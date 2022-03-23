LeBron James out tonight due to knee soreness

LeBron James out tonight due to knee soreness

Main Rumors

LeBron James out tonight due to knee soreness

March 23, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
As you may have seen already: LeBron James is out tonight against Philadelphia. – 3:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James (left knee) will miss tonight’s game against the 76ers, per the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/DrGIhu5T253:46 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, LeBron is out tonight with left knee soreness/effusion. AK – 3:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No LeBron for the Lakers tonight, as he continues to deal with the left knee soreness and effusion that’s been ongoing since late January. – 3:42 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is out tonight against the 76ers, per the Lakers. – 3:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James is out for tonight’s vs the Sixers with left knee soreness – 3:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee) is out tonight against Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com3:32 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Per Lakers Media Relations…Lebron out Tonight vs Philly (Knee soreness) – 3:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No LeBron James vs. the Sixers tonight. Me by the second quarter pic.twitter.com/PBA8EAorf83:32 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James is out for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia because of left knee soreness.
Lakers’ next game after tonight is at New Orleans on Sunday. – 3:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers rule LeBron James out tonight with left knee soreness. – 3:31 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James (knee) is out tonight against the Sixers, per Lakers. – 3:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is out for tonight’s contest vs. Philadelphia. – 3:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is out tonight vs. Philadelphia, per the Lakers. – 3:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is OUT for tonight’s contest vs. Philadelphia, per Lakers PR. – 3:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Lakers say LeBron James won’t play tonight against the 76ers in LA. – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James (knee) is out tonight vs. 76ers. – 3:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young issues another MSG masterpiece; LeBron James keeps the Lakers on his back
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s…3:17 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Is there a current NBA star not named LeBron who could hold the all time scoring record some day? pic.twitter.com/ZeQOwfsZD12:25 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should LeBron be having the ‘time of his life’ during a lost season? Will the NFL do anything about Watson’s unusual contract? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @corryjoel @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…11:05 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: LeBron James posterizes #Cavs buddy Kevin Love: ‘Hope I’m still invited to the wedding’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal9:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 5 players with at least 45 PTS, 5 AST, and 5 3PM in a game:
⁃Trae Young (tonight)
⁃Stephen Curry
⁃Trae Young
⁃Trae Young
⁃LeBron James pic.twitter.com/7fHNZWLpbx10:27 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Great show lined up tonight…
-Lakers surprising road wins
-Can Russ continue his efficiency?
-Bron breaking records every night
Guest: @Brian Windhorst at 7:30p
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7…@ESPNLosAngeles9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leading scorers since the All-Star break:
37.8 PPG — Kyrie Irving
32.8 PPG — LeBron James
32.6 PPG — Jayson Tatum
31.5 PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo
31.0 PPG — Ja Morant
Small sample size but March has been the best scoring month of Kyrie’s career. pic.twitter.com/q0hFvJ10NB8:06 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a big win over Cleveland, the Lakers’ (and in particular, Westbrook’s) growing confidence, and LeBron still dominating. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Lakers star LeBron James is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Sixers with left knee soreness /effusion. Talen Horton-Tucker (sprained left ankle) is also questionable, while Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out. – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
No Joel Embiid or James Harden on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers.
LeBron James is questionable for LA. – 7:40 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
My brother would be the best and right move for the Cleveland State program going forward!! There’s no question! Vikings make the move. Coach @DruOnDemand has what it takes and has the area on lock with the kids! LFG!!! – 7:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are within reach of 30 ppg this season. It’s rare to have 3 players average 30+ in a season. It’s only happened once in last 35 years and twice in the last 55 years.
Last time was in 2005-06, with Kobe, Iverson, and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/7U87VIKtDr5:47 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Thoughts on a big win over CLE, big nights from LeBron, Russ (and his sweater), and Augustin, plus whether the Lakers are offering hope. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork youtube.com/watch?v=-mT2ZH…4:11 PM

More on this storyline

Mike Trudell: LeBron James (knee soreness) will start tonight in Washington, alongside Westbrook, Monk, Reaves and Johnson. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 19, 2022
Bill Oram: LeBron James will be a game-time decision tonight in Washington, Vogel says. He is 19 points behind Karl Malone for second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Have to wonder whether the opportunity to pass Malone in Cleveland on Tuesday factors into his availability tonight. -via Twitter @billoram / March 19, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home