Kyrie Irving to be allowed to play in home games as early as next week?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Story filed to ESPN w/ @JeffPassan : Progress toward further changes to NYC’s private-sector vaccine mandate has inspired confidence that Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving could be back on court for home games in near future. Yankees and Mets players would be cleared before Opening Day too.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say:
Starters for tonight’s game at Memphis:
Irving, Brown, Durant, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s 41st starting lineup of the season, extending a single season franchise record. – 7:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
So, I guess Kyrie gets painted as some martyr or hero for this whole charade? – 6:59 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving is back playing home games in Brooklyn with new mayor ruling. All Knicks players and staff have been vaccinated from training camp on. – 6:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving can now play in the Nets’ final 10 games of the regular season. Does Ben Simmons join him for any of them? Now the Nets are most interesting low playoff seed in the league. No one will want to see them. – 6:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Before anyone comes flying at us with a radical “KYRIE WON” take, let’s remember COVID is still killing many people per day and remember that people responsible for restrictions, past and future, ideally are trying to create broad rules to limit that. – 6:47 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
No need to finish the season. The @nba already has a champion. Kyrie did it! He won! – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyrie Irving to be cleared to play in home games, it increases the chances of Brooklyn to get up to No. 6, which should increase the prioritization of the No. 1 seed in the East. – 6:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving will play his first game at Barclays Center on SUNDAY. – 6:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are on the road Saturday, have a back-to-back at home against Charlotte on Sunday. So I guess that will be Kyrie Irving’s home debut? I’m hedging because this has been such a mess. – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Celts D-onovan
• Wolves/Suns
• Kyrie & KD in Memphis
• Jalen Brunson time
• Embiid in LA for the zombie Lakers
• Dubs spiraling
Huge 11-game NBA slate tonight, talking here through tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/6M9u2oJWtd pic.twitter.com/HHe6uc7gBm – 6:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
And according to the mayor’s office, Kyrie Irving could always practice at HSS Training Center with or without ‘Key to nyc’ being in place. So that has never changed. #Nets – 6:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked about a recent report that Kyrie Irving can possibly play Nets home games.
“I would welcome that.” (reporters laughing). pic.twitter.com/AULuxYbLqW – 6:17 PM
Steve Nash was asked about a recent report that Kyrie Irving can possibly play Nets home games.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says “I would welcome that.”
-Regarding the latest on Kyrie Irving potentially being eligible to play Nets home games. – 6:11 PM
Steve Nash says “I would welcome that.”
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 58 – Is Kyrie Irving the troll of the century?
Link to the full ep👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
Basketball Pod Ep 58 – Is Kyrie Irving the troll of the century?
Link to the full ep👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s going to continue to find ways to improve.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 6:07 PM
“He’s going to continue to find ways to improve.”
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame media availability, Coach Jenkins said Desmond Bane will get the assignment on Kyrie Irving to start the game. – 5:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Story filed to ESPN w/ @JeffPassan: Progress toward further changes to NYC’s private-sector vaccine mandate has inspired confidence that Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving could be back on court for home games in near future. Yankees and Mets players would be cleared before Opening Day too. – 5:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s complicated and I’ll have story shortly but I spoke to a City Hall spokesman and Kyrie Irving is allowed to practice in the Brooklyn facility. – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Kyrie Irving plays basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/TG0OcQu3xd – 5:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Happy Birthday, Kyrie!
Former @Sacramento Kings Guard @55buckets tells @Rick Kamla how he ranks his handle @Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/eFA3kWaQVh – 5:01 PM
Happy Birthday, Kyrie!
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
utah’s league-best offensive rating is 116.2
brooklyn’s offensive rating away from barclays center is 116.7, which is better than every other team on the road (it’s 108.8 at home)
i wrote about the nets, kyrie, kd, and a very weird title contender: si.com/nba/2022/03/23… – 3:45 PM
utah’s league-best offensive rating is 116.2
brooklyn’s offensive rating away from barclays center is 116.7, which is better than every other team on the road (it’s 108.8 at home)
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond on @NYCMayor Eric Adams’ comments re: vaccine mandate: “Im not into politics man. I play basketball & I take care of my kids. Whatever the mayor decides to do is what he does. Hopefully he makes a decision to do something to help (Kyrie) out someway somehow.” #Nets – 12:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Andre Drummond when asked if he expects Kyrie to have a big night against Memphis : “Todays his birthday. God knows whats gonna happen.” pic.twitter.com/m82CWtt7yi – 12:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond on Kyrie Irving’s game tonight: “Today’s his birthday so who knows what’s going to happen.” – 11:59 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Happy Birthday, @Kyrie Irving!
#NBABDAY #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/VNM7pJyAMU – 11:03 AM
Happy Birthday, @Kyrie Irving!
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
ESPN has come to town for the ESPN All-Access Day for the Memphis Grizzlies, as they square off against KD, Kyrie and the Brooklyn Nets… without Ja Morant. How can the Grizzlies come away with this national stage win? @AndrewEKatz on the preview: https://t.co/RR2CtxleV0 pic.twitter.com/Pi1H71Hhkl – 8:30 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 30th birthday to Kyrie Irving!
📊 601 GP, 23.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.7 APG
🎯 47.1 FG%, 39.3 3P%, 88.2 FT%
⭐️ 7x (2013-2015, 2017-2019, 2021)
🏆 2012 ROY
💍 1x (2016)
StatMuse @statmuse
Leading scorers since the All-Star break:
37.8 PPG — Kyrie Irving
32.8 PPG — LeBron James
32.6 PPG — Jayson Tatum
31.5 PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo
31.0 PPG — Ja Morant
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quickest way for #Suns to clinch top overall seed in playoffs?
Win next two at T-Wolves and at Nuggets OR win Wednesday at T-Wolves and Memphis lose Wednesday home to Brooklyn.
If Grizzlies fall to #Nets, they can only win 58 games at the most.
Shams Charania: Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 23, 2022
Shams Charania: NYC Mayor Eric Adams will level the playing field for in-town athletes and performers to match the rule that allows unvaccinated individuals to perform in NYC, sources familiar with the situation tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Now, NYC local athletes will have the same guidelines. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 23, 2022
Shams Charania: Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 23, 2022
