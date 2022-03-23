Spurs vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (28-44) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (44-44) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 93, Portland Trail Blazers 64 (Q3 06:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
MOST points we’ve scored in a half this season!! 🥵
Dejounte: 20 PTS | 7-7 FG | 7 AST | 5 REB
Devin & Keldon: 16 PTS each | 7 combined 3PM
J Rich: 15 PTS
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/dxit2efsZo – 11:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The stat Pop will like most from the first half: Spurs finished with 22 assists on 29 made field goals.
Dejounte Murray had 7, Tre Jones 5. Devin Vassell and Zach Collins each had 3.
Spurs shot 60.4 percent (29 of 48) from the floor. – 11:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half between the Spurs and Blazers.
The Spurs were on fire from everywhere pic.twitter.com/MRnRIY6Rib – 11:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Spurs 81, Trail Blazers 53
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220323/… – 11:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 81-53 at the break. Their previous high this season for most points in a half: 78 (Dec. 26 vs. Pistons).
Spurs shot 13 of 22 (59.1) from 3-point range. That’s a franchise record for most threes in a half.
Spurs season high for made 3s is 19 (last week vs. OKC). – 11:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 28.
The Spurs scored 81 points and it’s only halftime
Spurs with 48% of their points from three, outscoring POR 39-15 from three pic.twitter.com/QLfSqKFtMx – 11:07 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers just gave up 81 points in the first half to a team with a bottom-half offense in the league. – 11:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs 81, Blazers 53: halftime. 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Drew Eubanks. 13 points, 2 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 7 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @TheeBWill. – 11:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
99.9% sure the Process Sixers would be favored against this Blazers lineup tonight. – 11:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
20 point first half for Dejounte Murray
9 points from three
8 paint points
3 points from the FT line
Spurs by 28 – 11:05 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs responded really well after that run by the Blazers mid-way through the quarter that cut it to 13 points. If SA is serious about making a run at the postseason, these are the kinds of games you want to see them control throughout. Play a 48-minute game and whatnot. – 11:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Protect Katy at all costs 🥲 pic.twitter.com/0QkWs34ZQL – 11:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have set a franchise record for most 3s in a half with 13. The previous mark was 12 (in the first half vs. Milwaukee on March 10, 2021). – 11:02 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Ah, I see that as expected, the Trail Blazers are way, way more committed* than your Spurs are.
* — to tanking – 11:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 10-0 when leading by 25 points in a game this season.
The last time they led by 25 was also February 11 – 11:00 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New development: when Drew Eubanks score, the drop is T-Pain saying “money in the bank” on the chorus of “Buy U a Drank” – 10:58 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Rise 🆙 Primo!! 😱
@Josh Primo | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/f2ywUxdZsE – 10:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Winslow (left calf, tightness) is done for the night, per Blazers. – 10:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
4 Spurs players in double figures now…in the first half
Vassell 16 pts
Murray 15 pts
Keldon 13 pts
Richardson 11 pts
Spurs with 58% of their points from three – 10:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 67-45 with 4:40 left in 2Q.
They have 18 assists on 24 makes. Jones with a game-high five. – 10:56 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers say, Justise Winslow (left calf tightness) will not return. – 10:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team says Justise Winslow has left calf tightness and will not return. – 10:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets fall to the Mavs, 110-91. Houston led 53-52 at the half. Houston plays at Portland on Friday & Saturday night. – 10:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
someone needs to check the glass after that one 👀 pic.twitter.com/T4DX9k9KKA – 10:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte Murray has 15 points on 6 of 6 from the floor, including 3 of 3 from downtown. His career highs are 32 points (Feb. 11 at Atlanta) and 4 made 3s (twice, most recently on Dec. 20 at Clippers). – 10:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
D3️⃣JOUNT3️⃣
three straight from deep to close out the quarter pic.twitter.com/L8RnUMarGu – 10:42 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Sometimes at Summer League before the end of the first weekend it’s clear one of the guys is too good to play at that level and you know he’s going home early. That’s Dejounte Murray in this game. – 10:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 12-1 when leading by 20 points in a game this season.
They haven’t led by 20 since February 11 – 10:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dev is in the zone 🔥
3 triples in the first and a game-high 13 PTS pic.twitter.com/ac6pNb8cDZ – 10:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
shot probability: high
@Keon Johnson | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/lr4h8M2dk8 – 10:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fueled by Dejounte Murray’s three consecutive 3s to end the quarter, Spurs lead 45-27 after 1Q. They tied their season high for points in any quarter on the strength of 9-of-14 (64.3%) shooting from 3-point range.
Vassell (13 points) & Murray (11 pts) both shot 3 of 3 from deep. – 10:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 18.
Spurs put 45 points on the scoreboard in the opening quarter, hold Portland under 30.
Vassell 13 points
Murray 11 points, but with multiple pull-up 3s
Richardson 8 pts
Eubanks 9 pts
Spurs are winning the 3PT line 27-6.
60% of the Spurs’ points came from 3PT – 10:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs 45, Blazers 27: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 rebound/assist/steal for @Drew Eubanks. 5 points apiece for @TheeBWill and @Ben McLemore. POR shooting 47 percent, SAS shooting 62 percent. – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Spurs 45, Trail Blazers 27
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220323/… – 10:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 20-5 when leading by 15 points in a game this season. – 10:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A hot shooting start by Devin Vassell has the Spurs enjoying a 12-point lead late in 1Q. He’s got 13 points on the strength of 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.
Vassell is already in range of career highs for points (21) and 3s (5). – 10:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
13 point quarter for Devin Vassell with 4 mins still left.
9 points from three
4 points from the FT line
Spurs by 14 – 10:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 25-10 when leading by double digits in a game this season. – 10:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back to Portland, Z ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o6os7fiCcG – 10:25 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Nice opening stretch for the Spurs. Making the right decisions and taking advantage of what the Blazers are giving them. – 10:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Need to figure out what kind of “tendinopathy” Drew Eubanks misses the rest of the homestand with. – 10:15 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Drew Eubanks just pulling up and letting the 3 fly, as he’s wont to do. – 10:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Great to see our guy @Drew Eubanks ! Happy for your success in your hometown 💯 pic.twitter.com/xFZWU4G74K – 10:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Blazers starters: Kris Dunn, CJ Elleby, Trendon Watford, Justise Winslow and Drew Eubanks. – 10:10 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Super pumped for @travisdemers, who is filling in for the wonderful @KevinCalabro tonight on the Blazers TV broadcast! It’s gonna be a fun one. Good luck tonight, Trav! – 10:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in PDX.
1⃣8⃣ @KrisDunn3
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/JvbSHiIcMv – 9:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @San Antonio Spurs
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/eKjNuXkT0G – 9:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Creighton’s Greg McDermott has signed a multi-year extension, source told @Stadium. Announcement expected tomorrow.
McDermott did incredible job this past season with a young team that dealt with multiple injuries. Won 23 games and almost knocked off Kansas in NCAA tourney. – 9:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
turning Rip City to Drip City 💧
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/gHiCuiyEZ2 – 9:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Becky Hammon visits with first-year Blazers assistant coach Edneisha Curry. They faced each other as WNBA point guards. Curry was the only woman on the coaching staff of a Division I school when she became an assistant at Maine for the 2018-19 season. pic.twitter.com/ntE4XOO0ye – 9:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mavin Bagley III: “We learned (from Portland loss). It came back to haunt us. Today, we came out with a lot of energy.” Said they talked about coming into the game ready starting with the pre-game walk-through. – 9:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
All in the preparation 🙏
Shoutout to the crew who do the work behind-the-scenes to get us ready to go on gamedays 💯 pic.twitter.com/rsEk27s1Sx – 9:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Notable losses for the Hawks this season:
1 to Orlando
1 to Houston
1 to San Antonio
1 to Portland
3 to New York
And about to be 2 to Detroit – 8:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on if Lonnie Walker is making progress in his recovery from back spasms: “Yeah, he’s a little better ever day, but he’s not ready yet.” – 8:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Billups on if he’s talked to Blazers about the play-in race: “I haven’t mentioned it at all to the guys. All I care about is if we are playing good, and the chips will fall where they may. I don’t talk about that to the guys at all. I just think that adds stress and pressure.” – 8:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s done a lot of work the last few years. To see him have this kind of opportunity is fantastic.” – Coach Pop on Drew Eubanks’ play with the Blazers – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not sure the last time Detroit led a team by 20 points, but, unlike what happened the other night against Portland, this is how you handle a team that played the night before. – 8:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chauncey Billups praised Kris Dunn. He brings “veteran calmy” in the team an coach Billups said and emphasized on his defensive skills. “He’s a nightmare for the opponents on defense”, he pointed out. #RipCity – 8:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Look who it is! ☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️
@Joe Ingles pic.twitter.com/rrErf7MJlo – 8:20 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Still your NBA leader in total steals AND steals per game 🍪🔒
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/hO7VgtnWG9 – 8:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kris Dunn will start, Brandon Williams will come off the bench tonight vs. San Antonio – 8:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Kris Dunn will start tonight at the point for Portland per Coach Billups – 8:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Drew’s been really good for us. He plays his butt off. He plays hard as heck. He competes on every play.” – Coach Chauncey Billups on former Spur Drew Eubanks.
Eubanks was traded to Toronto earlier this season, waived, and then he signed in Portland – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Get ready for the three-game homestand this week versus the Bulls, Spurs, and Lakers!
Fans who attend Sunday’s game wearing Pelicans’ branded gear will receive thundersticks upon entry and receive discounts on beer, soda, and snacks.
#Pelicans | https://t.co/APEPAjW3IB pic.twitter.com/zBzorZhTM9 – 7:05 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
Art by @alimofun 🎨 pic.twitter.com/v6aWiIzFnJ – 6:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sending happy #NationalPuppyDay wishes to all our Spurs Fam and their four-legged companions 🐶 pic.twitter.com/tNBiNmCu3F – 5:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With injuries mounting around the league, the topic of the long, grueling NBA season surfaced in San Francisco, where the Spurs edged Golden State 110-108 Sunday in a clash between two injury-depleted teams.
Pop & Josh Richardson weigh in:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🚨 Calling all teachers 🚨
Whether you’re a classroom or PE teacher, there’s opportunities for movement in your class! We worked with @Nike + @COACHINPEACE to create movement activities surrounding the story of Blaze. Check it out at https://t.co/ibIgli3lNU pic.twitter.com/BcZGuj2VbN – 5:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A look ahead to what’s in store for Spurs hoops this week!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/DaPr98QzwE – 4:50 PM
