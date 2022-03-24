Bradley Beal on impending free agency: I want to be playing late in June, that's what I want

Quinton Mayo: “I want to be playing in late June. That’s what I want.” Bradley Beal on his impending free agency via the @Draymond Green Show
Source: Twitter @RealQuintonMayo
Source: Twitter @RealQuintonMayo
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I want to be playing in late June. That’s what I want.”
Bradley Beal on his impending free agency via the @Draymond Green Show – 3:26 PM
“I want to be playing in late June. That’s what I want.”
Bradley Beal on his impending free agency via the @Draymond Green Show – 3:26 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
We come a long way @Draymond Green 😂
Thanks for having me on the show: https://t.co/eu0O6FkJVT pic.twitter.com/JYG02tXrOs – 2:55 PM
We come a long way @Draymond Green 😂
Thanks for having me on the show: https://t.co/eu0O6FkJVT pic.twitter.com/JYG02tXrOs – 2:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal discusses his free agency, Wizards’ future on Draymond Green’s podcast: ‘I want to do it here’
https://t.co/hR1e6iqrOW pic.twitter.com/0FLXTXCMLS – 12:14 PM
Bradley Beal discusses his free agency, Wizards’ future on Draymond Green’s podcast: ‘I want to do it here’
https://t.co/hR1e6iqrOW pic.twitter.com/0FLXTXCMLS – 12:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Joel Ayayi has high expectations. He doesn’t put a ceiling on him and his main goal is to establish himself in the NBA. He learned a lot next to Bradley Beal and wants to prove he deserves a chance at Wizards/NBA.
Interview at @SdnaGr. @Joel Ayayi
sdna.gr/mpasket/947054… – 7:09 AM
Joel Ayayi has high expectations. He doesn’t put a ceiling on him and his main goal is to establish himself in the NBA. He learned a lot next to Bradley Beal and wants to prove he deserves a chance at Wizards/NBA.
Interview at @SdnaGr. @Joel Ayayi
sdna.gr/mpasket/947054… – 7:09 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Should the Heat make a play for Bradley Beal this summer? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:47 PM
Should the Heat make a play for Bradley Beal this summer? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal went into specifics on what he thinks the Wizards need to add this offseason to build a contender on @NBCSWashington‘s Postgame Live. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:14 AM
Bradley Beal went into specifics on what he thinks the Wizards need to add this offseason to build a contender on @NBCSWashington‘s Postgame Live. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:14 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
You might have seen Bradley Beal in the news today!
Why won’t he sign an extension vs opting out for a new deal? What would his deal look like if he did leave Washington? We’ve got you covered on @spotrac with all the details around Beal’s next deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/b… – 7:56 PM
You might have seen Bradley Beal in the news today!
Why won’t he sign an extension vs opting out for a new deal? What would his deal look like if he did leave Washington? We’ve got you covered on @spotrac with all the details around Beal’s next deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/b… – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/s34dftO9lpY – 7:47 PM
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/s34dftO9lpY – 7:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Heat could land Bradley Beal this summer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/rep… – 6:00 PM
Report: Heat could land Bradley Beal this summer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/rep… – 6:00 PM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal says not playing the rest of this season will allow him more time to consider his future and also sit back and watch the roster/young players develop. Called it a blessing in disguise, in that regard. More time to make an important decision. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / March 3, 2022
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal when asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing: “That’s fair, that’s fair.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / March 3, 2022
Brian Windhorst: So here’s the question that executives are starting to ask themselves… Are the Wizards in a position where they want to give Bradley Beal a five-year, $200 million contract? -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.