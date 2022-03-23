Steve Nash would feel comfortable putting Ben Simmons into a playoff game even without regular-season game action

Nick Friedell: Nash said he would be comfortable putting Ben Simmons into a playoff game — even if it meant that he hadn’t played at all during the regular season. Nash made it clear it may not be in a starting role — but the Nets will take whatever they can get at this point.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
Steve Nash Rotations are crazy!! Sheesh I know guys are messing but man – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: The Nets are getting schooled here in the first half. The Grizzlies are playing with pace, turning missed Nets FGs into transition 3s. Memphis leads, 50-36, here in the 2nd quarter. 3 Grizzlies have already scored in double figures. – 8:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Grizzlies are rolling. Memphis shooting 57 percent from 3, lead 50-36 with 9:13 left in the first half. Timeout Steve Nash. – 8:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Grizzlies lead the Nets 30-26 with 2:31 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn has an early edge on the boards, which was a concern to Steve Nash. Kyrie Irving has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Patty Mills is your sixth man tonight. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving can now play in the Nets’ final 10 games of the regular season. Does Ben Simmons join him for any of them? Now the Nets are most interesting low playoff seed in the league. No one will want to see them. – 6:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he’d have no problem dropping Ben Simmons right into a playoff game even if he hadn’t played a second during the regular season. #Nets – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets will have nine games with a mostly whole roster. That’s a good chunk of time for Steve Nash to figure out lineups and rotations.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash didn’t want to delve any deeper into the idea of the mandate being lifted. Clearly didn’t want to ruffle feathers or overstep bounds. #Nets – 6:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked about a recent report that Kyrie Irving can possibly play Nets home games.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says “I would welcome that.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confesses that Patty Mills’ impact is much more than just being a rotation player. – 6:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said he would be comfortable putting Simmons into a playoff game — even if it meant that he hadn’t played at all during the regular season. Nash made it clear it may not be in a starting role — but the Nets will take whatever they can get at this point. – 6:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s going to continue to find ways to improve.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash hopes to have both Seth Curry and Goran Dragic for Saturday vs the #Heat. #Nets – 6:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Given the layoff the Nets have after tonight, Steve Nash is optimistic Seth Curry and Goran Dragić play Saturday in Miami. – 6:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Dragic and Curry are both out tonight — but Nash is optimistic that both will be available for Saturday’s game in Miami. – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets coach Steve Nash on #Grizzlies physicality: “Last time we played them they had 24 offensive rebounds, which makes me want to throw up in my mouth. But that’s what makes them a tough team, is that they come for blood every day.” – 12:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Yuck quote of morning shoot in Memphis comes from Steve Nash: “The last time we played them they had 24 offensive rebounds…which makes me want to throw up in my mouth.” – 11:42 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said decisions will be made on Seth Curry (ankle) and Goran Dragic (knee) in the next 6-8 hours. As of now, Curry is questionable and Dragic is doubtful. #NetsWorld – 11:39 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says there is no update on Simmons. Nothing has changed. He still hasn’t done any on-court work. – 11:37 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Goran Dragić will be game-time decisions. Nash said Ben Simmons continues to rehab, said “there was an element of relief” with the epidural, but still no on-court work. – 11:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Dragic and Curry will be game-time decisions tonight. Both will go through their pregame routine and see how they feel. – 11:36 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash on Memphis: “The last time we played them they had 24 offensive rebounds…which makes me want to throw up in my mouth.” – 11:35 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I’ve never heard anyone refer to Ben Simmons by ANY of these nicknames basketball reference has listed…
Young Socialite!?
Simmo the Savage!?
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will likely say it was for a greater good, but he passed up layup tonight — a la Ben Simmons — for kick-out to Damion Lee. – 10:07 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 58 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Ben Simmons back injury and the pressure this puts on him.
Listen to it here 👇
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from Memphis. The Nets continue to win, but the injuries persist. On Kevin Durant’s continued brilliance, Ben Simmons and a big week in Brooklyn. theathletic.com/3201956/2022/0… – 12:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Andre Drummond was ill. Seth Curry got hurt. So how did a close game get away from Utah so quickly in the 3rd quarter against the weakened Nets?
“KD had like 20 points. That’s probably the start,” Rudy Gay said.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With each passing day, it becomes more and more difficult to believe Ben Simmons will play a second in a Nets jersey this season.
The Nets have not been forthcoming about Simmons, who is nursing a herniated disk, received an epidural & has no return date
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star received an epidural to relieve pain from herniated disc in back
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash confirms that Ben Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Says it’s a previous injury that flared up. Says there isn’t a point in the season that he’d consider too late to bring him back. – 6:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he thinks there was some relief for Ben Simmons after the epidural. But was careful to say he isn’t sure. Adds his understanding is Simmons trained hard for 5-6 months, 5-6 days per week on court until this flare up.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has some relief from the epidural, but said he’s not in the clear still. – 5:54 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Gilbert Arenas blasts the #76ers for their handling of the Ben Simmons situation.
#NBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash confirms reports of Ben Simmons having a herniated disc. Nash says the hernia is why he got the epidural and he is still optimistic that Simmons will return this season. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash feels optimistic in Ben Simmons returning this season. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash confirmed Ben Simmons has a herniated disc. He says it goes back a couple years. He still has high hopes for Simmons to return. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got the epidural for the herniated disc @Shams Charania reported on this morning. Said he had it a few years ago in Philly, but isn’t sure when the Nets staff recognized it had returned. – 5:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ben Simmons is dealing with a herniated disc in his back, but he’s still hoping to play this season for the Brooklyn Nets, per @Shams Charania: basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:15 AM
More on this storyline
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has a herniated disk in his back, coach Steve Nash said prior to Monday night’s 114-106 win against the Utah Jazz. Nash remains optimistic that Simmons will play at some point this season, but with just 11 regular-season games left, the organization is running out of time for the former All-Star to make his season debut. Simmons had an epidural last week to alleviate some pressure in his back. “He’s had this a couple years ago, so he’s had [herniated disks] throughout his career at some points,” Nash said. “And I guess there was a flare-up. I’m not sure when they recognized it was beyond a back flare-up and a herniated disk or what not, but somewhere along the line there, that was the reason for the epidural.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash says Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Nash is still optimistic that Simmons plays at some point this year — but the Nets are running out of time. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 21, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash on whether the epidural worked on Ben Simmons’ lower back: “There was some relief, but I don’t know how much or if it’s a total success.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 21, 2022
