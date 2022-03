Anthony Davis back by the first week of April?

Out since Feb. 16 with a right mid-foot sprain. If everything continues to progress well in Davis’ rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN. The Lakers have gone 18-7 in the past two postseasons when Davis and James were in the lineup and able to finish the game. That’s the stat that keeps L.A.’s locker room believing, despite how difficult this season has been.Source: ESPN