Victor Oladipo: I have no doubt I can get my body back to feeling at an All-Star level

“I’m still that guy,” said Victor Oladipo, who made third-team All-NBA in 2018. “Now I just got to get my body back to feeling like it’s at an All-Star level, which takes time. I have no doubt in my mind that I can.”
Source: Wes Goldberg @ The Ringer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This is the longest stint Victor Oladipo has played since his return. He’s working on a 10-minute first-half stint and is still in the game. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo getting to play more of an on-ball role tonight with Tyler Herro out. – 8:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo’s reverse driving layup might have been the most encouraging moment of this latest comeback. – 8:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo in as the third player off the Heat’s bench. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Tyler Herro out, it makes the Victor Oladipo element all the more intriguing tonight. This well could set up as his moment. – 7:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
After two trades, two injuries and too many setbacks to count, Victor Oladipo believes he can reclaim his All-Star form.
“I’m still that guy.”
My piece for @ringer
theringer.com/nba/2022/3/23/… – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
With Oladipo ready to play and Herro out, we will see much different usage from Dipo in his minutes
Very good thing in terms of finding an offensive rhythm within himself – 5:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report update, per Erik Spoelstra:
Jimmy Butler (ankle): Will warm up, likely play
Caleb Martin (knee): Will warm up, likely play
Victor Oladipo (back): Will warm up, likely play
Tyler Herro (knee): Out – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo expected to play tonight.
Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out. – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
INJURY REPORT UPDATE FOR HEAT:
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin will warm up with the intention to play
Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out
@5ReasonsSports – 5:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“The game and time wait for no man.”
For @ringer, I talked to Victor Oladipo about his fall from NBA stardom and his winding road back from injury.
theringer.com/nba/2022/3/23/… – 8:39 AM
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo will warm up with intention of playing. Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / March 23, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms) and Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion) out tomorrow vs. 76ers. Heat listing Jimmy Butler (ankle sprain) and Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) as questionable. Kyle Guy is back in the G League. But Javonte Smart remains with the Heat. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 20, 2022
