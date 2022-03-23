Zach LaVine: People know I play through injury

“I’m doing everything I can,” Zach LaVine said. “People know I play through injury. I hate missing basketball games. I’m a team-first guy. Even when I’m not 100%, I’m helping the team. Obviously, I have to watch out for myself and do due diligence on my rehab and how I feel. I just have to maintain it and I will.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans with a left adductor strain. Zach LaVine is probable with the left knee injury management. #Bulls – 4:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan questionable with strained groin and Zach LaVine probable with left knee soreness vs. Pelicans. – 4:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m doing everything I can. People know I play through injury. I hate missing basketball games. I’m a team-first guy. Even when I’m not 100%, I’m helping the team, #Bulls star @Zach LaVine told @andscape bit.ly/3L7wL9p #nba #chicago – 4:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Zach LaVine leads the NBA in one dubious category and he is looking forward to changing that distinction soon. Much more on the #Bulls star in @andscape. #nba #Chicago @espn bit.ly/3L7wL9p – 1:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Bulls are potent, but winless agaisnt the top crop of the East. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are still confident: yhoo.it/37W8swX – 12:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls had no answers in Milwaukee and fall 126-98 to the Bucks.
DeRozan: 21 points
LaVine: 21 points
Vooch: 22 points
Giannis: 25 points
Jrue Holiday: 27 points – 10:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic: 22-7-2
LaVine: 21 pts, 7 ast
DeRozan: 21 pts
Jrue: 27 pts, 7 ast
Giannis: 25-17-5, 3 blk
Bulls fall to 42-30, and drop another matchup with an elite team – 10:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic 22 points
DeRozan 21 points
LaVine 21 points
Giannis 25/17/5
Teams are in different classes – 10:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98.
Nikola Vučević: 22/7/2
Zach LaVine: 21/3/7
DeMar DeRozan: 21/4/2
The Bulls are now 42-30. – 10:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Zach LaVine threw a towel down and kicked a chair on the #Bulls bench.
His night appears done and his team is down 116-87 to the #Bucks with 4:28 to go in this one. – 10:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That quiet run at the end of the first half gave the Bulls a springboard into the second. LaVine and Vooch finding a little room for each other around the basket.
The Bucks led by 26 points in the first half. Now down to 13 — not insurmountable, but Bulls have a lot to shore up. – 9:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls head into the locker room trailing the Bucks 59-43.
Bulls ended the half on a 10-0 run — fueled by seven unanswered points from Zach LaVine — to clip the lead to 16.
Vooch: 15 points
LaVine: 12 points
Total bench production: 4 points – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 59, Bulls 43 at half
Vucevic 15 pts
DeRozan 2-11 FGs
LaVine 12 pts, 5 assists
Giannis 14 pts, 11 rebs – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine took the first Bulls free throws of the night with 35.8 seconds remaining in the first half.
That encapsulates the Bulls’ offensive struggles tonight — not generating anything downhill and settling for jump shots when deterred en route to the rim. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a combined 2-for-12 for the #Bulls – 8:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed 20-18 when Caruso and Green were subbed out. Bucks ended the first quarter with a 33-20 lead. Giannis has 10 pts; LaVine and DeRozan combined 2-9 FGs – 8:39 PM
