Zach LaVine: People know I play through injury

Zach LaVine: People know I play through injury

Main Rumors

Zach LaVine: People know I play through injury

March 23, 2022- by

By |

“I’m doing everything I can,” Zach LaVine said. “People know I play through injury. I hate missing basketball games. I’m a team-first guy. Even when I’m not 100%, I’m helping the team. Obviously, I have to watch out for myself and do due diligence on my rehab and how I feel. I just have to maintain it and I will.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans with a left adductor strain. Zach LaVine is probable with the left knee injury management. #Bulls4:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan questionable with strained groin and Zach LaVine probable with left knee soreness vs. Pelicans. – 4:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m doing everything I can. People know I play through injury. I hate missing basketball games. I’m a team-first guy. Even when I’m not 100%, I’m helping the team, #Bulls star @Zach LaVine told @andscape bit.ly/3L7wL9p #nba #chicago – 4:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Zach LaVine leads the NBA in one dubious category and he is looking forward to changing that distinction soon. Much more on the #Bulls star in @andscape. #nba #Chicago @espn bit.ly/3L7wL9p1:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Bulls are potent, but winless agaisnt the top crop of the East. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are still confident: yhoo.it/37W8swX12:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls had no answers in Milwaukee and fall 126-98 to the Bucks.
DeRozan: 21 points
LaVine: 21 points
Vooch: 22 points
Giannis: 25 points
Jrue Holiday: 27 points – 10:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic: 22-7-2
LaVine: 21 pts, 7 ast
DeRozan: 21 pts
Jrue: 27 pts, 7 ast
Giannis: 25-17-5, 3 blk
Bulls fall to 42-30, and drop another matchup with an elite team – 10:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic 22 points
DeRozan 21 points
LaVine 21 points
Giannis 25/17/5
Teams are in different classes – 10:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98.
Nikola Vučević: 22/7/2
Zach LaVine: 21/3/7
DeMar DeRozan: 21/4/2
The Bulls are now 42-30. – 10:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Zach LaVine threw a towel down and kicked a chair on the #Bulls bench.
His night appears done and his team is down 116-87 to the #Bucks with 4:28 to go in this one. – 10:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That quiet run at the end of the first half gave the Bulls a springboard into the second. LaVine and Vooch finding a little room for each other around the basket.
The Bucks led by 26 points in the first half. Now down to 13 — not insurmountable, but Bulls have a lot to shore up. – 9:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls head into the locker room trailing the Bucks 59-43.
Bulls ended the half on a 10-0 run — fueled by seven unanswered points from Zach LaVine — to clip the lead to 16.
Vooch: 15 points
LaVine: 12 points
Total bench production: 4 points – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 59, Bulls 43 at half
Vucevic 15 pts
DeRozan 2-11 FGs
LaVine 12 pts, 5 assists
Giannis 14 pts, 11 rebs – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine took the first Bulls free throws of the night with 35.8 seconds remaining in the first half.
That encapsulates the Bulls’ offensive struggles tonight — not generating anything downhill and settling for jump shots when deterred en route to the rim. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a combined 2-for-12 for the #Bulls8:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed 20-18 when Caruso and Green were subbed out. Bucks ended the first quarter with a 33-20 lead. Giannis has 10 pts; LaVine and DeRozan combined 2-9 FGs – 8:39 PM

More on this storyline

KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine probable vs. Suns. Alex Caruso not on injury report. Jae Crowder is questionable with sore groin for Suns. Chris Paul remains out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 17, 2022
Julia Poe: Zach LaVine participated normally in shoot around this morning in Utah. He is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Jazz. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / March 16, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Alex Caruso is available vs. Cavs, per Billy Donovan. Zach LaVine (knee soreness) is out -via Twitter @rob_schaef / March 12, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home