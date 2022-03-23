Zeke Nnaji done for the season?

Zeke Nnaji’s lingering knee injury might prevent the reserve Nuggets forward from returning this season. Nnaji has played just once since Feb. 11 while missing 17 games. His seventh consecutive absence on Tuesday night, at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, was preceded with a less-than-optimistic health update. “I don’t know when or if he’ll be back,” coach Michael Malone said. “I really can’t say because I did not anticipate him being out this long. It’s unfortunate. Hopefully, we can get him back. But while he’s out, obviously, everybody else has to step up.”
Source: Kyle Fredrickson @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Katy Winge @katywinge
Zeke Nnaji is OUT tomorrow vs the Clippers with bilateral knee soreness.
JaMychal Green is listed as PROBABLE with a left hip contusion. – 4:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets injury report for tomorrow vs. Clippers: MPJ, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar are out. JaMychal Green (left hip contusion) is probable. – 4:29 PM
Nuggets injury report for tomorrow vs. Clippers: MPJ, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar are out. JaMychal Green (left hip contusion) is probable. – 4:29 PM
More on this storyline
The 21-year-old Minnesota native has appeared in fewer than 100 career NBA games. It is now unclear whether Nnaji will return for the Nuggets this season. “It’s been a lot longer than I think anyone anticipated,” Malone said. “Zeke was having a very good season for us. Shooting the ball well, defensive versatility and finishing around the basket. He’s really growing up. Then this knee issue has come up.” -via Denver Post / March 23, 2022
