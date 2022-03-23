Norman Powell on reports about his injury recovery: It's either from me or it's fake news

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George takes next step and goes through 4-on-4 practice with minimal contact against Clippers coaches. Norman Powell also was slated to shoot today at practice. The play-in tournament starts in about 3 weeks espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norman Powell, out of his boot, will do some shooting today but no contact, per Ty Lue. – 1:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nic Batum says Clippers have to use last nine games to stay sharp and stay in rhythm for the play-in with Clippers locked into eight for most part. He also says in case Clips get reinforcements back for playoffs as PG, Kawhi, Norm Powell continue to work, they want to be ready – 1:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Trio of foot injury recoveries: Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, Norman Powell pic.twitter.com/VLJoKVHbEd – 12:13 PM
More on this storyline
Lue was asked if he is keeping the door open for Leonard, George and Powell even if they don’t return by the end of the regular season. “Hell yeah I keep it open,” Lue said. Lue added: “To hit the playoffs going at 100, from zero to 100, that is pretty tough. But if the medical guys say they are cleared and they are able to do that, that is totally up to them.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2022
Law Murray: In describing integrating Paul George, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard back into lineup, Terance Mann says that he doesn’t expect Norm or Kawhi back anytime soon. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” Obviously, a more optimistic leaf of tea for George, for what it’s worth. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 24, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said “hopefully” Norm Powell can return this season after fracturing a bone in his foot. Lue said his scoring and ability to get to the line and attack will be missed. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / February 14, 2022
