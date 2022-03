Steve Nash would feel comfortable putting Ben Simmons into a playoff game even without regular-season game action

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has a herniated disk in his back, coach Steve Nash said prior to Monday night’s 114-106 win against the Utah Jazz . Nash remains optimistic that Simmons will play at some point this season, but with just 11 regular-season games left, the organization is running out of time for the former All-Star to make his season debut. Simmons had an epidural last week to alleviate some pressure in his back. “He’s had this a couple years ago, so he’s had [herniated disks] throughout his career at some points,” Nash said. “And I guess there was a flare-up. I’m not sure when they recognized it was beyond a back flare-up and a herniated disk or what not, but somewhere along the line there, that was the reason for the epidural.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2022