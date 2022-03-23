Larry Nance Jr: David Griffin has done an unbelievable job getting great people first

Jim Eichenhofer: Larry Nance Jr. on atmosphere around #Pelicans: “This is a great locker room. Griff, Trajan and those guys have done an unbelievable job of getting great people first. We see what they can do on the court, but each and every one of them is a great person in their own right.”
Source: Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. probable to play Thursday vs. Chicago; Brandon Ingram listed as doubtful. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/hKw8Tl28em pic.twitter.com/gOJ2VC4sJT – 4:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (Larry Nance Jr. might make his New Orleans debut Thursday vs. Bulls; Willie Green on status of forwards): https://t.co/TbfAAOdGbl pic.twitter.com/ADqiDMlucP – 4:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. on atmosphere around #Pelicans: “This is a great locker room. Griff, Trajan and those guys have done an unbelievable job of getting great people first. We see what they can do on the court, but each and every one of them is a great person in their own right.” – 3:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. joking about keeping expectations reasonable for when he makes his #Pelicans debut: “I feel great, but obviously there is going to be some rust to shake off. I’ve been out for a little bit. I don’t expect to be like the 40th player this month to drop 50 (points).” – 3:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. on a step he needs to happen to get fully comfortable in Josh Hart’s old home (the former teammates swapped places in NOLA/Portland): “It’s getting cozy. He’s still got to get all of his crap out. He still has all of his Villanova stuff I can’t stand to look at.” – 3:14 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said there’s a good chance Larry Nance Jr. makes his Pelicans debut tomorrow. Sounded less certain about Brandon Ingram playing. Ingram was a limited participant in practice today. – 2:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says that he expects for Larry Nance Jr. to be available against the Bulls tomorrow. He’s not sure yet about Brandon Ingram’s status. – 2:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says “it’s looking good” for Larry Nance Jr to make his Pelicans debut tomorrow – 2:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Larry Nance should be able to go tomorrow and make his Pels debut. – 2:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. said to expect him back on the floor “soon.” Added he’s been part of good and bad locker rooms. Said the Pelicans have a “great” locker room. – 2:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. going pretty hard after practice, including some reps against Jonas Valanciunas. pic.twitter.com/uyPIUZ1iAg – 1:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Here’s Part 2 of my talk with @John Hollinger where we get into:
— Zion Williamson (great timing!)
— How does Jose Alvarado’s emergence affect Devonte’ Graham/Kira Lewis?
— Where do Jaxson Hayes and Larry Nance Jr fit once Zion comes back?
theathletic.com/3202489/2022/0… – 10:44 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
What’s it like getting traded for one of your best friends?
Larry Nance and Josh Hart found out the hard way.
So they swapped houses.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:12 AM
