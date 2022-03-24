Bradley Beal wishes the Wizards were more attractive free agency destination

Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal on The Draymond Green Show wishes the Wizards were a more attractive free agency destination because DC is a great sports town, but knows that lack of winning big & history of locker room drama has hurt them. Alludes trade is the more likely avenue of adding talent.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal confirmed how the John Wall era ended
After events during Summer 2020: “They [management] were like, we’re done.”
“It was out of my hands. I was coming to camp thinking John’s ready to go.”
“If I could go back, I wish we could’ve had [one more shot].” – 5:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal on The Draymond Green Show wishes the Wizards were a more attractive free agency destination because DC is a great sports town, but knows that lack of winning big & history of locker room drama has hurt them. Alludes trade is the more likely avenue of adding talent. – 4:52 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
We come a long way @Draymond Green 😂
Thanks for having me on the show: https://t.co/eu0O6FkJVT pic.twitter.com/JYG02tXrOs – 2:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal discusses his free agency, Wizards’ future on Draymond Green’s podcast: ‘I want to do it here’
https://t.co/hR1e6iqrOW pic.twitter.com/0FLXTXCMLS – 12:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Joel Ayayi has high expectations. He doesn’t put a ceiling on him and his main goal is to establish himself in the NBA. He learned a lot next to Bradley Beal and wants to prove he deserves a chance at Wizards/NBA.
Interview at @SdnaGr. @Joel Ayayi
sdna.gr/mpasket/947054… – 7:09 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Should the Heat make a play for Bradley Beal this summer? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal went into specifics on what he thinks the Wizards need to add this offseason to build a contender on @NBCSWashington‘s Postgame Live. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:14 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
You might have seen Bradley Beal in the news today!
Why won’t he sign an extension vs opting out for a new deal? What would his deal look like if he did leave Washington? We’ve got you covered on @spotrac with all the details around Beal’s next deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/b… – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On our second @FrontOfficeShow of the day @Trevor_Lane & I talk a bunch of the latest news. We get into Beal to Miami?, Jerami Grant to Portland?, Zion done for the year? and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re closing in on 17K on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/s34dftO9lpY – 7:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Heat could land Bradley Beal this summer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/rep… – 6:00 PM
Quinton Mayo: “I want to be playing in late June. That’s what I want.” Bradley Beal on his impending free agency via the @Draymond Green Show -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / March 24, 2022
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal says not playing the rest of this season will allow him more time to consider his future and also sit back and watch the roster/young players develop. Called it a blessing in disguise, in that regard. More time to make an important decision. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / March 3, 2022
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal when asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing: “That’s fair, that’s fair.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / March 3, 2022
