Zach LaVine on Bulls' struggles: We don't need to act like the world is on fire

This is the closest he has been to contention so sitting isn’t an option, nor will the losing get to him, because, he’s seen far worse. “Right before the All-Star Game, we won [a lot] in a row, and now, we don’t need to act like the world is on fire,” LaVine told Yahoo Sports. “You understand what’s going on, why you’ve lost games and make adjustments.”
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m doing everything I can. People know I play through injury. I hate missing basketball games. I’m a team-first guy. Even when I’m not 100%, I’m helping the team, #Bulls star @Zach LaVine told @andscape bit.ly/3L7wL9p #nba #chicago – 4:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Zach LaVine leads the NBA in one dubious category and he is looking forward to changing that distinction soon. Much more on the #Bulls star in @andscape. #nba #Chicago @espn bit.ly/3L7wL9p – 1:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Bulls are potent, but winless agaisnt the top crop of the East. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are still confident: yhoo.it/37W8swX – 12:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls had no answers in Milwaukee and fall 126-98 to the Bucks.
DeRozan: 21 points
LaVine: 21 points
Vooch: 22 points
Giannis: 25 points
Jrue Holiday: 27 points – 10:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic: 22-7-2
LaVine: 21 pts, 7 ast
DeRozan: 21 pts
Jrue: 27 pts, 7 ast
Giannis: 25-17-5, 3 blk
Bulls fall to 42-30, and drop another matchup with an elite team – 10:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic 22 points
DeRozan 21 points
LaVine 21 points
Giannis 25/17/5
Teams are in different classes – 10:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98.
Nikola Vučević: 22/7/2
Zach LaVine: 21/3/7
DeMar DeRozan: 21/4/2
The Bulls are now 42-30. – 10:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Zach LaVine threw a towel down and kicked a chair on the #Bulls bench.
His night appears done and his team is down 116-87 to the #Bucks with 4:28 to go in this one. – 10:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That quiet run at the end of the first half gave the Bulls a springboard into the second. LaVine and Vooch finding a little room for each other around the basket.
The Bucks led by 26 points in the first half. Now down to 13 — not insurmountable, but Bulls have a lot to shore up. – 9:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls head into the locker room trailing the Bucks 59-43.
Bulls ended the half on a 10-0 run — fueled by seven unanswered points from Zach LaVine — to clip the lead to 16.
Vooch: 15 points
LaVine: 12 points
Total bench production: 4 points – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 59, Bulls 43 at half
Vucevic 15 pts
DeRozan 2-11 FGs
LaVine 12 pts, 5 assists
Giannis 14 pts, 11 rebs – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine took the first Bulls free throws of the night with 35.8 seconds remaining in the first half.
That encapsulates the Bulls’ offensive struggles tonight — not generating anything downhill and settling for jump shots when deterred en route to the rim. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a combined 2-for-12 for the #Bulls – 8:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed 20-18 when Caruso and Green were subbed out. Bucks ended the first quarter with a 33-20 lead. Giannis has 10 pts; LaVine and DeRozan combined 2-9 FGs – 8:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine will play vs. Bucks, per Billy Donovan. Had been questionable – 6:34 PM
“We rely on ourselves to go out there and make plays and close out teams. I don’t think it’s fool’s gold. Now is it something we can rely on each and every game to win games? No. But it’s an ace in your pocket because we’re able to do that. We’re able to take on that challenge,” LaVine told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / March 23, 2022
It’s not a positive sign if a full roster was the easy solution to the Bulls’ struggles. “We’re only going up from here. We’re getting some key guys back,” DeRozan recently told Yahoo Sports. “That’s gonna be a boost of emotional energy, knowledge, experience that we’ll need at a critical time of the season. With that alone, it’ll make us much better, much more confident than anything.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 23, 2022
