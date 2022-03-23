Nets vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (38-34) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-23) at FedExForum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 102, Memphis Grizzlies 99 (Q3 01:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are getting Irving-Durant’d in the third quarter. Happens to the best of them. – 9:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are back up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are cooking. – 9:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving will be cleared to play at home as #Nets‘ playoff chances get boost. #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/23/net… via @nypostsports – 9:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I just turned on Nets-Grizz and I’m immediately impressed by Andre Drummond again. – 9:24 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Boy am I glad Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play in the Eastern Conference. – 9:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
When Brooklyn gets in that mode, they are nearly impossible. The Grizzlies have to keep playing fast. – 9:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown with a dunk to make it a two-point game. His double-digit scoring streak continues and your favorite neighborhood beat writer wrote about him this morning: theathletic.com/3203985/2022/0… – 9:23 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Make that another 30-point game for KAI 👌 pic.twitter.com/rufGwWtqZR – 9:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers were up 1 with 14secs left. Trey Lyles missed a 3, but Kings’ Damian Jones with a rebound-putback to steal the road win, 110-109.
Hield scored 25, Haliburton with 13pts, 15asts, and Bitadze had 20/9.
Up next: Thu. at Memphis. – 9:19 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie knocks down a three from the corner and gets the foul. Irving now has 32 points and the Nets have cut the Griz lead to four. – 9:19 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Would you have handled this as calmly as Dillon Brooks did? Cause I would not. pic.twitter.com/RGujLc454n – 9:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The level of difficulty that Kyrie chooses to take on with his shot selection and him managing to knock down most of those shots is his most impressive trait. – 9:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant finds Kyrie Irving in transition for a corner 3, plus the foul. Timeout, Grizzlies. Irving is up to 32 points and the Nets have cut the Memphis lead down to just four. – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving a corner 3 from KD and the foul. Memphis’ 18-point lead is down to four. Irving’s got 32. Freethrow coming after the timeout. – 9:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving is going bonkers here at FedExForum. Grizzlies lead is dwindling. – 9:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at it on Friday.
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/osPWrIfjDI – 9:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
a needed/impressive offensive rebound by Steven Adams and a needed three-pointer by Tyus Jones! – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The stars are out in Memphis tonight🔥
Courtside:
Penny Hardaway
Famous Amos
Key Glock
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Both the Hornets and Nets are currently losing, so it’s possible the Hawks don’t lose any ground in the standings. – 9:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. bully ball is a beautiful thing for the Grizzlies. I like his aggressiveness tonight. – 9:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games on Thursday: Reports nj.com/nets/2022/03/k… – 9:03 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Unfortunately for the Nets, Mayor Adams didn’t create an exception for terrible defense. – 9:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s tempting to slow the game down against Memphis, but if you’re not careful, that ends up producing a scenario where they play on a 94×50 court and you play on a 25×50 one. I think you HAVE to run back on them when you get defensive rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“this Memphis Grizzlies team is a team to be reckoned with..”
–@Stephen A. Smith @ halftime of @Memphis Grizzlies vs Nets – 8:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies up 76-62 on #Nets at halftime without Ja Morant.
Irving 22, Durant 19.
Former #Suns guard D’Anthony Melton 20 off bench for Griz.
Dillon Brooks 16.
#Suns win w/Grizzlies loss gives Phoenix homecourt advantage throughout playoffs.
Down 7 with 5:44 left in half. – 8:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Grizzlies are 14-2 without Ja Morant. This team is athletic, physical and has all kinds of attitude. #Nets down 76-62 at the break. – 8:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Grizzlies just had a halftime puppy race. Bruce Brown looked so confused. – 8:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we put numbers on the board. brb for 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/hUUrOcilAO – 8:49 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Bet they talk about DeAnthony Melton’s Ja Morant impression. pic.twitter.com/IJSJmftnNH – 8:46 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 62, Grizzlies 76
Kyrie Irving (22 PTS), Kevin Durant (19 PTS) & the Nets are getting lit up from behind the arc still. Memphis is shooting it at 48% from 3. The Grizzlies have also attempted 12 more shots than Brooklyn, allowing a disgraceful 76 points at the half. – 8:46 PM
HALF: Nets 62, Grizzlies 76
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 76 Nets 62
Grizzlies had one of their highest scoring first halves without Morant. Showing off the depth – 8:46 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 76 Nets 62
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 76-62 at the half.
Melton leading the Grizz w/ 20pts coming off the bench! – 8:46 PM
Grizzlies up 76-62 at the half.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Grizzlies lead, 76-62, entering the half in a sobering opening 2 quarters from the Nets. Kyrie Irving is here and can play at Barclays Center beginning on Sunday, but against a Grizzlies team without their best player, the Nets somehow look outmatched. – 8:45 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ugly. Ugly. Memphis, without Ja Morant, scores 76 points on Nets in first half. – 8:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Nets 62
Grizzlies 76
Melton: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 5-7 from 3
Brooks: 16 points, 3 rebounds
Bane: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Anderson: 7 points, 2 steals
Konchar: 5 points, 5 rebounds
Adams: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 stocks – 8:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Grizzlies lead the Nets 76-62. Turnovers and defense have been far from ideal for Brooklyn. Can’t even tell Memphis is missing Ja. – 8:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s already got 22 at the half — but the Nets’ defense hasn’t been there all night. Memphis getting all kinds of different looks around the floor. Grizz also 10-for-21 from beyond the arc. – 8:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
4th quarter incoming…
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/hPRu8CV1mM – 8:43 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Dial it up from deep 🎯
20 (and counting) for KAI pic.twitter.com/QlzNzcBBQS – 8:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New post for some halftime reading: What Kyrie Irving becoming eligible to play home games the rest of the year means for the #Celtics and rest of East playoff race masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
OG Grizzlies fans:
I was talking with Hubie Brown, and he was asking me about a reporter who covered the Grizzlies in 2004. He said he was the main guy, but neither of us could think of a name. I was only like 7 then. Anyone know who he was talking about? – 8:37 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kevin Durant just dapped up Kendrick Perkins and Tee Morant courtside. Penny Hardaway is also in the front row tonight. – 8:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Mayor set to give Kyrie one helluva birthday present. Unvaccinated athletes to be OK’d to play in NYC, source says newsday.com/sports/mets-ya… via @Newsday – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas is taking shots tonight as if he’s a running back. – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BODY HIM.
17 points in 9 minutes for @De’Anthony Melton.
emphasis on DeAnthony. pic.twitter.com/jL11ek1SsE – 8:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/IjsbYTQNxH – 8:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is screaming “illegal” at the officials after Kyrie Irving got into his crazy dribble moves and drilled a shot. – 8:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Can we all agree that Steven Adams is a mastermind when it comes to that tap out offensive rebound!?!? – 8:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Three days ago in Houston, I asked De’Anthony Melton about his hops. He told me he likes being slept on, because by the time people realize he’s jumping, it’s too late.
That’s what happened to James Johnson.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are one of the deepest teams in the NBA. Don’t be too surprised. This is what they’ve been doing when guys were in and out of COVID protocols, Ja Morant was out and when Dillon Brooks was out. That No. 2 seed ain’t a fluke. – 8:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If this holds (and it may well not), the “Grizzlies without Ja” conversation is going to be special tomorrow. But I’m glad the rest of a deep, good team is getting this kind of high-profile showcase. – 8:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
too much space. get it out the net 🔥
13 in the first half @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/fj7t0QyQG8 – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas is down under the basket after a hard foul by Desmond Bane. – 8:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: The Nets are getting schooled here in the first half. The Grizzlies are playing with pace, turning missed Nets FGs into transition 3s. Memphis leads, 50-36, here in the 2nd quarter. 3 Grizzlies have already scored in double figures. – 8:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Grizzlies are rolling. Memphis shooting 57 percent from 3, lead 50-36 with 9:13 left in the first half. Timeout Steve Nash. – 8:21 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Brooklyn, thus far, can’t stop the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
De’Anthony Melton is cooking the Nets: He has 14 points and the 2nd quarter just started. – 8:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins looks unhappy following that last sequence. Kyrie Irving gets a ticky tack call on offense, Jaren didn’t get a whistle. – 8:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we lead 40-32 after the first quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Q8EcVBJM4b – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Memphis’ Ziaire Williams has left the floor and is headed to the locker room with a groin injury. – 8:19 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
12-1 advantage for bench pts for the Grizzlies
MELTON has ALLLLL of those 12pts by the way – 8:15 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Grizzlies just keep winning. dailymemphian.com/section/metro/… – 8:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sensational job by Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman and head coach Taylor Jenkins. Memphis leads, 40-32, after the first quarter, and they’re playing without Ja Morant. This roster just makes sense. 3 and D wings, versatile guards, tough bigs. This team is legit. – 8:13 PM
Sensational job by Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman and head coach Taylor Jenkins. Memphis leads, 40-32, after the first quarter, and they’re playing without Ja Morant. This roster just makes sense. 3 and D wings, versatile guards, tough bigs. This team is legit. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st
Nets 32
Grizzlies 40
Melton: 12 points, 3 rebounds
Brooks: 10 points, 1 block
Bane: 10 points, 1 steal
Adams: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 stocks – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Grizzlies lead the Nets 40-32. Brooklyn has six turnovers for 13 points. Rebounding hasn’t been the problem so far. Tough start for James Johnson. Bricked both shots and got baptized by Deanthony Melton. – 8:13 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 40-32 after the 1st qtr.
Brooks: 10pts
Bane: 10pts
Melton: 12pts – 8:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 32, Grizzlies 40
Kyrie Irving (11 PTS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are struggling to guard Memphis on the perimeter. Brooklyn is also struggling to take care of the ball, they already have 6 turnovers. The Nets have to start cleaning this up. – 8:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A 40-point 1st quarter for the Grizzlies. Think they want to make a statement tonight? – 8:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
De’Anthony Melton just crammed on James Johnson at the same rim where Johnson threw an alley-oop to himself on Neck Tattoo Night. – 8:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Looks like the NYC Mayor is going to have to do something about the Nets defense. – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
De’Anthony Melton said yesterday that he wanted to make @SportsCenter. Then he hammers a poster dunk.
That will work. – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oh wow. De’Anthony Melton just CRUSHED a dunk on James Johnson. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
De’Anthony Melton just dunked on James Johnson harder than any Net has dunked on anyone this season. Good lord. – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
. @NYCMayor Eric Adams to lift COVID vaccine mandate for NYC’s pro athletes, including #Nets Kyrie Irving. nypost.com/2022/03/23/may… via @nypmetro – 8:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I would say the Jazz are lucky to only be down 15 but that’s not a thing.
That was just a miserable quarter on both sides of the ball. Outside of a minor run once the Nets stopped caring on Monday the Jazz offense has been rough since they walked out of MSG. – 8:08 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
This is the 26th time the Utah Jazz have trailed by 10 in a game this year. The fewest of any team in the NBA. The next closest is Phoenix at 28 and Memphis at 31. Jazz have come back to win 4 of those games – 8:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
This was the game Dillon Brooks said he wanted to see where he was at when it came to him feeling like he was 100% back.
Well Dillon has 10pts, 3-6 FG and 👀 “Dillon the villain” w/ 2:31 left in the 1st qtr! – 8:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, and Jaren Jackson in after the break. Bane and Melton join them. Here we go – 8:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
us when @De’Anthony Melton lets it fly from deep: pic.twitter.com/OZGYjTNdpM – 8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nice find by @Miles Bridges 👏
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LCDBK4kqOa – 8:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie and KD have already combined for 16 points early — but the Grizzlies have had an answer each time the Nets made a push so far.
Man, a Warriors-Grizzlies series would be a lot fun if both teams can get to that point. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Grizzlies lead the Nets 30-26 with 2:31 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn has an early edge on the boards, which was a concern to Steve Nash. Kyrie Irving has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Patty Mills is your sixth man tonight. – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
De’Anthony Melton’s been hitting contested 3s, but Kyrie Irving just hit a ridiculous and-one layup to make this a 30-26 game led by the Grizzlies.
Memphis is showing what chemistry and continuity looks like, off to a strong start w/o All-Star guard Ja Morant. – 8:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
spread love that’s the memphis way 〽️ pic.twitter.com/yd3UhndUj2 – 8:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Uhhhh, the Grizzlies look like a team trying to make a statement. But Kyrie is ridiculously good. – 8:00 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Nets have the two best players who’ve played so far, but Grizzlies might have the next seven. – 7:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
With Kyle Anderson in the game, Dillon Brooks is guarding Kyrie, and Anderson is on Durant – 7:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Grizzlies PA guy announced Patty Mills as a “certified Grizz killer.” Interested to see what kind of game he has. – 7:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THROUGH HIS CHEST @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🍅 pic.twitter.com/UF835cVU3S – 7:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Everytime Steven Adams scores off an offensive rebound, an Angel purchases Aquaman on Amazon Prime – 7:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE NEW TRADITION 😂 LETS HOOP.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/7FJEv24KZs – 7:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies on the board for the first bucket of the game – 7:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Nike Tech for Ja Morant today… that man dripped out in Louie V🔥🔥 – 7:45 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @Memphis Grizzlies on @YESNetwork ! #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/WrjukZuDUA – 7:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: New York altering vaccine mandate, allowing Kyrie Irving to play Nets home games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/rep… – 7:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Much more to @Ja Morant than just scoring ability and athleticism. Pay attention to the basketball IQ of the #Grizzlies star. Story in @andscape: bit.ly/3nv2YPc – 7:39 PM
Much more to @Ja Morant than just scoring ability and athleticism. Pay attention to the basketball IQ of the #Grizzlies star. Story in @andscape: bit.ly/3nv2YPc – 7:39 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
So what did we learn today boys & girls? It’s easier to enforce rules when they don’t affect the Yankees. Kyrie Irving gets his wish but the timing of New York changing its private sector vaccine mandate aligns less with science & more Aaron Judge smacking dingers out of the park – 7:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s for tonight’s game:
Nets: Irving, Brown, Edwards, KD, Drummond
Grizzlies: Tyus, Bane, Brooks, Trip, Adams – 7:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Checking in from Memphis with a Nets standings check:
The Nets enter tonight 2 games behind No. 7 Toronto & 3 games behind No. 6 Cleveland. With 10 more games left on the schedule — and with Kyrie Irving cleared for home games on Sunday — the 6th seed is attainable. pic.twitter.com/mmpkdmqcRg – 7:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This fight is far from over.
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/CneYQQWYro – 7:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING FIVE 🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/xRPpyrJh8V – 7:34 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials getting in the national ESPN spotlight for tonight’s Grizz vs. Nets game: James Capers, Tyler Ford, Scott Twardoski. Whatchu think @badunclep ? – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting Kessler Edwards with KD, Kyrie, Drum and Bruce. Edwards has been playing well lately. I count 10 available guys for the Nets tonight. – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Cavs at Raptors game tomorrow and Cavs at Nets on Friday, April 8 are both looking like huge games now. – 7:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Memphis. They’re playing “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy and I feel like I’m covering the College Football Playoff instead of Nets-Grizzlies. Tipoff in 20. Kyrie Irving turned 30 today and can now play the final 10 games of the regular season. Updates coming. – 7:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest active home win streak, including playoffs:
7 — Kyrie Irving
6 — Timberwolves
5 — Bucks pic.twitter.com/zN2VVxj2xH – 7:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
For the record, Richard Jefferson was talking about having to book it back to the hotel and throw his stuff together in order to catch his flight BEFORE the show started.
I think it was more of a jab at Perk than a shot at Memphis. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:20 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Grizzlies:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
📈Kessler Edwards
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
it’s almost that time.
🎵 https://t.co/nnpUNfm9if | @beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/6K5HW96sMn – 7:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Assuming Curry and Dragic play Saturday, that Heat game is a great measuring stick for a potential first-round matchup. Nets will be as close to full strength (can’t count on Simmons right now) aside from LaMarcus Aldridge as you can ask for. – 7:12 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Probably the safest path to avoiding the Nets is to just end up as the 4 seed. It’s unlikely Brooklyn catches Chicago but they could end up at 6. – 7:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say:
Starters for tonight’s game at Memphis:
Irving, Brown, Durant, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s 41st starting lineup of the season, extending a single season franchise record. – 7:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
So, I guess Kyrie gets painted as some martyr or hero for this whole charade? – 6:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
They got pregame parties in Memphis at the arena y’all pic.twitter.com/Wrlahh6MGD – 6:58 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving is back playing home games in Brooklyn with new mayor ruling. All Knicks players and staff have been vaccinated from training camp on. – 6:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving can now play in the Nets’ final 10 games of the regular season. Does Ben Simmons join him for any of them? Now the Nets are most interesting low playoff seed in the league. No one will want to see them. – 6:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant signed damn near everything nearby fans waved at him here in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/WGXtNhxOTs – 6:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This fan drove from Nashville on his birthday to see Kevin Durant. And he scored a big time KD signature. pic.twitter.com/kKVBiDi5Mr – 6:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BACK AT IT! 👊
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @New York Knicks
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/HrSi9MZe7z – 6:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is about as long as I can remember Kevin Durant signing pregame. He made sure to get everyone. pic.twitter.com/mHEPTTzYuI – 6:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Before anyone comes flying at us with a radical “KYRIE WON” take, let’s remember COVID is still killing many people per day and remember that people responsible for restrictions, past and future, ideally are trying to create broad rules to limit that. – 6:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he’d have no problem dropping Ben Simmons right into a playoff game even if he hadn’t played a second during the regular season. #Nets – 6:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s starting five!
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/iFU1UCWLFi – 6:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets will have nine games with a mostly whole roster. That’s a good chunk of time for Steve Nash to figure out lineups and rotations.
Brooklyn enters tonight three games behind Cleveland for the six seed (last assured playoff spot). Both have 10 games left to play. – 6:43 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
No need to finish the season. The @nba already has a champion. Kyrie did it! He won! – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyrie Irving to be cleared to play in home games, it increases the chances of Brooklyn to get up to No. 6, which should increase the prioritization of the No. 1 seed in the East. – 6:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving will play his first game at Barclays Center on SUNDAY. – 6:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
UFC Fighter @chrisweidman is in the building tonight!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/A9jcgdolA6 – 6:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday. – 6:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’m told ESPN brought 70-75 people here to put together Grizzlies All-Access. This is a big deal, and you can already sense the energy in FedExForum. – 6:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are on the road Saturday, have a back-to-back at home against Charlotte on Sunday. So I guess that will be Kyrie Irving’s home debut? I’m hedging because this has been such a mess. – 6:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Man I hope it’s Raptors at No. 7 and Nets at No. 8 for that first play-in game. All I’ve got to say about that – 6:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Ja Morant: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. – 6:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
patterns and prints.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/oIIGYJRvSS – 6:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Celts D-onovan
• Wolves/Suns
• Kyrie & KD in Memphis
• Jalen Brunson time
• Embiid in LA for the zombie Lakers
• Dubs spiraling
Huge 11-game NBA slate tonight, talking here through tipoff!
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I went behind the scenes with the “NBA Today” crew today. They scrambled to put it together in 8 hours, relying on Memphians to make it happen.
On the one slip up, the barbecue preferences and a fun day in Memphis.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash didn’t want to delve any deeper into the idea of the mandate being lifted. Clearly didn’t want to ruffle feathers or overstep bounds. #Nets – 6:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
adoptable dog night.
peep the @Kyle Anderson shirt. pic.twitter.com/M4WNUT5MsM – 6:20 PM
adoptable dog night.
peep the @Kyle Anderson shirt. pic.twitter.com/M4WNUT5MsM – 6:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Comin’ in hot 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/1nXZt4HwrG – 6:20 PM
Comin’ in hot 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/1nXZt4HwrG – 6:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
And according to the mayor’s office, Kyrie Irving could always practice at HSS Training Center with or without ‘Key to nyc’ being in place. So that has never changed. #Nets – 6:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked about a recent report that Kyrie Irving can possibly play Nets home games.
“I would welcome that.” (reporters laughing). pic.twitter.com/AULuxYbLqW – 6:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic is the only bench player in the NBA this season to have two games of 30+ points and 3+ steals as a reserve. Both of those outings have come within his last three games played (3/18 vs. MEM, 3/22 at NYK). – 6:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says “I would welcome that.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confesses that Patty Mills’ impact is much more than just being a rotation player. – 6:10 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 58 – Is Kyrie Irving the troll of the century?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said he would be comfortable putting Simmons into a playoff game — even if it meant that he hadn’t played at all during the regular season. Nash made it clear it may not be in a starting role — but the Nets will take whatever they can get at this point. – 6:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“Patty (Mills) has played such a tremendous role for us this year — He leads through his professionalism … It’s invaluable.” – 6:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s going to continue to find ways to improve.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 6:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash hopes to have both Seth Curry and Goran Dragic for Saturday vs the #Heat. #Nets – 6:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Given the layoff the Nets have after tonight, Steve Nash is optimistic Seth Curry and Goran Dragić play Saturday in Miami. – 6:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Dragic and Curry are both out tonight — but Nash is optimistic that both will be available for Saturday’s game in Miami. – 6:05 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If you had to work today or otherwise live a full life, I collected the highlights of the Grizzlies (ongoing) “All Access” day on ESPN
dailymemphian.com//section/sport… – 6:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Asked Taylor Jenkins about Ja Morant’s knee injury being called “soreness,” if he had MRI/X-Ray: “They’re doing that right now. Right now, it’s soreness. That’s what he’s feeling. So they’re diving in … to see what’s actually going on & what course of action needs to be taken.” – 5:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame media availability, Coach Jenkins said Desmond Bane will get the assignment on Kyrie Irving to start the game. – 5:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Story filed to ESPN w/ @JeffPassan: Progress toward further changes to NYC’s private-sector vaccine mandate has inspired confidence that Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving could be back on court for home games in near future. Yankees and Mets players would be cleared before Opening Day too. – 5:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) are OUT tonight vs. Memphis – 5:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s complicated and I’ll have story shortly but I spoke to a City Hall spokesman and Kyrie Irving is allowed to practice in the Brooklyn facility. – 5:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Both Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) are out for the #Nets tonight vs the #Grizzlies. #NBA – 5:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets announce Seth Curry will miss tonight’s game with a left ankle sprain and Goran Dragic is out with left knee soreness. – 5:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets status report for Memphis:
Curry (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Dragic (left knee soreness) – OUT – 5:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nets guard Seth Curry is out vs. Memphis tonight with a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. – 5:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re LIVE with Coach JB! 🎙 #NYKvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
At 80-1 for #NBA Coach of the Year, Chris Finch of #Timberwolves is behind nine other coaches on the odds list. He spoke with me today and said Taylor Jenkins of #Grizzlies would be his pick: maxim.com/sports/timberw… – 5:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kicking off this year’s #NBAFit Week with some player insight on mental health! Take a listen ⬇️
@BlueCrossNC | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/oTUZLMFiPf – 5:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/j6hZGEbLX0 – 5:13 PM
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kicking off this year’s #NBAFit Week with some player insight on mental health! Take a listen ⬇️
@BlueCrossNC | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/PbQIABUql7 – 5:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Kyrie Irving plays basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/TG0OcQu3xd – 5:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Happy Birthday, Kyrie!
Former @Sacramento Kings Guard @55buckets tells @Rick Kamla how he ranks his handle @Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/eFA3kWaQVh – 5:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The teams currently leading the NBA in the following categories have never done so before in their franchise history.
— Points (Timberwolves)
— Rebounds (Grizzlies)
— Blocks (Grizzlies)
— Made threes (Timberwolves)
— 3P% (Heat)
— Net rating (Suns) pic.twitter.com/4ZpqzCg8DX – 4:52 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1980, the Bullets’ Kevin Porter dished out a franchise-record 24 assists in a 119-114 win over the Pistons.
Porter holds the single-game record in assists for three franchises: Nets (29), Pistons (25, tied), and Wizards (24, tied). pic.twitter.com/VqwHQcVDmF – 4:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We are thrilled to join @honeywell to partner with local nonprofit @DigiBridgeUS to facilitate a 3D design & printing course for a group of students at @GVSA4STEM, who will be creating gameday accessories for @Kelly Oubre!
Read more: https://t.co/r4DH1q5aXL pic.twitter.com/nvMDiGMt2s – 4:00 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
utah’s league-best offensive rating is 116.2
brooklyn’s offensive rating away from barclays center is 116.7, which is better than every other team on the road (it’s 108.8 at home)
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Have been putting together a crowdsourced projected playoff rotation for all of the teams in the playoffs/play-in contention. Looking for someone who covers the Nets and Hornets who could fill it out for those teams. – 3:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Something else to note regarding the Warriors’ decision to rest Thomspon, Green and Porter tonight:
The Warriors play another back-to-back in four days at Washington and at Memphis. With the Western standings so close, what will the rest pattern look like for those games? – 3:35 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Odd as it is to say in a week when they play Memphis and Miami, but the biggest game for the Nets this week could be Cavs at Raptors tomorrow. – 3:35 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Shoutout to @Malika Andrews and @ESPN cast for phenomenal intro essay on Memphis to set up today’s NBA Today broadcast from @FedExForum. Paid homage to each unique era of @Memphis Grizzlies evolution to current @Ja Morant & @jarenjacksonjr’s NXTGen stage. – 3:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond’s upcoming free agency embodies an issue the Nets will face: retaining their own free agents with the NBA’s second-highest payroll. More for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com//sports/basket… – 3:19 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Had to come through with a custom @Andre Drummond wallpaper 👀
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/Llc9198ZPZ – 3:00 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Would you rather pay Andre Drummond or Nic Claxton this off-season? – 2:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30
6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30 6:30
pull up early. – 2:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“Yo it’s Trip and welcome to my crib”
Go all-access with @Jaren Jackson Jr. on NBA Today at 2pm CT 🦄 pic.twitter.com/ULP0LZgl7j – 1:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The countdown begins. 7 PM EST⌛️
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/14C7M63GkZ – 1:30 PM
