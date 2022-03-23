Suns vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (58-14) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Phoenix Suns 51, Minnesota Timberwolves 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
add this to the list of reasons why we love this man. pic.twitter.com/NamlEWszKt – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
See Cam Johnson made trip to Minnesota.
This is 10th game he’s missed with right quad contusion.
#Suns down 13 at half.
T-Wolves led by as many as seven in Nov. 15 game in Minnesota #Suns won, 99-96.
This was during 18-game win streak.
Suns 2-0 vs. T-Wolves this season. – 9:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves up 64 to 51 on the Suns at halftime
pic.twitter.com/Q3WtCS7v99 – 9:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns down 13 at the half. Good test to mentally reset on the road and respond. – 9:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIN 64, PHX 51
Ayton: 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 7-12 FG
Shamet: 9 Pts, 3-5 3P
Booker: 6 Pts, 2-8 FG
Towns: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-10 FG
MIN: 9-24 3P; PHX: 5-19 3P – 9:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves 64, Suns 51 at half. This little cooling off period is very much needed. – 9:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Emotional end to the second quarter and the Timberwolves lead it 64-51 headed into halftime. – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Beverley hits both FTs.
#Suns down 13. T-Wolves have ball on side with 1.6 seconds left. – 9:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
They called Crowder for a Flagrant 1, Beverley getting free throws before the end of the half. – 9:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder hit with a Flagrant 1. What a train wreck this last minute or so has been – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
So now the last play is under review as Crowder’s follow through on 3 hit Beverley in face.
#Suns down 11 at half. #Timberwolves – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Edwards reacts to getting called for foul on Booker.
Gets hit with tech.
A little beyond a little testy.
‘REF YOU SUCK!! REF YOU SUCK!” #Timberwolves chant.
Then refs come back and say it was an inadvertent whistle and no tech on Edwards,
Traveling called on Booker. #Suns – 9:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Now Crowder commits an offensive foul on Beverley as time expires in the half. Beverley was down for a moment. Officials going to review the foul. – 9:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WE’LL TAKE A PRINT OF THIS POSTER pic.twitter.com/bQJABDvmiR – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Finch hit with tech.
Booker misses tech FT.
#Suns 6-of-11 on FTs. T-Wolves 9-of-9. – 9:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
KAT with a “too small” gesture after dunking over Crowder and then jawed about it all the way back down the court. Crowder didn’t like it and embraced contact off the ball that draws whistles. Double techs. KAT gestures he’s in Crowder’s head. – 9:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
And now Finch picks up a technical foul for arguing about a touch foul on KAT. Heating up in here. Crowder still talking to KAT, trying to get in his head. – 9:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
STOP PLAYING WITH THIS MAN.
YOU WILL GET DUNKED ON. pic.twitter.com/WEWmvFFyxU – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder wasn’t having any of whatever Karl-Anthony Towns said. KAT starts clapping and pointing to his head as in he’s in his head.
This game is fascinating now. – 9:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Towns with the two small/short sign after finish.
Then goes nose to nose with Crowder, claps and points to his head as if to say he’s in Crowders head.
Double techs for Towns, Crowder.
Now Crowder is smiling, Towns is scowling.
Then Towns gets called for 2nd PF
#Suns down 11 – 9:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards, recently:
“KAT last year didn’t say a word on the court, now he talking crazy to people. It’s because he got swag.” – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Whoa, KAT. Blows by Ayton and throws it down. 12 and 8 in the half – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges 0-for-3 from 3.
Booker, Payne 0-for-2 from 3
Crowder 1-of-5 from 3.
#Suns down nine. – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Timberwolves are shooting 48.8% from the field, 9-of-22 from 3 as they take an 11-point lead on Beverley 3-point play. – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Payne
Booker
Craig
Crowder
Ayton
#Suns down nine as T-Wolves are 8-of-21 from deep. – 9:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
It’ll be Minnesota’s ball out of the timeout leading 48-43 with 4:04 left in the first half.
Nowell is up to 10 points in 8+ minutes off the bench, his second 10+ point second quarter of the season and fifth overall 10+ point quarter. – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
A close as he was to the rim, Ayton didn’t really get clear view of it on that shot.
Still should make that. #Suns down five with 4:04 left in half. – 8:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams talked about the Timberwolves’ offensive rebounding before the game, particularly with Jarred Vanderbilt. He’s got 3 of their 5 offensive boards already – 8:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We probably should talk more about how good of a finisher Mikal Bridges is – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies up 76-62 on #Nets at halftime without Ja Morant.
Irving 22, Durant 19.
Former #Suns guard D’Anthony Melton 20 off bench for Griz.
Dillon Brooks 16.
#Suns win w/Grizzlies loss gives Phoenix homecourt advantage throughout playoffs.
Down 7 with 5:44 left in half. – 8:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
BACK-TO-BACK TREYS FOR JAYLEN pic.twitter.com/kZlH3EWkBP – 8:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Would love to see what would happen if Jaylen Nowell played 25+ minutes a game (for someone) next season – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee lob finish, stares at Reid while hanging on rim.
#Suns down three, but McGee already has three fouls.
Biyombo checking in. 9:16 left in half. # – 8:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee rejection of Reid on one end leads to Shamet 3 on other.
#Timberwolves answer with Prince 3.
#Suns answer with another Shamet 3.
Shamet with 6. #Suns down three with 9:50 left in half. – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd with Bridges scoring on drive across lane.
Fouled by Reid.
Misses FT. #Suns 5-of-8 FTs.
Down six. – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 30-25.
Towns has 10 points and 5 rebounds to lead the Wolves, his 24th 10+ point first quarter of the season (97th career). – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker definitely frustrated heading to the bench.
Has that red face going.
So I see Chris Paul talking to a referee now during the break between quarters.
And I don’t see any kind of wrap on Paul’s right thumb.
I am on other side of court.
#Suns down 30-25 after one. – 8:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIN 30, PHX 25
Ayton: 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 4-7 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 2-7 FG
Crowder: 3 Pts
Towns: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-7 FG
Down 5 with non-Ayton Suns shooting 5-for-20 isn’t terrible – 8:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first quarter and Minnesota leads Phoenix 30-25. Towns and Ayton each with 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting. Ant has taken the Booker assignment and helped hold him to 2-for-7. Ayton has 8 rebounds. – 8:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
When did they change the rule that if you’re fouled trying to catch an oop it’s two shots? It feels like just a year ago it wasn’t two shots, and I always thought that was the dumbest rule in the book. – 8:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley is playing his best defensive quarter of the season.
Not just that block, but rotating consistently (and timely) for low-man duties and finding bodies to block out on the weakside. That’s the job. – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hard to see from this angle, but it looked like Booker had Bridges in corner and elected to go to rim after not getting the call right before.
#Suns down three. – 8:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker drives, stops, feels contact, shoots.
Not so sure refs are looking at that thinking he’s waiting on contact and doesn’t have to in order to get his shot off.
Just an observation.
#Suns down 4. Timeout T-Wolves with 3 minutes left in 1st as Ayton has 10 to match Towns 10 – 8:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT joins KG as the only players in Wolves history to score 11,000 points 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ZaiOuOB7iI – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Strong start for Deandre Ayton. He’s got 10 of the Suns’ 20 points and 5 of their 12 rebounds, shooting 4-for-7. Rest of Phoenix is 4-for-14 – 8:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker playing the one puts Beverley on him.
Now with Holiday checking in, Beverley still guarding him.
Booker scores, Prince answers with 3.
#Suns down 8. – 8:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
smooth operator
7 PTS in 7 MIN for ROY
📺: https://t.co/HnVonglu8g | @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/dgU1kygFst – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Suns are shooting 28 percent and only down 7 … with the ball. Not bad. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne in traffic scores, fouled by Russell. 3PT play.
#Suns down seven – 8:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With that made free throw, @Karl-Anthony Towns eclipsed 11,000 career points, joining Kevin Garnett as the only players in @Minnesota Timberwolves history to score 11,000 points. Garnett achieved the feat in 575 games with Minnesota, while Towns’ did so in his 475th career game. pic.twitter.com/U0tlcnyN7L – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton already with four rebounds, finding his way around Towns with regularity here early. #Suns – 8:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
KAT in the first meeting in Minnesota attempted a whoooole lot of jumpers but he has been aggressive off the dribble in the opening stages of tonight. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton has all #Suns 8 points as they trail by nine.
He’s shooting 3-of-4 FGs.
Rest of #Suns 0-of-7 – 8:21 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
How aren’t Chris Finch’s odds better? What he’s done in Minnesota this year has been insane. pic.twitter.com/aeCFG6cDBf – 8:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Second straight game that the Suns have had a disconnected start. Timberwolves will make it a whole lot tougher than the Kings. – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Phoenix as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have opened a 13-4 lead with 8:11 left in the first quarter.
Towns and Vanderbilt each with 4 points to pace the Wolves.
Minnesota has started off shooting 6-11 from the field while the Suns are 2-7 so far. – 8:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves matching KAT up on Crowder and Vanderbilt on Ayton. Interesting. – 8:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What you’re seeing right now is Crowder is guarding Towns.
So that leaves Ayton to check out the very active Vanderbilt on the glass.
#Suns down 13-4 as Vanderbilt has four points and three rebounds.
The Suns as a team have three rebounds.
#Suns timeout 8:11 left in 1st – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty disastrous start in Minnesota for the Suns. Down 13-4, giving up offensive rebounds and the Wolves are shooting 6-for-10 – 8:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Standing ovation from the crowd as the Wolves jump out to a 13-4 lead and Phoenix calls timeout. – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Timberwolves up 6-2.
Playing in the paint to get easier opportunities. #Suns – 8:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Going to make a prediction.
The team that wins two of these three matchups will this game.
1. Ayton vs. Towns
2. Edwards vs. Booker
3. Bridges vs. Russell
#Suns #Timberwolves – 8:11 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
This is the 26th time the Utah Jazz have trailed by 10 in a game this year. The fewest of any team in the NBA. The next closest is Phoenix at 28 and Memphis at 31. Jazz have come back to win 4 of those games – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There’s a lot that goes on during a pregame.
How many things can you point out? #Suns pic.twitter.com/D0wYXQ7RoV – 7:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne starting at point guard after missing last game Sunday in Sacramento with non-COVID illness.
Elfrid Payton started that game.
Jae Crowder starting as well as he injured right ankle landing on Justin Holiday’s foot on 3 in 2nd half and didn’t return in #Suns OT win – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two wins from securing No. 1 overall seed, #Suns face 4 potential 1st round opponents in last 10 games.
Tonight: at T-Wolves (7th seed)
Thursday at Nuggets (6th seed)
4-5 vs. Lakers (9th seed)
4-6 at Clippers (8th seed)
Minnesota a game behind Denver for 6th.
Most dangerous? – 7:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Forearm Contusion) is AVAILABLE.
Jaden McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) is OUT vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/6le2xaJ51y – 7:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest active home win streak, including playoffs:
7 — Kyrie Irving
6 — Timberwolves
5 — Bucks pic.twitter.com/zN2VVxj2xH – 7:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
For the record, Richard Jefferson was talking about having to book it back to the hotel and throw his stuff together in order to catch his flight BEFORE the show started.
I think it was more of a jab at Perk than a shot at Memphis. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Suns
Ayton under 17.5 points
DLo over 6.0 assists
Payne under 7.5 assists
Crowder over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists – 7:19 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker early into pregame work before #Suns face #Timberwolves tonight in #Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/WBHeliuXoA – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just need to hear he’s OK to go. Once I get that, we’ll be fine.”
Monty Williams when asked does he need to see Chris Paul in 5-on-5 before playing him.
Paul out tonight at T-Wolves. #Suns play at Denver tomorrow and then have two days between Thursday and Sunday vs. #76ers. pic.twitter.com/mb1qBNEVrV – 6:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We haven’t said one word about it.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on facing T-Wolves guard Patrick Beverley. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/VsosAawmil – 6:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder are both IN tonight, Monty Williams said. #Suns – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Everyone knows what’s expected.” T-Wolves coach Chris Finch on #Suns pic.twitter.com/O84LkahbDW – 6:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Celts D-onovan
• Wolves/Suns
• Kyrie & KD in Memphis
• Jalen Brunson time
• Embiid in LA for the zombie Lakers
• Dubs spiraling
Huge 11-game NBA slate tonight, talking here through tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/6M9u2oJWtd pic.twitter.com/HHe6uc7gBm – 6:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Should be hopefully ready to go.” T-Wolves coach Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns (forearm). #Suns – 6:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
It’s official❕
Get your Pacific Division Champions merch now: https://t.co/ea2Ezt8I34 pic.twitter.com/8SjgAnVkQB – 6:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Young Kevin Garnett here in Minnesota.
Certainly greatest #Timberwolves player ever, but who else is in the conversation? pic.twitter.com/WF8aeYpoYh – 6:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns hold on to top spot, Celtics climb to second nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/nba… – 5:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Salmon Cakes, Remoulade
Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Snap Peas
Beef Ragu, Orecchiette, Parmesan
Caesar Salad, Rye Croutons, Ricotta Salata
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 5:41 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Streamed the new Assassin’s Creed
Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok yesterday. Let’s just say I had a good time lol.. Go check it out now!
@assassinscreed #AssassinsCreed #ad pic.twitter.com/GeLlzV9Fxc – 5:35 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
At 80-1 for #NBA Coach of the Year, Chris Finch of #Timberwolves is behind nine other coaches on the odds list. He spoke with me today and said Taylor Jenkins of #Grizzlies would be his pick: maxim.com/sports/timberw… – 5:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The teams currently leading the NBA in the following categories have never done so before in their franchise history.
— Points (Timberwolves)
— Rebounds (Grizzlies)
— Blocks (Grizzlies)
— Made threes (Timberwolves)
— 3P% (Heat)
— Net rating (Suns) pic.twitter.com/4ZpqzCg8DX – 4:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s only right we show love to the Western Conference Player of the Week for #WallpaperWednesday 🎨 pic.twitter.com/jUz3n4gcpr – 4:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great slate coming up of 5 tough opponents for the Suns starts with the Timberwolves tonight.
Minnesota has the NBA’s best net rating since the All-Star break. 11-3 record. 4th in offense, 5th in defense and 1st in TS%. – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/1d1DRvbBpQ – 4:00 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama logged multiple career-highs in Kaunas:
14 PTS (6/7 FG)
5 BLK
2 STL
2 AST
23 PIR
29 MIN – 3:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“His competitive stamina. As a teammate, he brings that out of you.”
“It was just his delivery. He wasn’t saying the wrong s–t. It was just sometimes hard to swallow for some of our (Clippers) teammates,”
JJ Redick, Matt Barnes talking Chris Paul. #Suns https://t.co/2beRXnLnrq pic.twitter.com/7QdhNzIQFY – 3:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
time to get loud, @TargetCenterMN.
🎟 » https://t.co/qQIMaeOL95 pic.twitter.com/cr2BkX32Li – 3:23 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
I spoke with head coach Chris Finch of the #Timberwolves this afternoon, and you may be surprised to hear who he believes should be voted #NBA Coach of the Year. … Also, thanks to all those voting in Twitter poll, which remains open. … Finch story coming up later. – 3:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Charlotte Hornets are on a 5 game win streak. They are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the longest active win streak in the NBA.
They are top 5 this season in points, assists and threes per game.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/DozSxXxQAD – 2:49 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
How many national titles did @Mikal Bridges win during his three years at Villanova?
BONUS: Respond below how many points he scored in the 2018 Championship game for your chance to win a gameday elite package!
@SociosUSA | #RallyTheValley – 2:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“YORKIES ARE THE ASTON MARTINS OF DOGS.”
#NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/qJTDtx4MWv – 2:14 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/DAL; MIA/PHI; Playoff WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/2aB54LZPB5 – 2:00 PM
