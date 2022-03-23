New Orleans pastor: Zion Williamson's exact words to me were he loves New Orleans

Although Zion Williamson may not play in any games this season, he has recently rejoined the team. He could be seen waving to fans and interacting with them during home games. He has also been doing light work in practices. Sanders believes that when Zion does come back, he will be happy to continue playing in New Orleans. “To be honest with you, [Zion’s] exact words to me were that he loved the city,” Sanders said. “The only thing I know from him personally is that he’s excited about being back and he wants to get back into the saddle as fast as he physically can.”
Source: Sporting News
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion goes 1-on-1 a day after posting dunk video
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
I’m a huge Zion Williamson fan — incredible talent and good dude. Will he be back with the #Pelicans next season though?
I’m a huge Zion Williamson fan — incredible talent and good dude. Will he be back with the #Pelicans next season though?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Corey Brewer needs a raise after today.
First Brandon Ingram 1-on-1, then Zion 1-on-1. – 2:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion was playing Corey Brewer in 1-on-1 after practice. Willie Green said he got cleared to play 1-on-1 today.
Green: “We still have to be careful with how much he does. Just because he’s still going though the healing process. But we’re happy that he’s getting better.” – 2:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson and Corey Brewer playing 1-on-1 after today’s practice pic.twitter.com/qjcQ45ji4k – 2:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Green also says Zion Williamson was cleared to start participating in 1-on-1 drills today.
Williamson has been going against assistant coach Corey Brewer for the past few minutes on the side at the Pels practice facility – 2:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Shaky footage of Zion dunking against Corey Brewer. pic.twitter.com/o0p45q96pJ – 2:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson going mildly hard after today’s Pelicans practice. pic.twitter.com/N4LbmeMJxy – 2:08 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Zion Williamson may have angered Pelicans fans with a single Instagram post.
Zion Williamson may have angered Pelicans fans with a single Instagram post.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 NEW POD 📣
Trae in MSG, Jokic bounce back, Blazers interested in Jerami Grant, Zion’s vid, Poeltl rules, All-NBA Big Butts + debating whether Batman can dunk 🤔
📣 NEW POD 📣
Trae in MSG, Jokic bounce back, Blazers interested in Jerami Grant, Zion’s vid, Poeltl rules, All-NBA Big Butts + debating whether Batman can dunk 🤔
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Here’s Part 2 of my talk with @John Hollinger where we get into:
— Zion Williamson (great timing!)
— How does Jose Alvarado’s emergence affect Devonte’ Graham/Kira Lewis?
— Where do Jaxson Hayes and Larry Nance Jr fit once Zion comes back?
theathletic.com/3202489/2022/0… – 10:44 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson posts dunk video sportando.basketball/en/new-orleans… – 6:59 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Zion Williamson posts dunk video amid ongoing foot rehab
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:05 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson throws down monster dunk on Instagram (VIDEO). Which means… what? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/zio… – 1:17 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Zion dunked and we were way too happy.
https://t.co/M0XQPwe3N1 pic.twitter.com/GGDtsae16V – 12:58 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Okay, I went all Zapruder on the Zion dunk. Looks weird but that kind of bend is fairly normal. – 11:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion posted a video of him dunking at the Pelicans’ practice facility Tuesday night.
He has told people around him his surgically repaired right foot feels good and he wants to play, but with only 10 regular-season games remaining, his return is unlikely. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:47 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Is this all we’re going to see of Zion Williamson doing basketballish things this season? (h/t @Andrew Lopez) pic.twitter.com/sczkwBTY5G – 9:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson just posted this to his IG story:
(And if you’re wondering if it’s recent, he’s wearing his new Zion 2 shoe in it) pic.twitter.com/0Xy1EAmAww – 9:11 PM
Stan Van Gundy, the last person to actually coach Zion Williamson in a NBA game, believes the discussion about the superstar’s relocation to New York is not only premature, it’s indicative of false hopes created by the Knicks and the organization’s continued “arrogance.” “It’s possible,” he said of Williamson going to the Knicks. “But listen. The Knicks have this thing and it’s amazing. No matter how many times people have proven they don’t want to play for the Knicks, the Knicks have this idea that everybody in the league wants to play for New York,” Van Gundy told ‘The Dan Le Batard Show.’ “Now when is the last time it actually happened that somebody actually came and tried to get their way to New York? Like, never in the last 20 years? But still the Knicks and the Knicks fans think everybody is trying to get to the Knicks. I’m not saying (Zion) won’t end up there — there’s all kinds of ways people can end up somewhere — but this idea that everybody wants to be a New York Knick. I mean if that were the case then they wouldn’t be as bad as they’ve been for the last 20 years.” -via New York Daily News / February 26, 2022
Van Gundy, who was fired by the Pelicans in June, is skeptical. Williamson, who hasn’t played all season following foot surgery, is eligible for an extension in the summer. As Van Gundy noted, no player has turned down a max extension coming off his rookie deal. “Yes, the league has changed. Yes, if a player like Zion decides he wants to force his way out and go to New York — assuming New York has anything that New Orleans would want — then he may go there. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” Van Gundy said. “He’s up for an extension this summer. Even though he will have only played 85 games in three years, we’ve seen it with Joel Embiid and other people. No one yet has passed on signing the extension. No one yet. It’s too lucrative. So he’s first got to sign. And then it normally takes a year or two before people are forcing themselves somewhere else. So I think we’re a little bit premature on all of this. And I don’t know what the Knicks would have that New Orleans would jump at right now. I just don’t. Who would they want? Evan Fournier?” -via New York Daily News / February 26, 2022
However, another former member of the Pelicans came out with his own explanation of the Zion situation. Stan Van Gundy, who was the team’s coach last year, shared his insight on Zion Williamson’s situation in The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz podcast. ‘Zion at times can certainly be detached. When he’s playing I didn’t think he was detached at all last year. But when he’s not playing – off-season, breaks, injured, whatever – I think he just wants to be by himself. I think he doesn’t like not playing, he wants to be by himself and get ready, that’s a big part of it. And at that point all he wants to do is get back and play to re-attach.’ -via Clutch Points / February 25, 2022
