Zion Williamson cleared for 1-on-1 work at practice

Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Zion Williamson was cleared to do 1-on-1 work today.
Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion goes 1-on-1 a day after posting dunk video
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
I’m a huge Zion Williamson fan — incredible talent and good dude. Will he be back with the #Pelicans next season though?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Corey Brewer needs a raise after today.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson and Corey Brewer playing 1-on-1 after today’s practice pic.twitter.com/qjcQ45ji4k – 2:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Green also says Zion Williamson was cleared to start participating in 1-on-1 drills today.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Shaky footage of Zion dunking against Corey Brewer. pic.twitter.com/o0p45q96pJ – 2:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson going mildly hard after today’s Pelicans practice. pic.twitter.com/N4LbmeMJxy – 2:08 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Zion Williamson may have angered Pelicans fans with a single Instagram post.
Zion Williamson may have angered Pelicans fans with a single Instagram post.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Here’s Part 2 of my talk with @John Hollinger where we get into:
— Zion Williamson (great timing!)
— How does Jose Alvarado’s emergence affect Devonte’ Graham/Kira Lewis?
— Where do Jaxson Hayes and Larry Nance Jr fit once Zion comes back?
theathletic.com/3202489/2022/0… – 10:44 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson posts dunk video sportando.basketball/en/new-orleans… – 6:59 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Zion Williamson posts dunk video amid ongoing foot rehab
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson throws down monster dunk on Instagram (VIDEO). Which means… what? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/23/zio… – 1:17 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Zion dunked and we were way too happy.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Okay, I went all Zapruder on the Zion dunk. Looks weird but that kind of bend is fairly normal. – 11:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion posted a video of him dunking at the Pelicans’ practice facility Tuesday night.
He has told people around him his surgically repaired right foot feels good and he wants to play, but with only 10 regular-season games remaining, his return is unlikely. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:47 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Is this all we’re going to see of Zion Williamson doing basketballish things this season? (h/t @Andrew Lopez) pic.twitter.com/sczkwBTY5G – 9:41 PM
More on this storyline
Christian Clark: Zion was playing Corey Brewer in 1-on-1 after practice. Willie Green said he got cleared to play 1-on-1 today. Green: “We still have to be careful with how much he does. Just because he’s still going though the healing process. But we’re happy that he’s getting better.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / March 23, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson just posted this to his IG story: (And if you’re wondering if it’s recent, he’s wearing his new Zion 2 shoe in it) -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 22, 2022
Sources said Zion Williamson is not expected to return to play this season, but that he is making progress toward on-court work. So far, Williamson has been seen doing stationary shooting and is able to bear weight on his injured foot. New Orleans has 11 regular-season games remaining, which leaves an improbably tight window for Williamson to complete the team’s ramp-up stages ranging from one-on-zero to five-on-five scrimmaging. Williamson returned to New Orleans two weeks ago after rehabbing his fractured foot injury in Portland, and the 21-year-old has been cleared to gradually progress in basketball activities. He has been attending Pelicans home games and has appeared to be in positive spirits around teammates and coaches. Williamson underwent surgery to repair his broken foot last summer and had several return targets delayed this season. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
