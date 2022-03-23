Magic vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (20-53) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (52-52) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Orlando Magic 53, Oklahoma City Thunder 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Here’s hoping the Thunder signed a ringer at halftime: pic.twitter.com/CoOHWEjCzh – 9:20 PM
Here’s hoping the Thunder signed a ringer at halftime: pic.twitter.com/CoOHWEjCzh – 9:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most 30-point games by a player age 21 or younger this season:
RJ Barrett: 11
LaMelo Ball: 8
Anthony Edwards: 7
Tyler Herro: 4
Tyrese Maxey: 4
Darius Garland: 3
Cole Anthony: 3 – 9:20 PM
Most 30-point games by a player age 21 or younger this season:
RJ Barrett: 11
LaMelo Ball: 8
Anthony Edwards: 7
Tyler Herro: 4
Tyrese Maxey: 4
Darius Garland: 3
Cole Anthony: 3 – 9:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Thunder 60, Magic 53.
OKC outscored Orlando 34-19 in the 2Q after the Magic went over 6 minutes without making a shot.
Franz Wagner: 13 points (5 of 9), 3 assists.
Cole Anthony/R.J. Hampton/Chuma Okeke: 9 points each. – 9:10 PM
Halftime: Thunder 60, Magic 53.
OKC outscored Orlando 34-19 in the 2Q after the Magic went over 6 minutes without making a shot.
Franz Wagner: 13 points (5 of 9), 3 assists.
Cole Anthony/R.J. Hampton/Chuma Okeke: 9 points each. – 9:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Oklahoma City 60, Orlando 53 pic.twitter.com/1h27ffUFhW – 9:08 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Oklahoma City 60, Orlando 53 pic.twitter.com/1h27ffUFhW – 9:08 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Thunder 60, Magic 53
Franz Wagner leads Orlando with 13 points. – 9:08 PM
Halftime: Thunder 60, Magic 53
Franz Wagner leads Orlando with 13 points. – 9:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A no look Theo Maledon pass to a cutting Roby for a slam. pic.twitter.com/sbimC5tctt – 9:01 PM
A no look Theo Maledon pass to a cutting Roby for a slam. pic.twitter.com/sbimC5tctt – 9:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder went on a 25-2 run on the Magic and I sincerely apologize to everyone for it. – 8:59 PM
Thunder went on a 25-2 run on the Magic and I sincerely apologize to everyone for it. – 8:59 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Notable losses for the Hawks this season:
1 to Orlando
1 to Houston
1 to San Antonio
1 to Portland
3 to New York
And about to be 2 to Detroit – 8:59 PM
Notable losses for the Hawks this season:
1 to Orlando
1 to Houston
1 to San Antonio
1 to Portland
3 to New York
And about to be 2 to Detroit – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder outscored the Magic 25-2 from the end of the 1st quarter to the midway mark of the 2nd quarter. Per Thunder PR – 8:58 PM
The Thunder outscored the Magic 25-2 from the end of the 1st quarter to the midway mark of the 2nd quarter. Per Thunder PR – 8:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If you’re into lottery odds and all that stuff, a win tonight isn’t the end of the world because one of OKC or Orlando has to win tonight, and both are ahead of Detroit. – 8:58 PM
If you’re into lottery odds and all that stuff, a win tonight isn’t the end of the world because one of OKC or Orlando has to win tonight, and both are ahead of Detroit. – 8:58 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Magic had a 27-16 lead at the 4:03 mark of the first quarter. Over the last 14:04 of game time, OKC has outscored them by a 30-9 margin to take a 46-36 lead. It’s 20-2 in the second quarter and those two points were on foul shots. – 8:56 PM
The Magic had a 27-16 lead at the 4:03 mark of the first quarter. Over the last 14:04 of game time, OKC has outscored them by a 30-9 margin to take a 46-36 lead. It’s 20-2 in the second quarter and those two points were on foul shots. – 8:56 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic have missed their first 14 FGAs of the 2Q.
Thunder lead 46-36 with 5:53 in the quarter. – 8:54 PM
The Magic have missed their first 14 FGAs of the 2Q.
Thunder lead 46-36 with 5:53 in the quarter. – 8:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has outscored the Magic 20-2 in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM
The Thunder has outscored the Magic 20-2 in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Olivier Sarr tagged with a flagrant foul for a hockey check on R.J. Hampton.
Hampton receives a tech for his reaction to said check. – 8:48 PM
Olivier Sarr tagged with a flagrant foul for a hockey check on R.J. Hampton.
Hampton receives a tech for his reaction to said check. – 8:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🅿️oku starting and finishing the break!
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/kTSTc0hoEY – 8:47 PM
🅿️oku starting and finishing the break!
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/kTSTc0hoEY – 8:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Olivier Sarr hip checked R.J. Hampton on a box out. Hampton didn’t like it one bit.
After review, Sarr charged with a Flagrant 1. – 8:47 PM
Olivier Sarr hip checked R.J. Hampton on a box out. Hampton didn’t like it one bit.
After review, Sarr charged with a Flagrant 1. – 8:47 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Olivier Sarr lays out R.J. Hampton. That’s a common foul and it’s under review for a flagrant. Hampton jumped up immediately and Moe Wagner had to hold him back. pic.twitter.com/M7E8lIoRfy – 8:45 PM
Olivier Sarr lays out R.J. Hampton. That’s a common foul and it’s under review for a flagrant. Hampton jumped up immediately and Moe Wagner had to hold him back. pic.twitter.com/M7E8lIoRfy – 8:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Theo Maledon, Lindy Waters III, Vit Krejci, Aleksej Pokusevski and Olivier Sarr against R.J. Hampton, Jeff Dowtin, Ignas Brazdeikis, Mo Wagner and Admiral Schofield was as fun as it sounds. – 8:42 PM
Theo Maledon, Lindy Waters III, Vit Krejci, Aleksej Pokusevski and Olivier Sarr against R.J. Hampton, Jeff Dowtin, Ignas Brazdeikis, Mo Wagner and Admiral Schofield was as fun as it sounds. – 8:42 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Aleksej Pokuševski blocks R.J. Hampton’s step-back three at the shot-clock buzzer, races out in transition, and gets a dunk to bring OKC to within two. – 8:41 PM
Aleksej Pokuševski blocks R.J. Hampton’s step-back three at the shot-clock buzzer, races out in transition, and gets a dunk to bring OKC to within two. – 8:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
slick drive slick finish
@Tre Mann ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/LT3WOnoe8j – 8:39 PM
slick drive slick finish
@Tre Mann ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/LT3WOnoe8j – 8:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first quarter:
7 PTS
3 AST
2 REB
3-4 FG
+11 +/-
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/kysRrQyoi7 – 8:37 PM
Franz Wagner in the first quarter:
7 PTS
3 AST
2 REB
3-4 FG
+11 +/-
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/kysRrQyoi7 – 8:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 34, Oklahoma City 26 pic.twitter.com/sdHpRC1bFR – 8:34 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 34, Oklahoma City 26 pic.twitter.com/sdHpRC1bFR – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1: Magic 34, Thunder 26
Tre Mann had 14 of the Thunder’s 26. Mann is 3-of-3 from three. – 8:34 PM
End 1: Magic 34, Thunder 26
Tre Mann had 14 of the Thunder’s 26. Mann is 3-of-3 from three. – 8:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a pass by Tre Mann, great finish by Darius Bazley. Mann has elite offensive potential. – 8:33 PM
What a pass by Tre Mann, great finish by Darius Bazley. Mann has elite offensive potential. – 8:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
figured it was about time for another skittles and broccoli post 🍬🥦
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/eq2N4oOSXk – 8:28 PM
figured it was about time for another skittles and broccoli post 🍬🥦
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/eq2N4oOSXk – 8:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
smooth operator
7 PTS in 7 MIN for ROY
📺: https://t.co/HnVonglu8g | @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/dgU1kygFst – 8:28 PM
smooth operator
7 PTS in 7 MIN for ROY
📺: https://t.co/HnVonglu8g | @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/dgU1kygFst – 8:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Magic up double digits on the Thunder early.
Pistons up 20 on the Hawks.
Thunder could be tied for the #2 lottery spot by 9:30pm. – 8:27 PM
Magic up double digits on the Thunder early.
Pistons up 20 on the Hawks.
Thunder could be tied for the #2 lottery spot by 9:30pm. – 8:27 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
yeah, just no help at all from Tre Mann on this Franz Wagner drive-and-dunk. Magic up 24-13 against OKC early, having no trouble at either end of the floor pic.twitter.com/VrRtDHt2MH – 8:25 PM
yeah, just no help at all from Tre Mann on this Franz Wagner drive-and-dunk. Magic up 24-13 against OKC early, having no trouble at either end of the floor pic.twitter.com/VrRtDHt2MH – 8:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
With Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs out, Jeff Dowtin’s getting some 1Q minutes. – 8:24 PM
With Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs out, Jeff Dowtin’s getting some 1Q minutes. – 8:24 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jeff Dowtin is the first Magic player off the bench tonight. Might as well take a good look at him while he’s on this 10-day! – 8:22 PM
Jeff Dowtin is the first Magic player off the bench tonight. Might as well take a good look at him while he’s on this 10-day! – 8:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
swing
swing
splash
📺: https://t.co/HnVonglu8g | @chuma_okeke pic.twitter.com/Cfl2dI5BWo – 8:21 PM
swing
swing
splash
📺: https://t.co/HnVonglu8g | @chuma_okeke pic.twitter.com/Cfl2dI5BWo – 8:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic with an early 13-4 lead over the Thunder.
Ball movement has been on point so far. Chuma Okeke with 6 points (2-2 on 3s). – 8:15 PM
Magic with an early 13-4 lead over the Thunder.
Ball movement has been on point so far. Chuma Okeke with 6 points (2-2 on 3s). – 8:15 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic open their road game at @Oklahoma City Thunder on a 13-4 run.
Chuma Okeke scored 6 of those points, Mo Bamba 4 and Franz Wagner 3. – 8:14 PM
The @Orlando Magic open their road game at @Oklahoma City Thunder on a 13-4 run.
Chuma Okeke scored 6 of those points, Mo Bamba 4 and Franz Wagner 3. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
making three’s over the out stretched arm of Aleksej Pokusevski must be very hard. I can’t make wide open ones. – 8:12 PM
making three’s over the out stretched arm of Aleksej Pokusevski must be very hard. I can’t make wide open ones. – 8:12 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,203 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:12 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,203 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Four straight.
Your Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February! pic.twitter.com/moBX9qeDYI – 8:11 PM
Four straight.
Your Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February! pic.twitter.com/moBX9qeDYI – 8:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
How we’re starting ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/Q2FOZGrAwq – 7:41 PM
How we’re starting ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/Q2FOZGrAwq – 7:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters
– Mann
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski
– Bazley
– Roby
Magic starters
– Anthony
– Hampton
– Okeke
– F. Wagner
– Bamba
Buckle up. – 7:40 PM
Thunder starters
– Mann
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski
– Bazley
– Roby
Magic starters
– Anthony
– Hampton
– Okeke
– F. Wagner
– Bamba
Buckle up. – 7:40 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Big Chum in the first five tonight 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ELJK0t08x5 – 6:39 PM
Big Chum in the first five tonight 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ELJK0t08x5 – 6:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 74 at OKLAHOMA CITY
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:32 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 74 at OKLAHOMA CITY
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
With Wendell Carter Jr. out tonight, the Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba vs. OKC. – 6:32 PM
With Wendell Carter Jr. out tonight, the Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba vs. OKC. – 6:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Chuma Okeke will start vs. the Thunder in place of Wendell Carter Jr., per Jamahl Mosley. – 6:32 PM
Chuma Okeke will start vs. the Thunder in place of Wendell Carter Jr., per Jamahl Mosley. – 6:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist/left ankle sprain) is out tonight for the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against @Oklahoma City Thunder.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is out for OKC.
The Magic will start: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, and Mo Bamba. – 6:32 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist/left ankle sprain) is out tonight for the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against @Oklahoma City Thunder.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is out for OKC.
The Magic will start: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, and Mo Bamba. – 6:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is OUT tonight, Mark Daigneault said.
SGA will sit against the Magic for the second time in four days.
Orlando and OKC are separated by half a game. The tank race is heating up with 10 games to play. – 6:28 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is OUT tonight, Mark Daigneault said.
SGA will sit against the Magic for the second time in four days.
Orlando and OKC are separated by half a game. The tank race is heating up with 10 games to play. – 6:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist/left ankle sprain) will not play tonight at Oklahoma City, the Magic announced. – 6:18 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist/left ankle sprain) will not play tonight at Oklahoma City, the Magic announced. – 6:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Remember when Derek Fisher chose the #37 with the Thunder to make a point that someone could actually still play at that age?
Fast forward a decade and LeBron James is leading the NBA in scoring at 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/wM4yMJdB2W – 4:58 PM
Remember when Derek Fisher chose the #37 with the Thunder to make a point that someone could actually still play at that age?
Fast forward a decade and LeBron James is leading the NBA in scoring at 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/wM4yMJdB2W – 4:58 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Incredible tanking possibilities tonight: Orlando (20-53) at Oklahoma City (20-52). Loser moves into position for the third and final spot atop the lottery odds (behind Houston and Detroit): 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, 52.1% at a top-4 pick. – 4:52 PM
Incredible tanking possibilities tonight: Orlando (20-53) at Oklahoma City (20-52). Loser moves into position for the third and final spot atop the lottery odds (behind Houston and Detroit): 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, 52.1% at a top-4 pick. – 4:52 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a late collapse against the Magic led to the Warriors’ third consecutive loss, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
After a late collapse against the Magic led to the Warriors’ third consecutive loss, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After facing the Orlando Magic in what resulted in a low-scoring, defensive battle just four days earlier the Thunder look to even the series tonight on home turf.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/lRSYxiLSV7 pic.twitter.com/uGOs6LmWXS – 2:45 PM
After facing the Orlando Magic in what resulted in a low-scoring, defensive battle just four days earlier the Thunder look to even the series tonight on home turf.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/lRSYxiLSV7 pic.twitter.com/uGOs6LmWXS – 2:45 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.