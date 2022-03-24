Bulls vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (42-30) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-42) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022
Chicago Bulls 66, New Orleans Pelicans 70 (Q3 07:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Cowley Stats Inc, no player has stepped out of bounds per minutes played more than Coby White. #Analytics – 9:28 PM
According to Cowley Stats Inc, no player has stepped out of bounds per minutes played more than Coby White. #Analytics – 9:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Second-chance points continue to haunt the Bulls. They’re getting out-rebounded 8-3 on the offensive glass and outscored 10-5 on second looks. – 9:25 PM
Second-chance points continue to haunt the Bulls. They’re getting out-rebounded 8-3 on the offensive glass and outscored 10-5 on second looks. – 9:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Knew that timeout was coming. Pelicans just got three offensive rebounds on one possession, scored on a Jaxson Hayes tip-in. They’re on a 7-0 run to start the third and lead 70-62 – 9:25 PM
Knew that timeout was coming. Pelicans just got three offensive rebounds on one possession, scored on a Jaxson Hayes tip-in. They’re on a 7-0 run to start the third and lead 70-62 – 9:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pelicans cap 7-0 run to open 2nd with a 4-shot possession. Timeout, Bulls. – 9:24 PM
Pelicans cap 7-0 run to open 2nd with a 4-shot possession. Timeout, Bulls. – 9:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ with a steal and a PERFECT behind-the-back dime to CJ for the 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Jtu8We71kT – 9:24 PM
Devonte’ with a steal and a PERFECT behind-the-back dime to CJ for the 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Jtu8We71kT – 9:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Halftime stats 📊
@Devonte Graham
18 pts, 1 ast
@CJ McCollum
13 pts, 4 ast, 1 reb
@JValanciunas
8 pts, 1 ast, 7 reb
@Herb Jones
7 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb – 9:12 PM
Halftime stats 📊
@Devonte Graham
18 pts, 1 ast
@CJ McCollum
13 pts, 4 ast, 1 reb
@JValanciunas
8 pts, 1 ast, 7 reb
@Herb Jones
7 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb – 9:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coby White ends 2nd quarter with a 3—NOLA 62-61. LaVine with 23. White-14. Vucevic-14. – 9:10 PM
Coby White ends 2nd quarter with a 3—NOLA 62-61. LaVine with 23. White-14. Vucevic-14. – 9:10 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bulls are shooting 56 percent from the field, 56 percent from 3, and 100 percent from the line.
They’re down by one at the half 😬 – 9:09 PM
Bulls are shooting 56 percent from the field, 56 percent from 3, and 100 percent from the line.
They’re down by one at the half 😬 – 9:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby to beat the buzzer! 🎯
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/XA2Tkxgbcg – 9:08 PM
Coby to beat the buzzer! 🎯
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/XA2Tkxgbcg – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Battling at the half!
LaVine: 23pts/1reb/3ast
Vucevic: 14pts/2reb/2ast/2stl
White: 14pts/1reb/3ast pic.twitter.com/O3YjHTly1C – 9:08 PM
Battling at the half!
LaVine: 23pts/1reb/3ast
Vucevic: 14pts/2reb/2ast/2stl
White: 14pts/1reb/3ast pic.twitter.com/O3YjHTly1C – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A tight race after two, but your Pelicans lead at the half! pic.twitter.com/AbnxdkuP8M – 9:07 PM
A tight race after two, but your Pelicans lead at the half! pic.twitter.com/AbnxdkuP8M – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 63, Bulls 62
Graham 18 pts (6-7 FG)
McCollum 13 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts & 7 rebs
LaVine and Vucevic combined for 37 pts in the half. Pels have a good chance of taking control if they can limit some of the looks LaVine is getting. – 9:07 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 63, Bulls 62
Graham 18 pts (6-7 FG)
McCollum 13 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts & 7 rebs
LaVine and Vucevic combined for 37 pts in the half. Pels have a good chance of taking control if they can limit some of the looks LaVine is getting. – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bit of a stumble to end the second half for the Bulls, but Coby White ices a 3-pointer to keep the Pelicans close at 63-62 heading into the locker room.
White has 14 points and three assists off the bench in the first half shooting 4-for-5 behind the arc. – 9:07 PM
Bit of a stumble to end the second half for the Bulls, but Coby White ices a 3-pointer to keep the Pelicans close at 63-62 heading into the locker room.
White has 14 points and three assists off the bench in the first half shooting 4-for-5 behind the arc. – 9:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Pelicans 63, Bulls 62
LaVine: 23 pts, 8-11 FG
Vucevic: 14 pts, 6-7 FG
Coby: 14 pts, 4-5 3P
Graham: 18 pts
McCollum: 13 pts
Bulls shoot 55%, Pelicans 55.3% – 9:07 PM
Halftime: Pelicans 63, Bulls 62
LaVine: 23 pts, 8-11 FG
Vucevic: 14 pts, 6-7 FG
Coby: 14 pts, 4-5 3P
Graham: 18 pts
McCollum: 13 pts
Bulls shoot 55%, Pelicans 55.3% – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 63, Bulls 62
– Graham: 18p, 4/5 3P
– CJ: 13p, 4a
– JV: 8p, 7r
Pels: 55.3 FG%, 6/14 3P, 15/16 FT
Bulls: 56.1 FG%, 10/18 3P, 6/6 FT
– LaVine: 23p, 8/11 FG
– Vucevic/White: 14p each – 9:07 PM
HALF: Pels 63, Bulls 62
– Graham: 18p, 4/5 3P
– CJ: 13p, 4a
– JV: 8p, 7r
Pels: 55.3 FG%, 6/14 3P, 15/16 FT
Bulls: 56.1 FG%, 10/18 3P, 6/6 FT
– LaVine: 23p, 8/11 FG
– Vucevic/White: 14p each – 9:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pelicans 63, Bulls 62
LaVine 23 pts, 3 assists, 8-11 FGs
Vucevic 14 pts
White 14 pts, 3 assists
Bulls 10-18 from 3
Graham 18 pts, 6-7 FGs
McCollum 13 pts, 4 assists – 9:06 PM
Pelicans 63, Bulls 62
LaVine 23 pts, 3 assists, 8-11 FGs
Vucevic 14 pts
White 14 pts, 3 assists
Bulls 10-18 from 3
Graham 18 pts, 6-7 FGs
McCollum 13 pts, 4 assists – 9:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devonte Graham had 18 points in the first half.
That’s his highest scoring first half in a Pels uniform and the third highest scoring first half of his career. – 9:05 PM
Devonte Graham had 18 points in the first half.
That’s his highest scoring first half in a Pels uniform and the third highest scoring first half of his career. – 9:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado highlight reel: knocks ball away from an unsuspecting Zach LaVine (never lose sight of Jose), then powers up a layup over Nikola Vucevic at the other end, flexing toward #Pelicans bench – 8:59 PM
Jose Alvarado highlight reel: knocks ball away from an unsuspecting Zach LaVine (never lose sight of Jose), then powers up a layup over Nikola Vucevic at the other end, flexing toward #Pelicans bench – 8:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
OH MY ZACH LAVINE!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/b9z2skzTuH – 8:59 PM
OH MY ZACH LAVINE!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/b9z2skzTuH – 8:59 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zach LaVine is Ballin’ right now. Doesn’t matter what the Pels are throwing at him. – 8:57 PM
Zach LaVine is Ballin’ right now. Doesn’t matter what the Pels are throwing at him. – 8:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine has been absolutely vicious attacking these New Orleans double teams tonight. – 8:56 PM
Zach LaVine has been absolutely vicious attacking these New Orleans double teams tonight. – 8:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Imagine how good Locked On Pelicans would actually be if I did something very different to my hair – 8:55 PM
Imagine how good Locked On Pelicans would actually be if I did something very different to my hair – 8:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another strong start of 3-point shooting for the Bulls — 8-for-13 from behind the arc to start tonight anchored on continued accuracy from Vooch, who’s been heating up from that spot through the last three games. – 8:51 PM
Another strong start of 3-point shooting for the Bulls — 8-for-13 from behind the arc to start tonight anchored on continued accuracy from Vooch, who’s been heating up from that spot through the last three games. – 8:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not sure what #Pelicans coaches were displeased with, but seemed like Bulls were given more time than usual to make decision on whether to challenge blocking call against Caruso. He stood in front of Jones as Jones passed ball to corner. Will be Caruso 3rd foul if no reversal – 8:51 PM
Not sure what #Pelicans coaches were displeased with, but seemed like Bulls were given more time than usual to make decision on whether to challenge blocking call against Caruso. He stood in front of Jones as Jones passed ball to corner. Will be Caruso 3rd foul if no reversal – 8:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan challenging Alex Caruso’s third foul of first half. Bang-bang play, Caruso tried to draw a charge on Herb Jones – 8:50 PM
Billy Donovan challenging Alex Caruso’s third foul of first half. Bang-bang play, Caruso tried to draw a charge on Herb Jones – 8:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Good to have you with us Bulls Nation. Where are you listening?
@Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy @670TheScore @Zach LaVine my halftime guest on Bulls Radio Zach discusses his new show deal with @newbalance Bulls 41-38 – 8:45 PM
Good to have you with us Bulls Nation. Where are you listening?
@Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy @670TheScore @Zach LaVine my halftime guest on Bulls Radio Zach discusses his new show deal with @newbalance Bulls 41-38 – 8:45 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
New shoe deal = New Logo Two Wxy PEs
@Zach LaVine x @NewBalanceHoops: pic.twitter.com/ID9fntiwNC – 8:43 PM
New shoe deal = New Logo Two Wxy PEs
@Zach LaVine x @NewBalanceHoops: pic.twitter.com/ID9fntiwNC – 8:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keep that flow going Devonte’ 🔥
Up to 12 points (3-4 from 3️⃣) pic.twitter.com/54neobuDuf – 8:42 PM
Keep that flow going Devonte’ 🔥
Up to 12 points (3-4 from 3️⃣) pic.twitter.com/54neobuDuf – 8:42 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I don’t mean to pick on Naji Marshall, but I strangely enjoy hearing somebody get yelled at when he’s not in position defensively. Not sure who’s doing the yelling, but “Naji, move!” is heard very clearly. pic.twitter.com/GEEEMdIsC9 – 8:39 PM
I don’t mean to pick on Naji Marshall, but I strangely enjoy hearing somebody get yelled at when he’s not in position defensively. Not sure who’s doing the yelling, but “Naji, move!” is heard very clearly. pic.twitter.com/GEEEMdIsC9 – 8:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Good start! 😤
Zach with 16 points at the break. pic.twitter.com/MV5WLwgaJH – 8:37 PM
Good start! 😤
Zach with 16 points at the break. pic.twitter.com/MV5WLwgaJH – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Huge improvement from the Chicago Bulls bench — albeit against a much different opponent — from the Milwaukee game to New Orleans.
14 points from the bench in the first quarter, which already surpassed the first three quarters of production against the Bucks. – 8:36 PM
Huge improvement from the Chicago Bulls bench — albeit against a much different opponent — from the Milwaukee game to New Orleans.
14 points from the bench in the first quarter, which already surpassed the first three quarters of production against the Bucks. – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 39, Bulls 31
McCollum 10 pts
Graham 9 pts
LaVine 16 pts (5-6 FG)
Bulls shot 60.9 percent from the field, 6-9 on 3s. – 8:36 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 39, Bulls 31
McCollum 10 pts
Graham 9 pts
LaVine 16 pts (5-6 FG)
Bulls shot 60.9 percent from the field, 6-9 on 3s. – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
GET OUT THE WAY 😳
@NBCSChicago | @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/bVJuumkfcl – 8:35 PM
GET OUT THE WAY 😳
@NBCSChicago | @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/bVJuumkfcl – 8:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine is doing his part with DeRozan out, 16 pts in 1stQ, 3-for-3 from long range. #Bulls lead Pelicans 39-31 after one – 8:35 PM
Zach LaVine is doing his part with DeRozan out, 16 pts in 1stQ, 3-for-3 from long range. #Bulls lead Pelicans 39-31 after one – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry’s first bucket as a Pelican 💪 pic.twitter.com/B3TuLa8oSx – 8:35 PM
Larry’s first bucket as a Pelican 💪 pic.twitter.com/B3TuLa8oSx – 8:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The same way Zion has to lose weight to be effective Long term in the NBA you would think Chet has to bulk up so he doesn’t get pushed around. At least a little bit. – 8:32 PM
The same way Zion has to lose weight to be effective Long term in the NBA you would think Chet has to bulk up so he doesn’t get pushed around. At least a little bit. – 8:32 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Zach LaVine linking up with #newbalance. Bet you didn’t see that coming.
#WeGotNow @newbalancehoops pic.twitter.com/neI55wWanc – 8:27 PM
👀 @Zach LaVine linking up with #newbalance. Bet you didn’t see that coming.
#WeGotNow @newbalancehoops pic.twitter.com/neI55wWanc – 8:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zach LaVine is off to a red-hot start, scoring 13 points on his first 4 shots. He’s already dropped in a couple crazy looks from 3.
He’s so tough to guard when the 3s are dropping off the dribble. – 8:27 PM
Zach LaVine is off to a red-hot start, scoring 13 points on his first 4 shots. He’s already dropped in a couple crazy looks from 3.
He’s so tough to guard when the 3s are dropping off the dribble. – 8:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach heating up early! 😤
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/XmI1OjmKzH – 8:27 PM
Zach heating up early! 😤
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/XmI1OjmKzH – 8:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Our halftime guest @Zach LaVine is on fire—-4-4 fgs..3-3s…13-1st quarter points. Bulls 25-21 4:16 left 1st – 8:26 PM
Our halftime guest @Zach LaVine is on fire—-4-4 fgs..3-3s…13-1st quarter points. Bulls 25-21 4:16 left 1st – 8:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine is 4-4, including 3-3 from 3, and 2-2 from line for 13 quick points in first 8 minutes.
Knee, and jumper, looks good with DeRozan out. – 8:25 PM
LaVine is 4-4, including 3-3 from 3, and 2-2 from line for 13 quick points in first 8 minutes.
Knee, and jumper, looks good with DeRozan out. – 8:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
An aggressive Zach LaVine has 13 points on 4-4 shooting (3-3 from 3-point range) in first 7:44 – 8:25 PM
An aggressive Zach LaVine has 13 points on 4-4 shooting (3-3 from 3-point range) in first 7:44 – 8:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Larry Nance Jr. is about to check into the game for Jaxson Hayes for the backup four mins. – 8:25 PM
Larry Nance Jr. is about to check into the game for Jaxson Hayes for the backup four mins. – 8:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. about to make his #Pelicans debut. He was at the scorer’s table before Willie Green called timeout – 8:25 PM
Larry Nance Jr. about to make his #Pelicans debut. He was at the scorer’s table before Willie Green called timeout – 8:25 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Larry Nance Jr getting set to check in for the first time as a Pelican – 8:24 PM
Larry Nance Jr getting set to check in for the first time as a Pelican – 8:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Let ya hair out Devonte’ ! ”
– @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/71a2HkPf4N – 8:19 PM
“Let ya hair out Devonte’ ! ”
– @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/71a2HkPf4N – 8:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine vs. Herb Jones should be a fun matchup to watch. Jones has been one of league’s best perimeter defenders this season as a rookie. He’s already picked LaVine’s pocket once – 8:19 PM
Zach LaVine vs. Herb Jones should be a fun matchup to watch. Jones has been one of league’s best perimeter defenders this season as a rookie. He’s already picked LaVine’s pocket once – 8:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Emptiest arena the Bulls have played in front of this season … Seattle Pelicans has a nice ring to it … at least the Seattle part of it. – 8:18 PM
Emptiest arena the Bulls have played in front of this season … Seattle Pelicans has a nice ring to it … at least the Seattle part of it. – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
why do they say Not on Herb?
EX: pic.twitter.com/8Q0rknseI3 – 8:17 PM
why do they say Not on Herb?
EX: pic.twitter.com/8Q0rknseI3 – 8:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New-look Devonte Graham off to a 2-2 shooting start and he’ll be going to the free throw line out of the timeout for one. Pelicans with an early 15-12 lead over the Bulls. – 8:16 PM
New-look Devonte Graham off to a 2-2 shooting start and he’ll be going to the free throw line out of the timeout for one. Pelicans with an early 15-12 lead over the Bulls. – 8:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the new flow off to a good start for Devonte’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OE5B7lgoE3 – 8:16 PM
the new flow off to a good start for Devonte’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OE5B7lgoE3 – 8:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
NOLA wants to blitz and double Zach so badly … but Vooch keeping ’em honest so far. – 8:14 PM
NOLA wants to blitz and double Zach so badly … but Vooch keeping ’em honest so far. – 8:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Captain of the Game with @LALottery Second Chance Winner!
Keep your eye out for Louisiana Lottery Second Chance entries coming back soon! 👀 pic.twitter.com/KiMFOV3I6l – 8:01 PM
Captain of the Game with @LALottery Second Chance Winner!
Keep your eye out for Louisiana Lottery Second Chance entries coming back soon! 👀 pic.twitter.com/KiMFOV3I6l – 8:01 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach bringing out the NB PEs 👀
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/bxihiHEjDX – 7:37 PM
Zach bringing out the NB PEs 👀
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/bxihiHEjDX – 7:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo gets the start tonight against New Orleans in place of DeMar.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/oynwy540Zk – 7:30 PM
Ayo gets the start tonight against New Orleans in place of DeMar.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/oynwy540Zk – 7:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s Starters 👏
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/UtlQ2c0DPY – 7:27 PM
Tonight’s Starters 👏
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/UtlQ2c0DPY – 7:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ready to make his #Pelicans debut @Larry Nance Jr 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nB1pwdvKZA – 7:25 PM
Ready to make his #Pelicans debut @Larry Nance Jr 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nB1pwdvKZA – 7:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan gave his opinion on Bulls’ biggest challenge vs. elite teams: “We gotta put our bodies in plays”
Says Bulls communicate well when ball isn’t moving, transition defense is lacking, etc. But they need to confront lack of consistent, physical resistance at rim – 7:05 PM
Billy Donovan gave his opinion on Bulls’ biggest challenge vs. elite teams: “We gotta put our bodies in plays”
Says Bulls communicate well when ball isn’t moving, transition defense is lacking, etc. But they need to confront lack of consistent, physical resistance at rim – 7:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to chop it up with us!
Join me at the Pelicans pre-game happy hour and sports media networking with a panel discussion before the Spurs game on March 26th
Special ticket required, please use: https://t.co/xZoJKOpcKF pic.twitter.com/hMYE7Dm4ku – 7:05 PM
You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to chop it up with us!
Join me at the Pelicans pre-game happy hour and sports media networking with a panel discussion before the Spurs game on March 26th
Special ticket required, please use: https://t.co/xZoJKOpcKF pic.twitter.com/hMYE7Dm4ku – 7:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
look good. feel good. play good 🤭
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/JF1QR5ylSK – 6:54 PM
look good. feel good. play good 🤭
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/JF1QR5ylSK – 6:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Go download the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >>
https://t.co/OdAufxEg3v pic.twitter.com/mQJtFX2SNd – 6:45 PM
Go download the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >>
https://t.co/OdAufxEg3v pic.twitter.com/mQJtFX2SNd – 6:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams remains on same playing-time plan, per Billy Donovan. ~24 minute limit, no more than 6-7 minute stints – 6:34 PM
Patrick Williams remains on same playing-time plan, per Billy Donovan. ~24 minute limit, no more than 6-7 minute stints – 6:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan has been experiencing tightness in his groin “for a little bit,” but it escalated beyond that during/after Milwaukee game
Injury isn’t thought to be significant. Called it a “mild strain.” Will know more tomorrow – 6:33 PM
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan has been experiencing tightness in his groin “for a little bit,” but it escalated beyond that during/after Milwaukee game
Injury isn’t thought to be significant. Called it a “mild strain.” Will know more tomorrow – 6:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says DeMar DeRozan had been playing with tightness in his adductor up until the game in Milwaukee, when it became worse.
Billy says it’s “not significant” but there “certainly is a strain there.” Tomorrow will offer a better idea, but no concrete timeline yet. – 6:32 PM
Billy Donovan says DeMar DeRozan had been playing with tightness in his adductor up until the game in Milwaukee, when it became worse.
Billy says it’s “not significant” but there “certainly is a strain there.” Tomorrow will offer a better idea, but no concrete timeline yet. – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at two (2) club seats to attend Pelicans vs. Portland on 4/7/22, courtesy of @SeatGeek
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/KcCpbxjLlU – 6:30 PM
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at two (2) club seats to attend Pelicans vs. Portland on 4/7/22, courtesy of @SeatGeek
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/KcCpbxjLlU – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Updated Injury Report (3/24 vs CHI):
Larry Nance Jr (right knee arthroscopy) is AVAILABLE.
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT. – 6:21 PM
Updated Injury Report (3/24 vs CHI):
Larry Nance Jr (right knee arthroscopy) is AVAILABLE.
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT. – 6:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. will make his Pelicans debut tonight. Brandon Ingram is out. – 6:20 PM
Larry Nance Jr. will make his Pelicans debut tonight. Brandon Ingram is out. – 6:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Green says Ingram is OUT tonight pic.twitter.com/vzqsxR4n0x – 6:19 PM
Green says Ingram is OUT tonight pic.twitter.com/vzqsxR4n0x – 6:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out. Hopes to get him back soon. Wouldn’t commit to Ingram returning on Saturday or Sunday but sounded optimistic it wouldn’t be much longer before he’s back. – 6:19 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out. Hopes to get him back soon. Wouldn’t commit to Ingram returning on Saturday or Sunday but sounded optimistic it wouldn’t be much longer before he’s back. – 6:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Green on Larry Nance Jr. seeing his first action tonight with the #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/OfEUQsCooo – 6:17 PM
Green on Larry Nance Jr. seeing his first action tonight with the #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/OfEUQsCooo – 6:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. is AVAILABLE for tonight’s matchup against the Bulls, per Willie Green. – 6:16 PM
Larry Nance Jr. is AVAILABLE for tonight’s matchup against the Bulls, per Willie Green. – 6:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr is officially available for tonight. – 6:16 PM
Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr is officially available for tonight. – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:45 pre. Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/0sMjpyjrn6 – 6:05 PM
Game night @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:45 pre. Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/0sMjpyjrn6 – 6:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The staring contest between Zion Williamson and the Pelicans has already begun over the star forward’s status this season.
There’s only one way both sides can come away feeling like a winner: by working together
theathletic.com/3207861/2022/0… – 5:20 PM
The staring contest between Zion Williamson and the Pelicans has already begun over the star forward’s status this season.
There’s only one way both sides can come away feeling like a winner: by working together
theathletic.com/3207861/2022/0… – 5:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs magic number is 1. But for them, it’s about finishing in the top 6. Tonight’s game in Toronto and Saturday at home vs. the Bulls will go a long way in determining their playoff fate.
“Our destiny lies in our hands. I feel good about us”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/c… – 4:57 PM
#Cavs magic number is 1. But for them, it’s about finishing in the top 6. Tonight’s game in Toronto and Saturday at home vs. the Bulls will go a long way in determining their playoff fate.
“Our destiny lies in our hands. I feel good about us”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/c… – 4:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Kicking off Spring in style 🌼
Check out our @Tissot Bulls Spring Style Guide: – 4:30 PM
Kicking off Spring in style 🌼
Check out our @Tissot Bulls Spring Style Guide: – 4:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum has averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 16 games for the Pelicans.
Here’s the list of NBA players with those averages or better to this point of the 2021-22 season:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/sE9VNzE0mQ – 3:42 PM
CJ McCollum has averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 16 games for the Pelicans.
Here’s the list of NBA players with those averages or better to this point of the 2021-22 season:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/sE9VNzE0mQ – 3:42 PM
Zac Boyer @ZacBoyer
Miami’s Jim Larrañaga mentioned the Hurricanes were picked 12th in the ACC preseason poll. They’re joined in Chicago in the Sweet 16 by Iowa State, picked 10th in the Big 12; Providence, picked seventh in the Big East; and Kansas, the preseason Big 12 favorite. #kubball – 3:42 PM
Miami’s Jim Larrañaga mentioned the Hurricanes were picked 12th in the ACC preseason poll. They’re joined in Chicago in the Sweet 16 by Iowa State, picked 10th in the Big 12; Providence, picked seventh in the Big East; and Kansas, the preseason Big 12 favorite. #kubball – 3:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What’s the timeline for Zion’s ramp up and return to play?
🏀 If he somehow plays there year would there be ‘bursts?’
🏀 Larry Nance Jr to make his Pels debut
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/gsgv3CR39W – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What’s the timeline for Zion’s ramp up and return to play?
🏀 If he somehow plays there year would there be ‘bursts?’
🏀 Larry Nance Jr to make his Pels debut
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/gsgv3CR39W – 3:30 PM
Zac Boyer @ZacBoyer
Miami guard Charlie Moore, from Chicago, spent two seasons at Kansas before he transferred to DePaul. The sixth-year senior said he wanted to go home when he made that move, but his father convinced him to spend his last year of eligibility somewhere different. #kubball – 3:14 PM
Miami guard Charlie Moore, from Chicago, spent two seasons at Kansas before he transferred to DePaul. The sixth-year senior said he wanted to go home when he made that move, but his father convinced him to spend his last year of eligibility somewhere different. #kubball – 3:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
𝙅𝙞𝙢 𝙀𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙝𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙧’𝙨 𝙆𝙚𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚
1️⃣ Pels dominated offensive boards, second-chance points at CHA
2️⃣ DeRozan out, but defense must contain LaVine (32 pts vs. NOP in Oct.)
3️⃣ At center, Valanciunas, Vucevic are skilled scorers, rebounders
@FanDuel pic.twitter.com/waSRnFyYlE – 3:00 PM
𝙅𝙞𝙢 𝙀𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙝𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙧’𝙨 𝙆𝙚𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚
1️⃣ Pels dominated offensive boards, second-chance points at CHA
2️⃣ DeRozan out, but defense must contain LaVine (32 pts vs. NOP in Oct.)
3️⃣ At center, Valanciunas, Vucevic are skilled scorers, rebounders
@FanDuel pic.twitter.com/waSRnFyYlE – 3:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
First look at the @McDAAG x @adidas Basketball DRose 1.5 Retro that players will wear at the 45th annual McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/SBaeuDsnpg – 2:58 PM
First look at the @McDAAG x @adidas Basketball DRose 1.5 Retro that players will wear at the 45th annual McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/SBaeuDsnpg – 2:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not a great day here in sunny NOLA for Zach LaVine. Has to fight crime without Batman tonight, and do it wearing my dad’s shoe brand for the rest of his life. – 2:55 PM
Not a great day here in sunny NOLA for Zach LaVine. Has to fight crime without Batman tonight, and do it wearing my dad’s shoe brand for the rest of his life. – 2:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Bulls are 2-2 without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan this season. He’s out tonight with a left adductor strain.
Pelicans will likely be without Brandon Ingram. He’s missed the last 8 games with a strained right hamstring. – 2:52 PM
Bulls are 2-2 without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan this season. He’s out tonight with a left adductor strain.
Pelicans will likely be without Brandon Ingram. He’s missed the last 8 games with a strained right hamstring. – 2:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No DeRozan tonight… Pelicans remain on bum-team alert. DeMar has been dealing with a trick groin. Zach LaVine is a go. – 2:44 PM
No DeRozan tonight… Pelicans remain on bum-team alert. DeMar has been dealing with a trick groin. Zach LaVine is a go. – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This is what the NBA playoffs would look like today if we took the top 16 teams regardless of conference:
Suns vs Hornets
Grizzlies vs Nets
Warriors vs Raptors
Heat vs Timberwolves
Sixers vs Cavs
Bucks vs Bulls
Celtics vs Nuggets
Jazz vs Mavs
#Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/gQdZO1OXcw – 2:35 PM
This is what the NBA playoffs would look like today if we took the top 16 teams regardless of conference:
Suns vs Hornets
Grizzlies vs Nets
Warriors vs Raptors
Heat vs Timberwolves
Sixers vs Cavs
Bucks vs Bulls
Celtics vs Nuggets
Jazz vs Mavs
#Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/gQdZO1OXcw – 2:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on Bulls Radio- One on One with Billy Donovan ( and it was excellent-he’s tremendous). @Zach LaVine on his new shoe deal endorsing @newbalance He deserves every good fortune that comes his way. ( Halftime with Zach) . @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy 6:45 pre. – 2:01 PM
Tonight on Bulls Radio- One on One with Billy Donovan ( and it was excellent-he’s tremendous). @Zach LaVine on his new shoe deal endorsing @newbalance He deserves every good fortune that comes his way. ( Halftime with Zach) . @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy 6:45 pre. – 2:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.