Chris Paul officially available for Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul looks fine. Throwing the ball with his right hand, dribbling with his right hand and finding the hot hand.
Booker with 11. #Suns down 15-13. – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul just did a self lob two-handed dunk that got his teammates jacked up.
Thumb looked fine there. #Suns – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Every game midway through warmups, someone from the Suns bounces the ball high in the air and dunks it while everyone watches. Tonight it was Chris Paul, and everybody gathered around the basket, going wild when he threw it down – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is back and Devin Booker looks pumped pic.twitter.com/hr5vxaLN83 – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s good to have him back. He’s been working diligently to get back and not just get back, but play at the level that he wants to play. I’m sure the guys are jacked up about it.” Monty Williams
Chris Paul (thumb) returns tonight. #Suns https://t.co/QITkQBTUHv via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fAcQzH19zJ – 8:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t see Chris Paul playing the 28 to 32 minutes he normally does in first game back from fractured right thumb he suffered Feb. 16 vs. Houston. Has missed 15 games.
With Mile High altitude in Denver, curious to see how he looks conditioning wise. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jmqiP0G5Bn – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns All-Star Chris Paul returns for Thursday’s game at Denver https://t.co/QITkQBTUHv via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/SpDtGVSIq5 – 8:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Chris Paul has been working diligently to come back and play at the level Paul wants to reach every night. Monty has a number in his head tonight for a minute total and said it won’t be around the usual 28-32. – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker in the 11 games he played without Chris Paul: 28.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.0 APG, 2.6 TPG, 1.8 SPG, 52.1 FG%, 40.3 3P%, 89.8 FT%
8-3 record while Booker actually took LESS shots. 20.8 FGA/G with Paul and 19.7 FGA/G without Paul. – 5:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s the key for us, getting to the playoffs healthy and at full strength.” Devin Booker
Phoenix #Suns All-Star Chris Paul probable for Thursday’s game at Denver https://t.co/QITkQBCjPX via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vhJqpKR2bv – 4:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With Chris Paul likely to return tonight, now is a good time to review how the Suns grew without him, from Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton to Devin Booker, Cam Payne and more
Part 1: bit.ly/3NbsJP5
Part 2: bit.ly/3Jvq4O7 – 3:21 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
As reported here earlier this week, Chris Paul looks likely to return way ahead of schedule – tonight at Denver. And the Suns just kept dominating without him: 11-4 in all. Story here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3199436/?sourc… – 3:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After missing 15 games with a 6-8 week timeframe to return, Chris Paul is probable for tonight’s game in Denver, just over 5 weeks after the initial injury. Suns went 11-4 without him.
Cam Johnson remains out. – 3:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
In addition to Chris Paul (right thumb avulsion fracture) being listed as probable on the injury report, Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) remains out.
No new additions. – 2:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns All-Star Chris Paul probable for Thursday’s game at Denver azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best record in the NBA:
.828 — Suns with Chris Paul
.733 — Suns without Chris Paul
The Point God is back. pic.twitter.com/Wm05whmMZ6 – 2:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Phoenix Suns have listed Chris Paul as probable for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets – 2:43 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns are listing star Chris Paul (finger) as probable tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 2:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul is PROBABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. #Suns #Nuggets – 2:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing last 15 games due to thumb fracture, Suns say All-Star Chris Paul is probable to return tonight vs. Nuggets in Denver. – 2:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker this season:
— Leading scorer on the best team
— 26/5/5 per game
— 2nd in midrange makes (DeRozan)
— 57 FG%, 41 3P% in the clutch
— 22-5 record in clutch games
— 8-3 record without CP
— 28/5/7 on 52/40/90% without CP
Deserves some MVP love. pic.twitter.com/dJln2oZi0n – 12:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kyle Lowry last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 9 AST
✅ 6-9 3P
Lowry became the fifth player in NBA history with a listed height of 6’0″ or shorter to reach 15,000 career points.
He joins Calvin Murphy, Tim Hardaway, Allen Iverson, and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/KbJrrkDayc – 10:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker definitely frustrated heading to the bench.
Has that red face going.
So I see Chris Paul talking to a referee now during the break between quarters.
And I don’t see any kind of wrap on Paul’s right thumb.
I am on other side of court.
#Suns down 30-25 after one. – 8:42 PM
