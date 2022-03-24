Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-31) play against the Toronto Raptors (32-32) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 81, Toronto Raptors 91 (Q4 09:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was #Cavs Evan Mobley’s third block this game, my goodness – 9:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Garland is special. His 0-to-at the rim speed is measured Fast and Furious quality. Blew by VanVleet and the rest of the Raptors in blink before the quarter ended. Didn’t have Allen to finish the play for him tho. Fun player to watch. – 9:23 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs trail 83-75 after 3Q. Garland 14p 3r 8a, Markkanen 14p 5r, Stevens 13p 5r – 9:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs head into the fourth quarter down 83-75 to the Raptors. Important fourth quarter coming up here. Cavs outscored Raptors 27-25 in the third quarter. – 9:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
83-75 Raps after 3. Siakam has 25-5-5 (and four fouls). He and Anunoby have combined for 9 of the Raps’ 12 3s. – 9:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors survive a scraggly kind of third quarter and lead 83-75 going into the fourth – 9:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro makes his first return since that collision with Barnes. – 9:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
These last 2 1/2 minutes probably got Armoni Brooks a rest-of-the=year deal
Tomorrow his second 10 day runs out – 9:19 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
THAT’S OUR ROOKIE OF THE MONTH 🔥 @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/8Ev0S35s8H – 9:15 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
DEFENCE ➡️ OFFENCE
@ScottBarnes561 🤝 @Precious Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/1ZmhzlExcR – 9:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Big pickpocket from Barnes on Garland with the score going the wrong way. The offence was getting a bit too Precious. – 9:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No long scoring drought — yet — for the Raptors but this has been a bad offensive quarter
Lead down to 5, 4:22 left – 9:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Evan Mobley just blocked a three-pointer 😳
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6o8e4yD3uf – 9:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The two blocks by #Cavs Evan Mobley in this third quarter have been nutty. – 9:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro just limped to the bench after that collision with Scottie Barnes on the sidelines. – 9:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Okay, okay.
🚫 @Evan Mobley
🪣 @Kevin Love pic.twitter.com/BIxCInOTGV – 9:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors lead down to 8, they’ve committed four PFs in less than 6 minutes – 9:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Garland’s starting to cook a bit; Raptors lead still 10 but Cavs have more juice, it seems – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devonte’ Graham already has 18 pts in only 14 mins. His last game of 20-plus pts was Jan. 31 at Cleveland – 8:55 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs have work to do in 2H, but within striking distance, trailed by 14 – down in TOR, 58-48; FB pts: TOR, 14, CLE, 0; CLE, 42%FG, TOR, 48%; CLE, 5-17 3ptFG, TOR, 7-18; teams combined 22-24 FT; Markkanen, 14pts, 5-7FG, 5reb; Stevens, 9pts, Okoro, 6pts, 2-3 3ptFG; Garland, 6asst. pic.twitter.com/s4yHpUteIa – 8:45 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cavs 5 of 17 on 3s (Love 0-3, Osman 0-3, Garland 0-2. Garland held to 5p (2-7 FGs) but has 6 assists. – 8:44 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Do Raptors fans care more about this game from a playoff/play-in perspective or from a Scottie Barnes vs. Evan Mobley perspective? Would you rather jump the Cavs but Mobley wins the RotY or Barnes wins RotY but the Raptors stay in 7th? – 8:43 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Raptors lead #Cavs 58-48 at half. Cavs 8 turnovers lead to 10 Toronto pts. Raps 14-0 edge in fast break points. Markkanen 14p 5r, Stevens 9p 2r. Siakam 14p 2r 4a, Anunoby 11p, Boucher 11p. – 8:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, the Raptors lead #Cavs 58-48. Cavs shooting 41.5% from the field and 29.4% from 3. Lauri Markkanen lone Cavs player in double-figures, at 14 pts.
But Cavs defense wavered in Q2. Toronto has 14 fast break points, while the Cavs have 0. – 8:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have a 14-0 edge in fast-break points. They’ve also gotten 21 crucial points from the bench. Great half. They lead by 10. – 8:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs offense was better in the second quarter. The defense without Jarrett Allen continues to falter. Not only is he the elite rim protector but he is also the defensive mouthpiece and organizer. – 8:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Turns out having Anunoby in the line-up helps a lot. Can help on Mobley, harass Garland and provid a much-needed 3-point threat. – 8:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 58-48 at half, SIakam’s got 14 and OG 11
Barnes has guarded everyone – 8:37 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Love this from Pascal.
Leads the break and kicks out to Boucher in the corner, yells out “one more, one more!” and points to OG, then hustles on the offensive glass to tap to Thad for the layup. pic.twitter.com/5cyQ24YDUb – 8:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is the type of high-leverage game that the Raptors had in mind when they trade for Thad Young, and he’s out there showing why. – 8:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs really have to watch their turnovers. They’ve turned the ball over six times, and the Raptors have scored eight points off those turnovers. – 8:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Raptors defense has been REALLY good against #Cavs Darius Garland tonight. He looks vexed at the moment. – 8:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Consecutive Thad Young baskets, Raptors up 10 with 5::04 until halftime – 8:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Night Thaddeus Young Justified Moving Down 13 Spots In The Draft™ – 8:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes has the rare ability to make easy passes look difficult and difficult passes look easy. – 8:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Might start calling it the Okorner 👌
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Appropriate for tonight: Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ defensive stopper Isaac Okoro becoming an offensive threat beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 8:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scottie Barnes’ growth as a facilitator is big. He can make plays for his teammates easily. 2 assists againt the Cavaliers became 2 dunks so far. His confidence level is high as hell! #wethenorth – 8:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love can’t believe he missed that corner 3 so badly. He was staring at his hands going to the timeout huddle. Asked Darius Garland to pass him the ball so he could take a practice shot. – 8:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gotta stagger VanVleet and Siakam. Can’t get away without having either on the floor in a game like this, and they didn’t. Raps were -5 in 3 mins with both stars on the bench to open Q2. Prediction: as long as this game is competitive, at least 1 of those guys will be out there – 8:18 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
A Scottie’s Better chant has broken out as Evan Mobley shoots free throws – 8:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
3 for 3.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Can’t ask for a better start to a big game. Raptors held Cavs to 30%, including 1-8 from 3, in the 1st quarter. Meanwhile, the ball’s moving, Achiuwa/Boucher have given them a lift off the bench, and Siakam’s (12 pts) been brilliant. Raps closed on the Q on a 15-2 run, lead by 8 – 8:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Raptors outscore #Cavs 15-2 to end first quarter, lead 25-17 – 8:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Raptors lead #Cavs 25-17. Cavs shot 7 of 23 (30.4%) from the field and 1 of 8 from 3. They were also 2 of 2 from FT.
Cavs started this game off early in the quarter playing solid defense, even though they missed a lot of shots. – 8:09 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Raptors close q1 on a 15-2 run over the final 4:37 min
Toronto up 25-17 heading to q2 on @FAN590 – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors hold Cavs to 30 per cent shooting and 15 points in the first quarter, lead by 8
Over-simplified but if you give Nick Nurse two days to game plan, his team’s gonna guard you – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs didn’t score since the 4:37 mark until Lamar Stevens hit that turnaround jumper. The Raptors scored 15 points in that stretch. – 8:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Flagrant on Cedi Osman on what looked like some reckless carelessness rather than … RUTHLESS AGGRESSION. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So Scottie began the game guarding Mobley, covered Garland for a bit, just made a wonderful no-look pass to Siakam in transition for a dunk – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Shooters gonna shoot
First touch at SBA for Armoni Brooks, first FGA for Armoni Brooks – 7:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert checks into the game wearing some of the brightest orange shoes I’ve ever seen. On another note, I’m told LeVert’s minute restriction has been lifted. – 7:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Those really long throw ahead passes the Raptors like so much have about a 50 per cent success rate, I’d guess
And they don’t dare try them in a playoff game
Cavs by 2 at second timeout – 7:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
An EV4 dime to an open Ice in the corner 😮💨
@Evan Mobley ➡️ @Isaac Okoro pic.twitter.com/UYazil0p5W – 7:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That corner 3 for #Cavs Isaac Okoro continues to be his spot. And that was a really nice pass from Evan Mobley to Okoro – 7:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Cavs tend to create issues in the paint but I’m thinking 4 3-pt FGAs in 9 shots for Toronto is not the ratio the Raptors want or need – 7:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#MobleyROTY gets things started 🤷
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/TshBWwE9vD – 7:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Well the Raptors have got OG three open corner 3s. He made one of ‘em. – 7:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Here we go. Raptors-Cavs. Win, and the Raps tie Cleveland in record for the 6th seed (though they’ll still have to pass them, with Cavs owning the tiebreaker). Lose, and they’ll have to make up a 3-game gap over the final 9 games of the season to avoid play-in. A lot at stake. – 7:41 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Remember fans, Scotiabank Arena needs to be a hostile environment for the Raptors tonight. They need to feel the hatred in order to win – 7:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Can the Raptors overcome their own hometown advantage and make the sixth seed (and maybe better?) a nine-game contest? Let’s find out. – 7:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Rookie of the Month now… Rookie of the Year later 👀 pic.twitter.com/IpLxPxQg0Y – 7:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors honoring Scottie Barnes for his February Rookie of the Month tonight. Seems like not a coincidence it’s tonight against Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/gHENwO5Hz8 – 7:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby is a go vs. Cavs. First start since All-Star break. Joins Birch, Barnes, Siakam and VanVleet. – 7:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Birch start for the Raptors tonight. – 7:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And now we get word it’s VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam, Birch and, ahem, Anunoby to start for Toronto tonight – 7:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Raptors: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Evan Mobley – 7:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Love is the lineup in Toronto 😍 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XeH57XX57f – 7:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam, OG and Birch start for Raps.
Garland, Okoro, Markkanen, Mobley and Love for Cavs. – 7:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are making a pretty significant change in their starting lineup against Toronto tonight. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom that Kevin Love will start for Lamar Stevens. The other four spots in the starting group will be the same. – 6:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors and will make his return vs Cleveland tonight. – 6:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Raptors swingman OG Anunoby was out on the court early tonight for his pregame workout. Still waiting to see whether he’s a go. – 6:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#MobleyROTY over the last 9 games:
19.2 PTS
.549 FG%
10.0 REB
2.7 AST
1.2 STL
1.7 BLK pic.twitter.com/pAouFES43x – 6:41 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
We’ve got a big game tonight!!!
Coach JB Bickerstaff pre-game: “This is a playoff type of feel to this game b/c it means that much to both teams & what we are trying to get done.”
#Cavs #Raptors tipping off at 7:30pm EST on @BallySportsCLE.
Come join us for @Cleveland Cavaliers basketball! – 6:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Smile if you’ve had back-to-back 15+ PTS games and shot 14-19 (.737) from the field over that span 😁 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/no76sxb9ym – 6:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr is out for the Raptors tonight, OG Anunoby remains in the questionable category about 2 hours to tip. – 5:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
What position does Scottie Barnes play?
Nick Nurse: “Point-center” – 5:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. (foot) is out vs. Cavs. OG Anunoby (finger) is still questionable, says Nick Nurse. – 5:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Gary Trent Jr. is OUT tonight vs. #Cavs. OG Anunoby is still QUESTIONABLE. – 5:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby (right ring finger fracture) remains questionable and Gary Trent Jr. (toe hyper-extension) will not play vs. the Cavaliers tonight. – 5:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent is OUT for tonight’s game vs Cleveland. Anunoby remains questionable. He’ll be a game-time call. – 5:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs magic number is 1. But for them, it’s about finishing in the top 6. Tonight’s game in Toronto and Saturday at home vs. the Bulls will go a long way in determining their playoff fate.
“Our destiny lies in our hands. I feel good about us”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/c… – 4:57 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Great prizes from @MastercardCA and @TangerineBank are up for grabs in Game Time.
Play while you countdown to tip-off for the chance to WIN
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/oKZq7Hs5Gj – 4:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready to lock in! 🔐
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/imyrYM5wQC – 4:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
While not typically viewed as a disease younger people are diagnosed with, colorectal cancer incidence and mortality have increased significantly over the past two decades.
Learn more about identifying symptoms you shouldn’t ignore from @ClevelandClinic: https://t.co/l8f1skg6y5 pic.twitter.com/e4iNgwg8hT – 3:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle to miss games vs. Grizzlies, Raptors for personal reasons; Lloyd Pierce to fill in
https://t.co/pCJm66U4ap pic.twitter.com/s3Jr3CbtZQ – 2:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This is what the NBA playoffs would look like today if we took the top 16 teams regardless of conference:
Suns vs Hornets
Grizzlies vs Nets
Warriors vs Raptors
Heat vs Timberwolves
Sixers vs Cavs
Bucks vs Bulls
Celtics vs Nuggets
Jazz vs Mavs
#Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/gQdZO1OXcw – 2:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pacers say Head Coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons. Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties during this time. – 2:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers assistant Lloyd Pierce will coach the team tonight in Memphis and Saturday in Toronto.
Rick Carlisle did not make the trip due to personal reasons. – 2:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle will not coach tonight in Memphis or Saturday in Toronto due to personal reasons, per #Pacers. Lead assistant Lloyd Pierce will fill in. – 2:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons. Lloyd Pierce will step in as acting coach. – 2:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Update: Head Coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road games in Memphis and Toronto for personal reasons.
Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties during this time.
on.nba.com/3IPU5ap – 2:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In late Sept. the NBAPA said 95% of its players were vaccinated against COVID-19. In a release today it reports that number is up to 97%.
Why does that 3% matter?
If those players are on playoff teams in the East, they won’t be allowed into Canada to play the Raptors. – 1:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
No NBA player has more assists this month than DG the PG 👀
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:45 PM
