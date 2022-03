Blazers keeping Kris Dunn for 10 more days

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing guard Kris Dunn to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Dunn gives the Blazers some backcourt depth with Anfernee Simons out 1-to-2 weeks. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 13, 2022

Chauncey Billups praised Kris Dunn. He brings “veteran calmy” in the team an coach Billups said and emphasized on his defensive skills. “He’s a nightmare for the opponents on defense”, he pointed out. #RipCity

