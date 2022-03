Victor Oladipo: I have no doubt I can get my body back to feeling at an All-Star level

Anthony Chiang: Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms) and Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion) out tomorrow vs. 76ers . Heat listing Jimmy Butler (ankle sprain) and Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) as questionable. Kyle Guy is back in the G League. But Javonte Smart remains with the Heat. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 20, 2022

“The game and time wait for no man.”For @ringer , I talked to Victor Oladipo about his fall from NBA stardom and his winding road back from injury.

INJURY REPORT UPDATE FOR HEAT:Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin will warm up with the intention to playTyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are out

Heat injury report update, per Erik Spoelstra:Jimmy Butler (ankle): Will warm up, likely playCaleb Martin (knee): Will warm up, likely playVictor Oladipo (back): Will warm up, likely playTyler Herro (knee): Out – 5:49 PM

With Oladipo ready to play and Herro out, we will see much different usage from Dipo in his minutesVery good thing in terms of finding an offensive rhythm within himself – 5:54 PM

After two trades, two injuries and too many setbacks to count, Victor Oladipo believes he can reclaim his All-Star form.“I’m still that guy.”My piece for @ringer

With Tyler Herro out, it makes the Victor Oladipo element all the more intriguing tonight. This well could set up as his moment. – 7:03 PM

Victor Oladipo’s reverse driving layup might have been the most encouraging moment of this latest comeback. – 8:15 PM

Victor Oladipo getting to play more of an on-ball role tonight with Tyler Herro out. – 8:21 PM

This is the longest stint Victor Oladipo has played since his return. He’s working on a 10-minute first-half stint and is still in the game. – 8:30 PM

