Blazers keeping Kris Dunn for 10 more days

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing guard Kris Dunn to a second 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Trail Blazers are signing guard Kris Dunn to a second 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. – 8:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Blazers starters: Kris Dunn, CJ Elleby, Trendon Watford, Justise Winslow and Drew Eubanks. – 10:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chauncey Billups praised Kris Dunn. He brings “veteran calmy” in the team an coach Billups said and emphasized on his defensive skills. “He’s a nightmare for the opponents on defense”, he pointed out. #RipCity – 8:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kris Dunn will start, Brandon Williams will come off the bench tonight vs. San Antonio – 8:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Kris Dunn will start tonight at the point for Portland per Coach Billups – 8:18 PM
Drew Eubanks and Kris Dunn’s 10-day contracts with Portland expire today. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers: We have signed Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks to 10-day contracts. Both contracts are via the NBA’s hardship exception. Welcome to the squad, Kris! -via Twitter @trailblazers / March 14, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing guard Kris Dunn to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Dunn gives the Blazers some backcourt depth with Anfernee Simons out 1-to-2 weeks. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 13, 2022
