Warriors resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. tonight

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr tonight in Miami. Resting them on the second night of a back-to-back.
Andre Iguodala is still out, as well. – 2:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will rest tonight in Miami. – 1:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 10:30am (PDT) injury report: Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. and Klay Thompson ‘out’ tonight at Miami. Kevon Looney soldiers on . . . – 1:39 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all sitting tonight vs. Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Klay Thompson or Draymond Green tonight vs Miami
Steph Curry obviously out as well
No way Miami comes out flat like that again – 1:36 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
On the second night of a back-to-back, Klay, Draymond, and Otto are out. The full list: pic.twitter.com/Pt3d6tyzjA – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Otto Porter, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman all out for Warriors tonight at Heat. Of course, Heat failed in similar rodeo Monday against a 76ers team lacking Embiid and Harden. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. tonight in Miami. Second night of a back-to-back. – 1:32 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
👁️ In 2019, the NBA fined Draymond Green $35K for his tweets connecting Marat Kogut to Tim Donaghy.
On Sunday, Kogut ejected Draymond from a game. The league fined Draymond again.
But there’s more to this story. The latest @bballilluminati goes there: https://t.co/iinQN2IxTe pic.twitter.com/ygEm1iaJfZ – 10:06 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
“No disrespect to the Orlando Magic, but they’re one of the worst teams in the league.”
LOL this is a great “No disrespect” from Draymond. – 8:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green on Warriors: “I think we’re playing soft, we’re playing stupid” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/dra… – 7:31 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green said the Warriors are getting punked. pic.twitter.com/oHFOkwdleV – 11:56 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green says the Warriors have been getting punked and that Steph can’t help fix that. pic.twitter.com/zhUgqyuB7h – 10:22 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will likely say it was for a greater good, but he passed up layup tonight — a la Ben Simmons — for kick-out to Damion Lee. – 10:07 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green: “To execute it requires a certain level of physicality. No disrespect to Orlando Magic, but that’s one of the worst teams in the league. We can’t match that with them. So if you can’t match that with them, you’re definitely not going to do it against a great team. – 10:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green after the loss in Orlando
“We’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball. And we’re getting punked.” pic.twitter.com/60pTO0ueie – 10:04 PM
Draymond Green after the loss in Orlando
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says the Warriors are getting “punk’d.”
“I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball.” – 10:01 PM
Draymond Green says the Warriors are getting “punk’d.”
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green isn’t happy with how the Warriors have played without Stephen Curry.
“I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked.” – 10:00 PM
Draymond Green isn’t happy with how the Warriors have played without Stephen Curry.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond says the team is “playing stupid.” Said they’re losong games by losing the fourth quarters especially. Feels like they’re not matching other teams’ physicality. Said “we’re getting punked.” – 9:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked.” – 9:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr still hasn’t decided if Klay Thompson and others will rest tomorrow night in Miami. – 9:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Warriors fall late to the Magic
Klay Thompson played this front end of the back to back, and Draymond Green played close to 30 minutes
Heat-Warriors tomorrow
Yet, I feel like I tweeted a similar thing about 48 hours ago – 9:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic force a stop, then come down and Franz Wagner is fouled on a 3-point attempt by Klay Thompson. The Warriors challenged it but were unsuccessful. Wagner will shoot 3. – 9:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors down 89-88 late and Klay Thompson fouls Franz Wagner on a 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left.
The play is currently under review. – 9:26 PM
Warriors down 89-88 late and Klay Thompson fouls Franz Wagner on a 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors’ Draymond Green, Knicks’ Julius Randle fined for language toward refs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/22/war… – 9:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond checked in when the score was 58-58. He forced a turnover, had an assist, had a steal, and that coincided with a Warriors scoring burst to make it 69-61. – 8:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga are back on the floor with 5:22 left in the third quarter. They’re out there with Poole, Thompson and Wiggins.
GSW 58, ORL 58 – 8:33 PM
Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga are back on the floor with 5:22 left in the third quarter. They’re out there with Poole, Thompson and Wiggins.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole sucks in the defense and finds an open Otto Porter Jr. on the right wing with his feet set behind the 3-point line.
Bang.
Warriors lead 55-52 with 6:39 left in the third quarter.
Timeout on the floor. – 8:29 PM
Jordan Poole sucks in the defense and finds an open Otto Porter Jr. on the right wing with his feet set behind the 3-point line.
Bang.
Warriors lead 55-52 with 6:39 left in the third quarter.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Warriors have retaken the lead on a 3 by Otto Porter midway through the third, 55-52. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter starting in place of Draymond Green in the second half, but Draymond is on the bench. Likely just a way to maximize his minutes down the stretch. Still on a restriction. – 8:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Magic 46-38 at halftime. They’re shooting just 35 percent from the field with 8 turnovers.
Jonathan Kuminga was a bright spot, scoring a team-high 10 points on 5/6 shooting. Otto Porter Jr. went 3/3 with 9 points.
Thompson: 8 points
Poole: 5 points – 8:08 PM
Warriors trail the Magic 46-38 at halftime. They’re shooting just 35 percent from the field with 8 turnovers.
Jonathan Kuminga was a bright spot, scoring a team-high 10 points on 5/6 shooting. Otto Porter Jr. went 3/3 with 9 points.
Thompson: 8 points
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
First half:
Wigs 1-8, 0-3
Klay 4-10, 0-3
Poole 1-6, 1-5
Otto 3-3, Kuminga 5-6. – 8:07 PM
First half:
Wigs 1-8, 0-3
Klay 4-10, 0-3
Poole 1-6, 1-5
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors score 38 points in the first half, trail hapless Magic by 10
-Klay: struggle continues, but expect 2nd half bump
-Wiggins: No feel, no rhythm, no feel
-Porter and Kuminga: Forcing action, propping ’em up
-Draymond: Missing Steph – 8:07 PM
Warriors score 38 points in the first half, trail hapless Magic by 10
-Klay: struggle continues, but expect 2nd half bump
-Wiggins: No feel, no rhythm, no feel
-Porter and Kuminga: Forcing action, propping ’em up
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Only 38 first half points for the Warriors in Orlando. Nine turnovers and whole bunch of contested missed jumpers. They went 15-of-41 shooting as a team, Wiggins 1-of-8, Klay 4-of-10, Poole 1-of-6. – 8:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga are 7/7 on FGs
Rest of Warriors: 6/27 – 7:56 PM
Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga are 7/7 on FGs
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. checks in for Kevon Looney. He’s out there with Jordan, Klay, Andrew and Draymond. – 7:20 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Draymond Green picked Mo Bamba to start this break. Good job by Bamba to get back and wipe out the transition chance pic.twitter.com/oCK4Nva6mW – 7:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Orlando:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:05 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Orlando:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Klay Thompson signing autographs in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/B2htp4LGRa – 6:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green fined $25K for “directing profane language toward a game official.” pic.twitter.com/PvbEPr2yR6 – 5:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been fined by the league for directing profane language toward an official. pic.twitter.com/NXSAqDwPLG – 5:41 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, per the league. – 5:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green has been fined 25k for cursing out the ref on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/fmAikHfUdc – 5:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA issued Draymond Green with a $25,000 fine for “directing profane language toward a game official” during his ejection in the Warriors’ two-point loss to San Antonio on Sunday. – 5:19 PM
