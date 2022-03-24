Blazers re-signing Drew Eubanks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers don’t have an obvious cut to clear a roster spot since they’re committed to holding on to Bledsoe and Ingles. So Drew Eubanks will work 10 days at time until there are no more days left. – 1:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Portland is signing center Drew Eubanks to a fourth consecutive 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks has averaged 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 13 games for the Trail Blazers. – 1:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Courtesy of @Sean Highkin, Drew Eubanks on facing his old team: “Those guys, I love ’em all. They are my brothers for life. Coaching staff, love them all, top to bottom. Training staff, top to bottom. All of them.” – 1:35 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New development: when Drew Eubanks score, the drop is T-Pain saying “money in the bank” on the chorus of “Buy U a Drank” – 10:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Need to figure out what kind of “tendinopathy” Drew Eubanks misses the rest of the homestand with. – 10:15 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Drew Eubanks just pulling up and letting the 3 fly, as he’s wont to do. – 10:14 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Blazers starters: Kris Dunn, CJ Elleby, Trendon Watford, Justise Winslow and Drew Eubanks. – 10:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s done a lot of work the last few years. To see him have this kind of opportunity is fantastic.” – Coach Pop on Drew Eubanks’ play with the Blazers – 8:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Drew’s been really good for us. He plays his butt off. He plays hard as heck. He competes on every play.” – Coach Chauncey Billups on former Spur Drew Eubanks.
Eubanks was traded to Toronto earlier this season, waived, and then he signed in Portland – 8:18 PM
Drew Eubanks and Kris Dunn’s 10-day contracts with Portland expire today. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers: We have signed Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks to 10-day contracts. Both contracts are via the NBA’s hardship exception. Welcome to the squad, Kris! -via Twitter @trailblazers / March 14, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Portland Trail Blazers are signing F Drew Eubanks to a third 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks has averaged 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 10 games, including 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s victory over Washington. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 13, 2022
