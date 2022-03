Knicks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Julius Randle is doubtful vs. Charlotte with his sore quad after missing last night’s game. Seems in no rush now after Thibodeau mentioned in general about him being “a step behind” when he lasted played vs. Utah. – 1:18 PM

Julius Randle listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game in Charlotte with the sore right quad tendon. Randle missed last night’s game against the Hawks with the same injury. – 1:30 PM

Latest NBA injury report lists Julius Randle as doubtful for tonight’s game vs CHA. Randle has a sore right quadricep tendon. He missed last night’s game vs. ATL due to the soreness, per NYK. Tom Thibodeau said last night that Randle is day to day and rest will aid his soreness. – 1:34 PM

The Hornets are averaging the 3rd most PPG in the NBA since the ASG at 120.7 PPG and are 3rd in offensive rating at 122.1They are 7-2 in March.#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/JfQ2qFmFXg

The Charlotte Hornets are on a 5 game win streak. They are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the longest active win streak in the NBA.They are top 5 this season in points, assists and threes per game.#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/DozSxXxQAD

NBA spokesman Mike Bass on if and how the league plans to take action if HB11 is passed: “We’re working closely with the Jazz on this matter.”The NBA moved the All-Star Game out of Charlotte after NC’s anti-transgender HB2 bill. (Then returned after the bill was repealed.) – 3:21 PM

Asked Kelly Oubre earlier today for his thoughts on how he’s been playing lately. He used a one-letter word to describe. It’s not a good one.

Have been putting together a crowdsourced projected playoff rotation for all of the teams in the playoffs/play-in contention. Looking for someone who covers the Nets and Hornets who could fill it out for those teams. – 3:40 PM

We are thrilled to join @honeywell to partner with local nonprofit @DigiBridgeUS to facilitate a 3D design & printing course for a group of students at @GVSA4STEM, who will be creating gameday accessories for @Kelly Oubre Read more: https://t.co/r4DH1q5aXL

Knicks have ruled out both Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 4:31 PM

Mitchell Robinson has a sore lower back and is OUT for tonight’s game in Charlotte, the Knicks say. Julius Randle is also OUT with the sore right quad tendon. – 4:31 PM

The Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are out tonight at Charlotte.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are out for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 4:36 PM

With Randle and Robinson out Obi will start and Thibodeau said he has not decided on the starter at center. Spoiler: he has decided. – 5:36 PM

From earlier: “He works relentlessly. From the time I…started working with him at WVU, he wanted to go at it every day…I think his hunger is the biggest thing that’s going to take him forward.”WVU’s @JuwanStaten3 on training NYK’s Miles McBride. More: on.sny.tv/9sT8jhx

Bogdan Bogdanovic is the only bench player in the NBA this season to have two games of 30+ points and 3+ steals as a reserve. Both of those outings have come within his last three games played (3/18 vs. MEM, 3/22 at NYK). – 6:16 PM

Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. – 6:32 PM

Nets are on the road Saturday, have a back-to-back at home against Charlotte on Sunday. So I guess that will be Kyrie Irving’s home debut? I’m hedging because this has been such a mess. – 6:35 PM

Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday. – 6:40 PM

According to a source familiar with the situation, the announcement from City Hall tomorrow includes not only athletes but all New York-based entertainment performers. – 6:44 PM

Knicks miss this guy. He’d get a lot of cheers tonight because, as usual when New York comes to town, there are a lot of Knicks jerseys in the stands already. pic.twitter.com/GwSHSKz4DD

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving is back playing home games in Brooklyn with new mayor ruling. All Knicks players and staff have been vaccinated from training camp on. – 6:56 PM

The crowd here in Charlotte is, let’s say, scattered with plenty of room to spread out. And a lot of Knicks jerseys. – 7:06 PM

I vividly remember plays in the very early season when Jericho Sims got the ball, should’ve gone into a dribble-handoff or made an easy pass and instead, he looked like a deer in the headlights. Now, he’s making intuitive swing passes. Encouraging development. – 7:27 PM

Knicks put up 40 in the first quarter — Obi with 9-4-2; Taj Gibson finishes it with a corner 3. Lots of extra passes for the open shot. Fournier 1-for-4 from 3 – still 2 behind Starks for franchise record. – 7:35 PM

End of first quarter: Knicks 40, #Hornets 24Deficit was as large as 17. The Knicks hit 8 — count ’em 8! — three-pointers in the quarter. – 7:35 PM

So, is Taj Gibson automatic from the corners now? And if so, why haven’t I written 17 stories on it? – 7:35 PM

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Hornets 40-24.• Burks 10-3-2• Toppin 9-4-2• Quickley 6 pts, 3 asts• Sims 6 pts• Harrell 5 pts, 2 rebsKnicks shot 15-22 on FGs, 8-14 on 3Ps in the first quarter. – 7:36 PM

Knicks take 40-24 lead with Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims, Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley solid and Taj Gibson capping it with last-second 3. No Julius, Mitchell and RJ was quiet. – 7:37 PM

So what did we learn today boys & girls? It’s easier to enforce rules when they don’t affect the Yankees. Kyrie Irving gets his wish but the timing of New York changing its private sector vaccine mandate aligns less with science & more Aaron Judge smacking dingers out of the park – 7:38 PM

Whew, it’s a good thing the Knicks didn’t experiment with playing the kids together or pushing the pace over the first 70 games of the season – 7:45 PM

Evan Fournier has tied John Starks for the most single-season 3-point makes in Knicks history. He just drained his 217th of the season. Next one gives him the franchise record. – 7:56 PM

Halftime: Knicks 69, #Hornets 56LaMelo 19 pts, 5 rebs, 2 ast. Who knows where they would be without him. He had 14 points in the second quarter.One of the worst defensive halves of the season. Lost track of the number of players who’ve been left wide open. – 8:01 PM

Evan Fournier has set a new franchise record for most 3-point makes in a season in Knicks history: 218, surpassing John Starks’ previous record, which Starks set in 1994-95. – 8:35 PM

LaMelo keeping the #Hornets in it. He’s up to 32 points to go with 8 rebounds and 4 assists. – 8:36 PM

Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Hornets 99-87.• Barrett 24 pts, 3 asts• Toppin 14-6-5• Fournier 12 pts, 7 asts• Quickley 10-5-5• Ball 32-8-4Knicks have 26 assists, are 18-36 from deep. Seven Knicks have scored in double figures. – 8:42 PM

Notable losses for the Hawks this season:1 to Orlando1 to Houston1 to San Antonio1 to Portland3 to New YorkAnd about to be 2 to Detroit – 8:59 PM

Both the Hornets and Nets are currently losing, so it’s possible the Hawks don’t lose any ground in the standings. – 9:07 PM

RJ Barrett has 30 points for the second consecutive night and the third time in five games. – 9:13 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.