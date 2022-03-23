Rudy Gobert on Draymond Green: There’s no beef on my side. I mean, as long as you keep your respect. You know, you stay in line, and respect my family and stuff like that. You know, he just competitiveness and he just, you know, I’ve, once again every time I talked about Draymond, anybody else, I show respect/ So these guys want to disrespect me, it’s their choice, you know, and I take that as respect because I know that’s, you know, its competitiveness and knowing I’m a quiet person, but some guys are different personalities. And, you know, they’re gonna, they’re gonna express their mind. And it’s fine.
Source: Bleacher Report
Source: Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga crush it. Damion Lee finds his stroke. Andrew Wiggins produces in the clutch.
With Steph/Draymond/Klay sidelined, Warriors’ 118-104 win at Miami is their most inspirational win of the season. – 10:49 PM
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga crush it. Damion Lee finds his stroke. Andrew Wiggins produces in the clutch.
With Steph/Draymond/Klay sidelined, Warriors’ 118-104 win at Miami is their most inspirational win of the season. – 10:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on if the Jazz can find that next level: “If I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t be here. I believe in this group. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be fun.” – 10:33 PM
Rudy Gobert, on if the Jazz can find that next level: “If I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t be here. I believe in this group. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be fun.” – 10:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: I believe in this group. I believe this group can take that step. If I didn’t believe in this group, I wouldn’t be here – 10:32 PM
Rudy Gobert: I believe in this group. I believe this group can take that step. If I didn’t believe in this group, I wouldn’t be here – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: I think we do want to win. But we have to help each other. There’s always going to be adversity, but how are we going to handle it. – 10:32 PM
Rudy Gobert: I think we do want to win. But we have to help each other. There’s always going to be adversity, but how are we going to handle it. – 10:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on the need for the Jazz to play more together: “We’ve done it. We’ve done it. When it gets hard, we need to do it even more, not stop doing it.” – 10:30 PM
Rudy Gobert, on the need for the Jazz to play more together: “We’ve done it. We’ve done it. When it gets hard, we need to do it even more, not stop doing it.” – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: when it’s easy we do it. When it gets hard and teams make it difficult for us, we stop playing the right way – 10:30 PM
Rudy Gobert: when it’s easy we do it. When it gets hard and teams make it difficult for us, we stop playing the right way – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert on what went wrong: it’s some of the same things. It’s defense and it’s sharing the ball. – 10:29 PM
Rudy Gobert on what went wrong: it’s some of the same things. It’s defense and it’s sharing the ball. – 10:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on what went wrong: “It’s the same things. It’s defense and it’s sharing the ball.” – 10:27 PM
Rudy Gobert, on what went wrong: “It’s the same things. It’s defense and it’s sharing the ball.” – 10:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Just a major win for the Warriors in Miami at a key moment. Beat the East’s #1 seed without Curry, Klay, Draymond. Got 30 from Jordan Poole, help up and down the rotation and a needed 20-point second half from Andrew Wiggins. Gives them a firmer grip on #3 seed. – 10:03 PM
Just a major win for the Warriors in Miami at a key moment. Beat the East’s #1 seed without Curry, Klay, Draymond. Got 30 from Jordan Poole, help up and down the rotation and a needed 20-point second half from Andrew Wiggins. Gives them a firmer grip on #3 seed. – 10:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
What a 24-hour turnaround for the Warriors. After yesterday’s game, Draymond said they were playing soft, stupid, and just bad basketball. Tonight, they beat the Heat without Draymond, Steph and Klay.
Four 20-point scorers in Poole (27), Lee (22) Kuminga (22), and Wiggins (21) – 10:00 PM
What a 24-hour turnaround for the Warriors. After yesterday’s game, Draymond said they were playing soft, stupid, and just bad basketball. Tonight, they beat the Heat without Draymond, Steph and Klay.
Four 20-point scorers in Poole (27), Lee (22) Kuminga (22), and Wiggins (21) – 10:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
On Monday the Heat lost to Philly without Embiid and Harden
Tonight they lost to the Warriors without Curry, Klay, Draymond or Porter
They now have just a one-game lead on Milwaukee in the loss column for the No. 1 seed. The Bucks have the tiebreaker. HCA is officially in play – 9:58 PM
On Monday the Heat lost to Philly without Embiid and Harden
Tonight they lost to the Warriors without Curry, Klay, Draymond or Porter
They now have just a one-game lead on Milwaukee in the loss column for the No. 1 seed. The Bucks have the tiebreaker. HCA is officially in play – 9:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Celtics 125, Jazz 97. Game was over halfway thru the 1Q. Don 37p/6r, Gobert 14/11. Jazz 39.8% overall, 8-36 from 3. Boston 59.5% overall, 19-36 from deep. Road trip rolls on to Charlotte, on Friday. – 9:44 PM
FINAL: Celtics 125, Jazz 97. Game was over halfway thru the 1Q. Don 37p/6r, Gobert 14/11. Jazz 39.8% overall, 8-36 from 3. Boston 59.5% overall, 19-36 from deep. Road trip rolls on to Charlotte, on Friday. – 9:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Another easy win for the Celtics against a playoff team, beating the Jazz 125-97. Marcus Smart with a career-high 13 assists and they won the blocks battle 10-1 against Rudy Gobert somehow. – 9:44 PM
Another easy win for the Celtics against a playoff team, beating the Jazz 125-97. Marcus Smart with a career-high 13 assists and they won the blocks battle 10-1 against Rudy Gobert somehow. – 9:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A couple of plays ago, Jaylen Brown did something he hasn’t been doing enough of. He took a couple of extra dribbles, stayed patient and flipped it in over Gobert.
That’s when Brown is at his best. Balancing the patience with the explosions. – 9:22 PM
A couple of plays ago, Jaylen Brown did something he hasn’t been doing enough of. He took a couple of extra dribbles, stayed patient and flipped it in over Gobert.
That’s when Brown is at his best. Balancing the patience with the explosions. – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 93-68 after three
Tatum – 26/4/4
Brown – 16/2/5
Rob – 12/10/2/2/4
Smart – 13 assists
Celtics – 61% FGs
Celtics – 15-25 threes
Mitchell – 30 points
Conley – 9 points
Gobert – 8 points
Clarkson – 8 points
Jazz – 37.7% FGs
Jazz – 7-29 threes – 9:17 PM
Celtics lead 93-68 after three
Tatum – 26/4/4
Brown – 16/2/5
Rob – 12/10/2/2/4
Smart – 13 assists
Celtics – 61% FGs
Celtics – 15-25 threes
Mitchell – 30 points
Conley – 9 points
Gobert – 8 points
Clarkson – 8 points
Jazz – 37.7% FGs
Jazz – 7-29 threes – 9:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s a stat for ya… in a game featuring Rudy Gobert, the Boston Celtics have blocked 8 shots, the Utah Jazz have blocked none – 9:15 PM
Here’s a stat for ya… in a game featuring Rudy Gobert, the Boston Celtics have blocked 8 shots, the Utah Jazz have blocked none – 9:15 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
This is without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. – 9:07 PM
This is without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. – 9:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Interesting development here in Miami: No Steph, Klay, Draymond or Otto tonight for the Warriors, yet they’re tied with the top-seeded Heat at halftime.
Golden State held Miami to 40 percent shooting and won the glass that half.
Kuminga: 14 pts
Poole: 12 pts
Lee: 12 pts – 8:47 PM
Interesting development here in Miami: No Steph, Klay, Draymond or Otto tonight for the Warriors, yet they’re tied with the top-seeded Heat at halftime.
Golden State held Miami to 40 percent shooting and won the glass that half.
Kuminga: 14 pts
Poole: 12 pts
Lee: 12 pts – 8:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again struggling against the shorthanded, tied 50-50 vs. the no-Steph, no-Klay, no-Draymond, no-Otto Warriors at half, a game after losing to the no-Embiid, no-Harden 76ers. Butler with 15 for Heat. – 8:41 PM
Heat again struggling against the shorthanded, tied 50-50 vs. the no-Steph, no-Klay, no-Draymond, no-Otto Warriors at half, a game after losing to the no-Embiid, no-Harden 76ers. Butler with 15 for Heat. – 8:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors, without Steph, Klay, Draymond or Porter, are shooting 2-of-17 from 3 and beating the Heat with everyone but Herro and Vincent on the road. – 8:32 PM
The Warriors, without Steph, Klay, Draymond or Porter, are shooting 2-of-17 from 3 and beating the Heat with everyone but Herro and Vincent on the road. – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 early, go into second period tied 23-23 with Warriors. Golden State without Curry, Klay, Draymond, Porter. Butler with 10 points. – 8:06 PM
Heat go up 11 early, go into second period tied 23-23 with Warriors. Golden State without Curry, Klay, Draymond, Porter. Butler with 10 points. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Jazz starters:
Rudy Gobert
Eric Paschall
Royce O’Neale
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 7:08 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Jazz starters:
Rudy Gobert
Eric Paschall
Royce O’Neale
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jazz at Celtics – TD Garden – March 23, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Utah – Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert
OUT: Boston: Utah: Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr. pic.twitter.com/1tLqcysHEK – 7:07 PM
Jazz at Celtics – TD Garden – March 23, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Utah – Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert
OUT: Boston: Utah: Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr. pic.twitter.com/1tLqcysHEK – 7:07 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding Klay, Draymond, and Otto not playing on the 2nd night of a b2b, Kerr says it’s a decision of “care and rest” determined by training staff. As far as games that might become losses with guys out, Kerr said “there is no balance. It’s a decision based on health.” – 6:09 PM
Regarding Klay, Draymond, and Otto not playing on the 2nd night of a b2b, Kerr says it’s a decision of “care and rest” determined by training staff. As far as games that might become losses with guys out, Kerr said “there is no balance. It’s a decision based on health.” – 6:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr tonight in Miami. Resting them on the second night of a back-to-back.
Andre Iguodala is still out, as well. – 2:21 PM
The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr tonight in Miami. Resting them on the second night of a back-to-back.
Andre Iguodala is still out, as well. – 2:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will rest tonight in Miami. – 1:41 PM
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will rest tonight in Miami. – 1:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 10:30am (PDT) injury report: Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. and Klay Thompson ‘out’ tonight at Miami. Kevon Looney soldiers on . . . – 1:39 PM
Warriors 10:30am (PDT) injury report: Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. and Klay Thompson ‘out’ tonight at Miami. Kevon Looney soldiers on . . . – 1:39 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all sitting tonight vs. Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:36 PM
Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all sitting tonight vs. Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Klay Thompson or Draymond Green tonight vs Miami
Steph Curry obviously out as well
No way Miami comes out flat like that again – 1:36 PM
No Klay Thompson or Draymond Green tonight vs Miami
Steph Curry obviously out as well
No way Miami comes out flat like that again – 1:36 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
On the second night of a back-to-back, Klay, Draymond, and Otto are out. The full list: pic.twitter.com/Pt3d6tyzjA – 1:34 PM
On the second night of a back-to-back, Klay, Draymond, and Otto are out. The full list: pic.twitter.com/Pt3d6tyzjA – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Otto Porter, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman all out for Warriors tonight at Heat. Of course, Heat failed in similar rodeo Monday against a 76ers team lacking Embiid and Harden. – 1:32 PM
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Otto Porter, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman all out for Warriors tonight at Heat. Of course, Heat failed in similar rodeo Monday against a 76ers team lacking Embiid and Harden. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. tonight in Miami. Second night of a back-to-back. – 1:32 PM
The Warriors are resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. tonight in Miami. Second night of a back-to-back. – 1:32 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
👁️ In 2019, the NBA fined Draymond Green $35K for his tweets connecting Marat Kogut to Tim Donaghy.
On Sunday, Kogut ejected Draymond from a game. The league fined Draymond again.
But there’s more to this story. The latest @bballilluminati goes there: https://t.co/iinQN2IxTe pic.twitter.com/ygEm1iaJfZ – 10:06 AM
👁️ In 2019, the NBA fined Draymond Green $35K for his tweets connecting Marat Kogut to Tim Donaghy.
On Sunday, Kogut ejected Draymond from a game. The league fined Draymond again.
But there’s more to this story. The latest @bballilluminati goes there: https://t.co/iinQN2IxTe pic.twitter.com/ygEm1iaJfZ – 10:06 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
“No disrespect to the Orlando Magic, but they’re one of the worst teams in the league.”
LOL this is a great “No disrespect” from Draymond. – 8:26 AM
“No disrespect to the Orlando Magic, but they’re one of the worst teams in the league.”
LOL this is a great “No disrespect” from Draymond. – 8:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green on Warriors: “I think we’re playing soft, we’re playing stupid” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/dra… – 7:31 AM
Draymond Green on Warriors: “I think we’re playing soft, we’re playing stupid” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/dra… – 7:31 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green said the Warriors are getting punked. pic.twitter.com/oHFOkwdleV – 11:56 PM
Draymond Green said the Warriors are getting punked. pic.twitter.com/oHFOkwdleV – 11:56 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green says the Warriors have been getting punked and that Steph can’t help fix that. pic.twitter.com/zhUgqyuB7h – 10:22 PM
Draymond Green says the Warriors have been getting punked and that Steph can’t help fix that. pic.twitter.com/zhUgqyuB7h – 10:22 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will likely say it was for a greater good, but he passed up layup tonight — a la Ben Simmons — for kick-out to Damion Lee. – 10:07 PM
Draymond Green will likely say it was for a greater good, but he passed up layup tonight — a la Ben Simmons — for kick-out to Damion Lee. – 10:07 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green: “To execute it requires a certain level of physicality. No disrespect to Orlando Magic, but that’s one of the worst teams in the league. We can’t match that with them. So if you can’t match that with them, you’re definitely not going to do it against a great team. – 10:06 PM
Draymond Green: “To execute it requires a certain level of physicality. No disrespect to Orlando Magic, but that’s one of the worst teams in the league. We can’t match that with them. So if you can’t match that with them, you’re definitely not going to do it against a great team. – 10:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green after the loss in Orlando
“We’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball. And we’re getting punked.” pic.twitter.com/60pTO0ueie – 10:04 PM
Draymond Green after the loss in Orlando
“We’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball. And we’re getting punked.” pic.twitter.com/60pTO0ueie – 10:04 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says the Warriors are getting “punk’d.”
“I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball.” – 10:01 PM
Draymond Green says the Warriors are getting “punk’d.”
“I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball.” – 10:01 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green isn’t happy with how the Warriors have played without Stephen Curry.
“I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked.” – 10:00 PM
Draymond Green isn’t happy with how the Warriors have played without Stephen Curry.
“I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked.” – 10:00 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond says the team is “playing stupid.” Said they’re losong games by losing the fourth quarters especially. Feels like they’re not matching other teams’ physicality. Said “we’re getting punked.” – 9:59 PM
Draymond says the team is “playing stupid.” Said they’re losong games by losing the fourth quarters especially. Feels like they’re not matching other teams’ physicality. Said “we’re getting punked.” – 9:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked.” – 9:58 PM
Draymond Green: “I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked.” – 9:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Warriors fall late to the Magic
Klay Thompson played this front end of the back to back, and Draymond Green played close to 30 minutes
Heat-Warriors tomorrow
Yet, I feel like I tweeted a similar thing about 48 hours ago – 9:32 PM
Warriors fall late to the Magic
Klay Thompson played this front end of the back to back, and Draymond Green played close to 30 minutes
Heat-Warriors tomorrow
Yet, I feel like I tweeted a similar thing about 48 hours ago – 9:32 PM
More on this storyline
Taylor Rooks: This whole situation, I think, is very fascinating to me this whole Rudy Gobert-Draymond Green thing. So I want for you, why do you feel like that relationship is where it is right now? Or, I guess, lack of relationship? Rudy Gobert: Yeah, I mean, when you say where the relationship is, it’s because of what he’s saying about me, because I’m not talking about him. You’re right. So when I see him in person, he is always really nice and respectful. Rudy Gobert: It’s either right or wrong? Once again, there’s data, there’s numbers, there’s, you know, a lot of people that know this game, that watch the game, and that are kind of neutral, you know, that don’t have anything to gain, and they can make their own opinion. So for me, it’s like, I’m never going to talk down on anyone. You know, I respect all these guys know that. Once again, like I respect every guy in the league, I think everyone for sort of being in this league is already something. So the great ambition, and it’s hard to also be in this league and sustain this league and be consistent, you know, and they will tell you the same. So I show respect, you know, and if you disrespect me in persons different story, but we can say whatever you want. -via Bleacher Report / March 23, 2022
Speaking with reporters on Friday, the Utah Jazz center was asked about all of the shots that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has taken at him recently. “It’s just noise to me,” replied Gobert, per Dana Greene of KTVX in Utah. “If anything, when people keep talking about you, targeting you in some way, it means you’re doing something right. I’m just gonna keep trying to be the best Rudy I can be on and off the court and for my team. -via Larry Brown Sports / February 26, 2022
Dana Greene: Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 responds to Draymond Green’s @Money23Green multiple negative comments about him saying, “It’s just noise to me.” -via Twitter / February 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.