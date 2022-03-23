Knicks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (31-42) play against the Charlotte Hornets (36-36) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
New York Knicks 121, Charlotte Hornets 106 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most 30-point games by a player age 21 or younger this season:
RJ Barrett: 11
LaMelo Ball: 8
Anthony Edwards: 7
Tyler Herro: 4
Tyrese Maxey: 4
Darius Garland: 3
Cole Anthony: 3 – 9:20 PM
Most 30-point games by a player age 21 or younger this season:
RJ Barrett: 11
LaMelo Ball: 8
Anthony Edwards: 7
Tyler Herro: 4
Tyrese Maxey: 4
Darius Garland: 3
Cole Anthony: 3 – 9:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
RJ Barrett since the new year:
24.2 PPG
6.1 RPG
37.1 3P% on 6.1 attempts
He had a 30-piece tonight. pic.twitter.com/g0KXhNTATC – 9:20 PM
RJ Barrett since the new year:
24.2 PPG
6.1 RPG
37.1 3P% on 6.1 attempts
He had a 30-piece tonight. pic.twitter.com/g0KXhNTATC – 9:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin finishes with:
18 points (on 8-for-11 shooting)
11 rebounds,
6 assists,
2 made three-pointers
He was a game-high +19 – 9:18 PM
Obi Toppin finishes with:
18 points (on 8-for-11 shooting)
11 rebounds,
6 assists,
2 made three-pointers
He was a game-high +19 – 9:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at it on Friday.
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/osPWrIfjDI – 9:15 PM
Back at it on Friday.
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/osPWrIfjDI – 9:15 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Both the Hornets and Nets are currently losing, so it’s possible the Hawks don’t lose any ground in the standings. – 9:07 PM
Both the Hornets and Nets are currently losing, so it’s possible the Hawks don’t lose any ground in the standings. – 9:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Notable losses for the Hawks this season:
1 to Orlando
1 to Houston
1 to San Antonio
1 to Portland
3 to New York
And about to be 2 to Detroit – 8:59 PM
Notable losses for the Hawks this season:
1 to Orlando
1 to Houston
1 to San Antonio
1 to Portland
3 to New York
And about to be 2 to Detroit – 8:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
4th quarter incoming…
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/hPRu8CV1mM – 8:43 PM
4th quarter incoming…
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/hPRu8CV1mM – 8:43 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Passing the torch.
@StarksTheDunk with a special message for the new record holder ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dILuADqAd0 – 8:41 PM
Passing the torch.
@StarksTheDunk with a special message for the new record holder ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dILuADqAd0 – 8:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
KNICKS HISTORY.
@Evan Fournier officially holds the franchise record for threes made in a season. pic.twitter.com/XARQGwGT3m – 8:36 PM
KNICKS HISTORY.
@Evan Fournier officially holds the franchise record for threes made in a season. pic.twitter.com/XARQGwGT3m – 8:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With 1:38 left in the 3rd – Fournier sets the franchise single-seaason record for made 3’s – Knicks up 95-86. – 8:34 PM
With 1:38 left in the 3rd – Fournier sets the franchise single-seaason record for made 3’s – Knicks up 95-86. – 8:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/IjsbYTQNxH – 8:32 PM
SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/IjsbYTQNxH – 8:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nice find by @Miles Bridges 👏
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LCDBK4kqOa – 8:05 PM
Nice find by @Miles Bridges 👏
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LCDBK4kqOa – 8:05 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Record. Tied.
@Evan Fournier has tied John Starks’ record for threes made in a season. pic.twitter.com/GBp0T9b2lp – 7:59 PM
Record. Tied.
@Evan Fournier has tied John Starks’ record for threes made in a season. pic.twitter.com/GBp0T9b2lp – 7:59 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Evan Fournier has tied John Starks’ single-season franchise record with his 217th made three pointer. – 7:55 PM
Evan Fournier has tied John Starks’ single-season franchise record with his 217th made three pointer. – 7:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks aren’t officially eliminated but the Hornets are already doing a playoff presale. – 7:47 PM
The Knicks aren’t officially eliminated but the Hornets are already doing a playoff presale. – 7:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Whew, it’s a good thing the Knicks didn’t experiment with playing the kids together or pushing the pace over the first 70 games of the season – 7:45 PM
Whew, it’s a good thing the Knicks didn’t experiment with playing the kids together or pushing the pace over the first 70 games of the season – 7:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: New York altering vaccine mandate, allowing Kyrie Irving to play Nets home games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/rep… – 7:41 PM
Report: New York altering vaccine mandate, allowing Kyrie Irving to play Nets home games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/rep… – 7:41 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
So what did we learn today boys & girls? It’s easier to enforce rules when they don’t affect the Yankees. Kyrie Irving gets his wish but the timing of New York changing its private sector vaccine mandate aligns less with science & more Aaron Judge smacking dingers out of the park – 7:38 PM
So what did we learn today boys & girls? It’s easier to enforce rules when they don’t affect the Yankees. Kyrie Irving gets his wish but the timing of New York changing its private sector vaccine mandate aligns less with science & more Aaron Judge smacking dingers out of the park – 7:38 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks take 40-24 lead with Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims, Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley solid and Taj Gibson capping it with last-second 3. No Julius, Mitchell and RJ was quiet. – 7:37 PM
Knicks take 40-24 lead with Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims, Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley solid and Taj Gibson capping it with last-second 3. No Julius, Mitchell and RJ was quiet. – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This fight is far from over.
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/CneYQQWYro – 7:35 PM
This fight is far from over.
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/CneYQQWYro – 7:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks put up 40 in the first quarter — Obi with 9-4-2; Taj Gibson finishes it with a corner 3. Lots of extra passes for the open shot. Fournier 1-for-4 from 3 – still 2 behind Starks for franchise record. – 7:35 PM
Knicks put up 40 in the first quarter — Obi with 9-4-2; Taj Gibson finishes it with a corner 3. Lots of extra passes for the open shot. Fournier 1-for-4 from 3 – still 2 behind Starks for franchise record. – 7:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Alec bringing the 🔥 early!
🆎 has 10 points and counting… pic.twitter.com/cQPm0cli7Z – 7:29 PM
Alec bringing the 🔥 early!
🆎 has 10 points and counting… pic.twitter.com/cQPm0cli7Z – 7:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Jericho flush to get us started in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/1m9OMU8HY4 – 7:17 PM
Jericho flush to get us started in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/1m9OMU8HY4 – 7:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The crowd here in Charlotte is, let’s say, scattered with plenty of room to spread out. And a lot of Knicks jerseys. – 7:06 PM
The crowd here in Charlotte is, let’s say, scattered with plenty of room to spread out. And a lot of Knicks jerseys. – 7:06 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Bouknight is with the @greensboroswarm getting some much-needed playing time. – 7:03 PM
James Bouknight is with the @greensboroswarm getting some much-needed playing time. – 7:03 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving is back playing home games in Brooklyn with new mayor ruling. All Knicks players and staff have been vaccinated from training camp on. – 6:56 PM
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving is back playing home games in Brooklyn with new mayor ruling. All Knicks players and staff have been vaccinated from training camp on. – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BACK AT IT! 👊
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @New York Knicks
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/HrSi9MZe7z – 6:52 PM
BACK AT IT! 👊
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @New York Knicks
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/HrSi9MZe7z – 6:52 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Knicks miss this guy. He’d get a lot of cheers tonight because, as usual when New York comes to town, there are a lot of Knicks jerseys in the stands already. pic.twitter.com/GwSHSKz4DD – 6:46 PM
Knicks miss this guy. He’d get a lot of cheers tonight because, as usual when New York comes to town, there are a lot of Knicks jerseys in the stands already. pic.twitter.com/GwSHSKz4DD – 6:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
According to a source familiar with the situation, the announcement from City Hall tomorrow includes not only athletes but all New York-based entertainment performers. – 6:44 PM
According to a source familiar with the situation, the announcement from City Hall tomorrow includes not only athletes but all New York-based entertainment performers. – 6:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s starting five!
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/iFU1UCWLFi – 6:43 PM
Tonight’s starting five!
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/iFU1UCWLFi – 6:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
UFC Fighter @chrisweidman is in the building tonight!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/A9jcgdolA6 – 6:41 PM
UFC Fighter @chrisweidman is in the building tonight!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/A9jcgdolA6 – 6:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday. – 6:40 PM
Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday. – 6:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are on the road Saturday, have a back-to-back at home against Charlotte on Sunday. So I guess that will be Kyrie Irving’s home debut? I’m hedging because this has been such a mess. – 6:35 PM
Nets are on the road Saturday, have a back-to-back at home against Charlotte on Sunday. So I guess that will be Kyrie Irving’s home debut? I’m hedging because this has been such a mess. – 6:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. – 6:32 PM
Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Comin’ in hot 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/1nXZt4HwrG – 6:20 PM
Comin’ in hot 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/1nXZt4HwrG – 6:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Alec Burks starting for NYK tonight, team says. – 6:19 PM
Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Alec Burks starting for NYK tonight, team says. – 6:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic is the only bench player in the NBA this season to have two games of 30+ points and 3+ steals as a reserve. Both of those outings have come within his last three games played (3/18 vs. MEM, 3/22 at NYK). – 6:16 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic is the only bench player in the NBA this season to have two games of 30+ points and 3+ steals as a reserve. Both of those outings have come within his last three games played (3/18 vs. MEM, 3/22 at NYK). – 6:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “He works relentlessly. From the time I…started working with him at WVU, he wanted to go at it every day…I think his hunger is the biggest thing that’s going to take him forward.”
WVU’s @JuwanStaten3 on training NYK’s Miles McBride. More: on.sny.tv/9sT8jhx – 6:10 PM
From earlier: “He works relentlessly. From the time I…started working with him at WVU, he wanted to go at it every day…I think his hunger is the biggest thing that’s going to take him forward.”
WVU’s @JuwanStaten3 on training NYK’s Miles McBride. More: on.sny.tv/9sT8jhx – 6:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick in March:
🔹 14.9 PPG
🔸 5.5 RPG
🔹 3.9 APG
🔸 45.2% 3P pic.twitter.com/QaqIuHbLUT – 6:00 PM
Quick in March:
🔹 14.9 PPG
🔸 5.5 RPG
🔹 3.9 APG
🔸 45.2% 3P pic.twitter.com/QaqIuHbLUT – 6:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Randle and Robinson out Obi will start and Thibodeau said he has not decided on the starter at center. Spoiler: he has decided. – 5:36 PM
With Randle and Robinson out Obi will start and Thibodeau said he has not decided on the starter at center. Spoiler: he has decided. – 5:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re LIVE with Coach JB! 🎙 #NYKvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
We’re LIVE with Coach JB! 🎙 #NYKvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kicking off this year’s #NBAFit Week with some player insight on mental health! Take a listen ⬇️
@BlueCrossNC | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/oTUZLMFiPf – 5:15 PM
Kicking off this year’s #NBAFit Week with some player insight on mental health! Take a listen ⬇️
@BlueCrossNC | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/oTUZLMFiPf – 5:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/j6hZGEbLX0 – 5:13 PM
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/j6hZGEbLX0 – 5:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kicking off this year’s #NBAFit Week with some player insight on mental health! Take a listen ⬇️
@BlueCrossNC | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/PbQIABUql7 – 5:12 PM
Kicking off this year’s #NBAFit Week with some player insight on mental health! Take a listen ⬇️
@BlueCrossNC | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/PbQIABUql7 – 5:12 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🖼 #WallpaperWednesday x @Evan Fournier pic.twitter.com/ALqtnmq2o4 – 4:57 PM
🖼 #WallpaperWednesday x @Evan Fournier pic.twitter.com/ALqtnmq2o4 – 4:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are out for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 4:36 PM
Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are out for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 4:36 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Randle and Mitchell Robinson both out tonight in Charlotte. Lots of Jericho. Robinson has a sore back. – 4:32 PM
Randle and Mitchell Robinson both out tonight in Charlotte. Lots of Jericho. Robinson has a sore back. – 4:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are out tonight at Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:32 PM
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are out tonight at Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out both Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 4:31 PM
Knicks have ruled out both Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 4:31 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are out for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 4:30 PM
Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) are out for tonight’s game at Charlotte. – 4:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Why #Knicks giving RJ Barrett a max extension shouldn’t be a lock #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/23/why… – 4:00 PM
Why #Knicks giving RJ Barrett a max extension shouldn’t be a lock #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/23/why… – 4:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We are thrilled to join @honeywell to partner with local nonprofit @DigiBridgeUS to facilitate a 3D design & printing course for a group of students at @GVSA4STEM, who will be creating gameday accessories for @Kelly Oubre!
Read more: https://t.co/r4DH1q5aXL pic.twitter.com/nvMDiGMt2s – 4:00 PM
We are thrilled to join @honeywell to partner with local nonprofit @DigiBridgeUS to facilitate a 3D design & printing course for a group of students at @GVSA4STEM, who will be creating gameday accessories for @Kelly Oubre!
Read more: https://t.co/r4DH1q5aXL pic.twitter.com/nvMDiGMt2s – 4:00 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Have been putting together a crowdsourced projected playoff rotation for all of the teams in the playoffs/play-in contention. Looking for someone who covers the Nets and Hornets who could fill it out for those teams. – 3:40 PM
Have been putting together a crowdsourced projected playoff rotation for all of the teams in the playoffs/play-in contention. Looking for someone who covers the Nets and Hornets who could fill it out for those teams. – 3:40 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Kelly Oubre earlier today for his thoughts on how he’s been playing lately. He used a one-letter word to describe. It’s not a good one.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:24 PM
Asked Kelly Oubre earlier today for his thoughts on how he’s been playing lately. He used a one-letter word to describe. It’s not a good one.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on if and how the league plans to take action if HB11 is passed: “We’re working closely with the Jazz on this matter.”
The NBA moved the All-Star Game out of Charlotte after NC’s anti-transgender HB2 bill. (Then returned after the bill was repealed.) – 3:21 PM
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on if and how the league plans to take action if HB11 is passed: “We’re working closely with the Jazz on this matter.”
The NBA moved the All-Star Game out of Charlotte after NC’s anti-transgender HB2 bill. (Then returned after the bill was repealed.) – 3:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Charlotte Hornets are on a 5 game win streak. They are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the longest active win streak in the NBA.
They are top 5 this season in points, assists and threes per game.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/DozSxXxQAD – 2:49 PM
The Charlotte Hornets are on a 5 game win streak. They are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the longest active win streak in the NBA.
They are top 5 this season in points, assists and threes per game.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/DozSxXxQAD – 2:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Miles Bridges in March:
20.4 PTS
5.6 REB
5.1 AST
52/42/88%
Terry Rozier in March:
23.3 PTS
4.6 REB
4.6 AST
51/46/96%
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/zcyBs6ed2H – 2:44 PM
Miles Bridges in March:
20.4 PTS
5.6 REB
5.1 AST
52/42/88%
Terry Rozier in March:
23.3 PTS
4.6 REB
4.6 AST
51/46/96%
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/zcyBs6ed2H – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Montrezl Harrell (13.1) is averaging the most PPG by a Hornets Center since Dwight Howard (16.6) in 2018
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/nIuIDctf7p – 2:38 PM
Montrezl Harrell (13.1) is averaging the most PPG by a Hornets Center since Dwight Howard (16.6) in 2018
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/nIuIDctf7p – 2:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Isaiah Thomas as a Charlotte Hornet (7 Games)
10 PPG on 13.4 MPG
46.2 FG%
48 3P%
100 FT%
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/BOYNkPcUFs – 2:32 PM
Isaiah Thomas as a Charlotte Hornet (7 Games)
10 PPG on 13.4 MPG
46.2 FG%
48 3P%
100 FT%
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/BOYNkPcUFs – 2:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier is on the verge of Knicks history nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:16 PM
Evan Fournier is on the verge of Knicks history nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo Ball in his last 2 games:
16 AST
1 TO
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/EzMgdmfd5Z – 2:16 PM
LaMelo Ball in his last 2 games:
16 AST
1 TO
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/EzMgdmfd5Z – 2:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Julius Randle (quad) as doubtful for tonight’s game vs. the Hornets. – 2:11 PM
Knicks are listing Julius Randle (quad) as doubtful for tonight’s game vs. the Hornets. – 2:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Hornets are averaging the 3rd most PPG in the NBA since the ASG at 120.7 PPG and are 3rd in offensive rating at 122.1
They are 7-2 in March.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/JfQ2qFmFXg – 2:09 PM
The Hornets are averaging the 3rd most PPG in the NBA since the ASG at 120.7 PPG and are 3rd in offensive rating at 122.1
They are 7-2 in March.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/JfQ2qFmFXg – 2:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Latest NBA injury report lists Julius Randle as doubtful for tonight’s game vs CHA. Randle has a sore right quadricep tendon. He missed last night’s game vs. ATL due to the soreness, per NYK. Tom Thibodeau said last night that Randle is day to day and rest will aid his soreness. – 1:34 PM
Latest NBA injury report lists Julius Randle as doubtful for tonight’s game vs CHA. Randle has a sore right quadricep tendon. He missed last night’s game vs. ATL due to the soreness, per NYK. Tom Thibodeau said last night that Randle is day to day and rest will aid his soreness. – 1:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The countdown begins. 7 PM EST⌛️
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/14C7M63GkZ – 1:30 PM
The countdown begins. 7 PM EST⌛️
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/14C7M63GkZ – 1:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle is doubtful vs. Charlotte with his sore quad after missing last night’s game. Seems in no rush now after Thibodeau mentioned in general about him being “a step behind” when he lasted played vs. Utah. – 1:18 PM
Julius Randle is doubtful vs. Charlotte with his sore quad after missing last night’s game. Seems in no rush now after Thibodeau mentioned in general about him being “a step behind” when he lasted played vs. Utah. – 1:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks have Julius Randle listed as doubtful right now. pic.twitter.com/YLX25qj6XF – 1:07 PM
Knicks have Julius Randle listed as doubtful right now. pic.twitter.com/YLX25qj6XF – 1:07 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
After two 10-day contracts, Thomas earned his stay in Charlotte. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/03/22/hor… – 1:00 PM
After two 10-day contracts, Thomas earned his stay in Charlotte. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/03/22/hor… – 1:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.