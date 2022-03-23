Warriors vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (47-25) play against the Miami Heat (25-25) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Golden State Warriors 81, Miami Heat 82 (Q4 11:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
StatMuse @statmuse
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
