – 6:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Relationships.
#Pacers | #Kings | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/Qdp4KA2WOF – 6:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/FhFNZHAFbl – 6:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers – 3/23:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers – 3/23:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Breaking news from @ByRobinEpley: The ugly reason the Kings shut down Richaun Holmes early: Domestic violence accusations sacbee.com/opinion/articl… – 6:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith is OUT tonight with an illness, per #Pacers. He did not come out for his normal pregame shooting. – 6:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
touched down in the Hoosier City 📍
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/S4mSjMOIMh – 6:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rookie center Isaiah Jackson has cleared the concussion protocol and is back after missing the last two games. pic.twitter.com/IewMSCsNSE – 5:56 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton – reunited: pic.twitter.com/iLI9MfLoY4 – 5:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#WallpaperWednesday: @Damian Jones edition 📲🔥
Build and Learn with @Ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/T9wKl2Mg02 – 5:44 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Jeremy Lamb, back in Indiana. He just went over and shook hands with Pacers assistant coaches: pic.twitter.com/9zK51NHuz8 – 5:43 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton getting loose for his first game against the Kings since being traded: pic.twitter.com/QpiKuoLg0N – 5:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says he’ll look more to Alex Len to fill backup minutes at the center spot with Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes out, but he would like to find minutes for rookie Neemias Queta over the last nine games “to get his feet wet.” – 5:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“We’d loved to be able to get Neemy some minutes.” -Gentry, although he said Alex Len will get minutes as well – 5:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
De’Aaron Fox (right hand) is OUT tonight against the #Pacers, per #Kings coach Alvin Gentry. – 5:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox (hand) is out tonight vs. the Pacers. – 5:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry said again that he would like to get Josh Jackson some minutes. He hasn’t really been given a real opportunity. – 5:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“Know your big picture.” 💡
#Kings | #Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/3bMPQmy9L1 – 5:34 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Tyrese Halliburton, who started the day listed as questionable for tonight’s game due to low back soreness, WILL play tonight vs the Kings in his first matchup against his former team since the February trade. – 5:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton (back) will play vs. the Kings tonight. Malcolm Brogdon (rest) and Chris Duarte (toe) are out in addition to T.J. McConnell (wrist), Ricky Rubio (ACL), Myles Turner (foot) and T.J. Warren (foot). – 5:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton (lower back) and Isaiah Jackson (concussion) are IN tonight. Chris Duarte (left big toe) is OUT, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Chris Duarte out tonight vs Kings.
Haliburton, Bitadze, Jackson will play. – 5:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle catching up with his former player.
#Kings | #Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/oClZ9dxLdL – 5:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Justin Holiday is all smiles being back pic.twitter.com/AXlR3IuPfX – 5:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Many familiar faces back tonight with the @Sacramento Kings.
Sabonis, though, is hurt so he did not make the trip. pic.twitter.com/GejRUVb6by – 5:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Happy Birthday, Kyrie!
Former @Sacramento Kings Guard @55buckets tells @Rick Kamla how he ranks his handle @Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/eFA3kWaQVh – 5:01 PM
Happy Birthday, Kyrie!
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harsh reality facing Kings after another disappointing season kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/harsh-realit… – 5:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/zyFC1hw9y4 – 4:49 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s been cool to see Michael Malone find a home, build a culture & develop some gemstones with the Denver Nuggets. Another example of how the Kangz being Kanging. Sacramento fired that man in 2014 when Malone was 11-13 without his best player & is still chasing respectability. – 4:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I caught up with former #Pacers Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb this morning. We discussed their initial reaction to the trade, playing the next day for the #Kings and returning to Indy.
“It still feels like home … I’m just on a different side.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his second straight game for rest, per #Pacers. – 3:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (sore lower back)
Isaiah Jackson – Questionable (concussion)
Chris Duarte – Questionable (sore left toe)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (rest) pic.twitter.com/LkyT2BNFv5 – 3:46 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (sore lower back)
Isaiah Jackson – Questionable (concussion)
Chris Duarte – Questionable (sore left toe)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (rest) pic.twitter.com/LkyT2BNFv5 – 3:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Indiana Pacers have added Malcolm Brogdon to their injury report for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Brogdon will be held out due to rest.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:41 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton is probably going to ball out tonight. Prepare yourselves Kings fans. It’ll be ok. – 2:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pregame listen 🎧
@PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ discuss Goga’s recent play, final ten games of the season and more on the latest episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⤵️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/Vapduhfvor – 1:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“He still texts me after every game. It’s funny because I could be frustrated on the floor, and he could text me and say, ‘What’s wrong?’ I don’t know how he knows, but he can see it on my face.” — Tyrese Haliburton
#Kings | #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:34 PM
