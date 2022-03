Magic vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

After facing the Orlando Magic in what resulted in a low-scoring, defensive battle just four days earlier the Thunder look to even the series tonight on home turf.@OUHealth Game Day Report✍️ | https://t.co/lRSYxiLSV7

After a late collapse against the Magic led to the Warriors’ third consecutive loss, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

Incredible tanking possibilities tonight: Orlando (20-53) at Oklahoma City (20-52). Loser moves into position for the third and final spot atop the lottery odds (behind Houston and Detroit): 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, 52.1% at a top-4 pick. – 4:52 PM

Remember when Derek Fisher chose the #37 with the Thunder to make a point that someone could actually still play at that age?Fast forward a decade and LeBron James is leading the NBA in scoring at 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/wM4yMJdB2W

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is OUT tonight, Mark Daigneault said.SGA will sit against the Magic for the second time in four days.Orlando and OKC are separated by half a game. The tank race is heating up with 10 games to play. – 6:28 PM

Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist/left ankle sprain) is out tonight for the @Orlando Magic ‘s road game against @Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is out for OKC.The Magic will start: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, and Mo Bamba. – 6:32 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,203 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

making three’s over the out stretched arm of Aleksej Pokusevski must be very hard. I can’t make wide open ones. – 8:12 PM

The @Orlando Magic open their road game at @Oklahoma City Thunder on a 13-4 run.Chuma Okeke scored 6 of those points, Mo Bamba 4 and Franz Wagner 3. – 8:14 PM

Magic with an early 13-4 lead over the Thunder.Ball movement has been on point so far. Chuma Okeke with 6 points (2-2 on 3s). – 8:15 PM

Jeff Dowtin is the first Magic player off the bench tonight. Might as well take a good look at him while he’s on this 10-day! – 8:22 PM

yeah, just no help at all from Tre Mann on this Franz Wagner drive-and-dunk. Magic up 24-13 against OKC early, having no trouble at either end of the floor pic.twitter.com/VrRtDHt2MH

Magic up double digits on the Thunder early.Pistons up 20 on the Hawks.Thunder could be tied for the #2 lottery spot by 9:30pm. – 8:27 PM

Aleksej Pokuševski blocks R.J. Hampton’s step-back three at the shot-clock buzzer, races out in transition, and gets a dunk to bring OKC to within two. – 8:41 PM

Theo Maledon, Lindy Waters III, Vit Krejci, Aleksej Pokusevski and Olivier Sarr against R.J. Hampton, Jeff Dowtin, Ignas Brazdeikis, Mo Wagner and Admiral Schofield was as fun as it sounds. – 8:42 PM

Olivier Sarr lays out R.J. Hampton. That’s a common foul and it’s under review for a flagrant. Hampton jumped up immediately and Moe Wagner had to hold him back. pic.twitter.com/M7E8lIoRfy

Olivier Sarr tagged with a flagrant foul for a hockey check on R.J. Hampton.Hampton receives a tech for his reaction to said check. – 8:48 PM

The Magic have missed their first 14 FGAs of the 2Q.Thunder lead 46-36 with 5:53 in the quarter. – 8:54 PM

The Magic are the ones truly on the 20-2 run, imo. – 8:55 PM

The Magic had a 27-16 lead at the 4:03 mark of the first quarter. Over the last 14:04 of game time, OKC has outscored them by a 30-9 margin to take a 46-36 lead. It’s 20-2 in the second quarter and those two points were on foul shots. – 8:56 PM

If you’re into lottery odds and all that stuff, a win tonight isn’t the end of the world because one of OKC or Orlando has to win tonight, and both are ahead of Detroit. – 8:58 PM

The Thunder outscored the Magic 25-2 from the end of the 1st quarter to the midway mark of the 2nd quarter. Per Thunder PR – 8:58 PM

Notable losses for the Hawks this season:1 to Orlando1 to Houston1 to San Antonio1 to Portland3 to New YorkAnd about to be 2 to Detroit – 8:59 PM

Thunder went on a 25-2 run on the Magic and I sincerely apologize to everyone for it. – 8:59 PM

Halftime: Thunder 60, Magic 53.OKC outscored Orlando 34-19 in the 2Q after the Magic went over 6 minutes without making a shot.Franz Wagner: 13 points (5 of 9), 3 assists.Cole Anthony/R.J. Hampton/Chuma Okeke: 9 points each. – 9:10 PM

