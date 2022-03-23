LeBron James out tonight due to knee soreness

Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is out tonight against the 76ers, per the Lakers.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee) is out tonight against Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James is out for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia because of left knee soreness.
Lakers’ next game after tonight is at New Orleans on Sunday. – 3:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young issues another MSG masterpiece; LeBron James keeps the Lakers on his back
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s…
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should LeBron be having the ‘time of his life’ during a lost season? Will the NFL do anything about Watson’s unusual contract? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @corryjoel @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 5 players with at least 45 PTS, 5 AST, and 5 3PM in a game:
⁃Trae Young (tonight)
⁃Stephen Curry
⁃Trae Young
⁃Trae Young
⁃LeBron James pic.twitter.com/7fHNZWLpbx – 10:27 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Great show lined up tonight…
-Lakers surprising road wins
-Can Russ continue his efficiency?
-Bron breaking records every night
Guest: @Brian Windhorst at 7:30p
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7…@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leading scorers since the All-Star break:
37.8 PPG — Kyrie Irving
32.8 PPG — LeBron James
32.6 PPG — Jayson Tatum
31.5 PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo
31.0 PPG — Ja Morant
Small sample size but March has been the best scoring month of Kyrie’s career. pic.twitter.com/q0hFvJ10NB – 8:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a big win over Cleveland, the Lakers’ (and in particular, Westbrook’s) growing confidence, and LeBron still dominating. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Lakers star LeBron James is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Sixers with left knee soreness /effusion. Talen Horton-Tucker (sprained left ankle) is also questionable, while Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out. – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
No Joel Embiid or James Harden on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers.
LeBron James is questionable for LA. – 7:40 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
My brother would be the best and right move for the Cleveland State program going forward!! There’s no question! Vikings make the move. Coach @DruOnDemand has what it takes and has the area on lock with the kids! LFG!!! – 7:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are within reach of 30 ppg this season. It’s rare to have 3 players average 30+ in a season. It’s only happened once in last 35 years and twice in the last 55 years.
Last time was in 2005-06, with Kobe, Iverson, and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/7U87VIKtDr – 5:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
youtube.com/watch?v=-mT2ZH…
