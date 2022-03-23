No long-term concern on Luka Doncic ankle injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dinwiddie with 19 in 13 minutes. Luka might not get his job back. – 9:14 PM
Dinwiddie with 19 in 13 minutes. Luka might not get his job back. – 9:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie will start for Luka tonight. Also Moses Wright active. – 7:08 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie will start for Luka tonight. Also Moses Wright active. – 7:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s absence tonight vs. Rockets for right ankle soreness: “No long-term concern. Hopefully he’ll be ready to practice tomorrow.” – 6:55 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s absence tonight vs. Rockets for right ankle soreness: “No long-term concern. Hopefully he’ll be ready to practice tomorrow.” – 6:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Isaiah Livers sustained the concussion in a collision with Luka Garza in Monday’s game. – 5:21 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Isaiah Livers sustained the concussion in a collision with Luka Garza in Monday’s game. – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Isaiah Livers’ concussion, Casey said he and Luka Garza butt heads in practice. Garza isn’t in protocols, though. “He’s hard-headed,” Casey said. – 5:21 PM
On Isaiah Livers’ concussion, Casey said he and Luka Garza butt heads in practice. Garza isn’t in protocols, though. “He’s hard-headed,” Casey said. – 5:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This would seem to be the night to give Luka the night off. HOU did win over KP (22-13 5 Blks) & WAS on Wed, but are just 4-22 in last 26. Wins vs CLE, MEM, & LAL. They’ve lost 10 straight on the road by an avg of 16.3 pts, & at 7-29 on the road have the worst road record in @NBA – 11:53 AM
This would seem to be the night to give Luka the night off. HOU did win over KP (22-13 5 Blks) & WAS on Wed, but are just 4-22 in last 26. Wins vs CLE, MEM, & LAL. They’ve lost 10 straight on the road by an avg of 16.3 pts, & at 7-29 on the road have the worst road record in @NBA – 11:53 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs 8-8 when Luka doesn’t play, and he won’t play tonight vs HOU, as Mavs seek their first sweep of HOU since 2012, They’ve already won season series for first time since 2013. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 (Really) @theeagledallas – 11:03 AM
Mavs 8-8 when Luka doesn’t play, and he won’t play tonight vs HOU, as Mavs seek their first sweep of HOU since 2012, They’ve already won season series for first time since 2013. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 (Really) @theeagledallas – 11:03 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers (concussion) is doubtful for tonight vs. #Hawks.
Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson remain OUT, and Saben Lee and Luka Garza are on G-League assignments. – 8:51 AM
#Pistons Isaiah Livers (concussion) is doubtful for tonight vs. #Hawks.
Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson remain OUT, and Saben Lee and Luka Garza are on G-League assignments. – 8:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 45+ points this season:
4 — Trae Young
4 — Steph Curry
3 — Luka Doncic
There are 8 players tied with two 45+ point games. pic.twitter.com/b0WDq8TmmW – 10:38 PM
Most games with 45+ points this season:
4 — Trae Young
4 — Steph Curry
3 — Luka Doncic
There are 8 players tied with two 45+ point games. pic.twitter.com/b0WDq8TmmW – 10:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs win over T’Wolves offers cushion in the standings, allows them to rest Luka Doncic vs. Rockets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:30 PM
Mavs win over T’Wolves offers cushion in the standings, allows them to rest Luka Doncic vs. Rockets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:30 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
If you do nothing but flip out Trae for Luka, where is this Atlanta team right now? – 9:08 PM
If you do nothing but flip out Trae for Luka, where is this Atlanta team right now? – 9:08 PM
More on this storyline
Callie Caplan: Mavs say Luka Doncic (right ankle soreness) won’t play tomorrow night vs. Rockets. Alt. text: some strategic rest before a weekend that includes a quick Pat Bev rematch and potential first-round preview vs. Rudy and the Jazz. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 22, 2022
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic is available to return, per Mavs PR. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.