Precious Achuiwa on Scottie Barnes for Rookie of the Year: I don't think that's a question

Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Scottie Barnes ✋🏽✋🏽 two-hand block while barely jumping after calmly cutting off Zach Lavine was something. pic.twitter.com/GyZk3rUKih – 10:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on Scottie Barnes: “He is becoming more and more assertive and more and more physical. I mean he’s taking people and putting ’em in the basket. He’s starting to figure out that he is big and strong, and he can take a lot of physicality but he can deliver it too” – 6:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse on the growth of Scottie Barnes: “He’s becoming more and more assertive and more and more physical. He’s taking people and putting them in the basket. He’s starting to figure out he is big and strong and can can a lot of physicality and deliver it.” – 6:54 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wild fact of the day: Patrick Williams, who the Bulls get back against the Raptors today, is somehow nearly a month younger than Scottie Barnes. That’s even though he played for Florida State and was the fourth pick of the NBA draft one year before Barnes did the same. – 5:45 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.2
2. Evan Mobley: 5.32
3. Franz Wagner: 4.43
4. Cade Cunningham: 3.54
5. Jalen Green: 3.32
6. Josh Giddey: 2.98
7. Herbert Jones: 2.92
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.51
9. Chris Duarte: 2.1
10. Cam Thomas: 2.08
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/2RuDn6650r – 10:30 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors have had some key missed free throws here late. 1-for-2 for Precious Achiuwa, 0-for-2 for Scottie Barnes.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Starters
Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam, Khem Barnes, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. – 8:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Liked the little bark from Slow Mo after blocking Green. But JJJ on Scottie Barnes is still the best rookie comeuppance moment of the Grizzlies season. – 4:02 PM
