Chris Paul probable to return tonight

Sam Amick @sam_amick
As reported here earlier this week, Chris Paul looks likely to return way ahead of schedule – tonight at Denver. And the Suns just kept dominating without him: 11-4 in all. Story here, at @TheAthletic
As reported here earlier this week, Chris Paul looks likely to return way ahead of schedule – tonight at Denver. And the Suns just kept dominating without him: 11-4 in all. Story here, at @TheAthletic
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After missing 15 games with a 6-8 week timeframe to return, Chris Paul is probable for tonight’s game in Denver, just over 5 weeks after the initial injury. Suns went 11-4 without him.
After missing 15 games with a 6-8 week timeframe to return, Chris Paul is probable for tonight’s game in Denver, just over 5 weeks after the initial injury. Suns went 11-4 without him.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
In addition to Chris Paul (right thumb avulsion fracture) being listed as probable on the injury report, Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) remains out.
In addition to Chris Paul (right thumb avulsion fracture) being listed as probable on the injury report, Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) remains out.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns All-Star Chris Paul probable for Thursday’s game at Denver azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best record in the NBA:
.828 — Suns with Chris Paul
.733 — Suns without Chris Paul
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Phoenix Suns have listed Chris Paul as probable for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets – 2:43 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns are listing star Chris Paul (finger) as probable tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 2:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul is PROBABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. #Suns #Nuggets – 2:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing last 15 games due to thumb fracture, Suns say All-Star Chris Paul is probable to return tonight vs. Nuggets in Denver. – 2:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker this season:
— Leading scorer on the best team
— 26/5/5 per game
— 2nd in midrange makes (DeRozan)
— 57 FG%, 41 3P% in the clutch
— 22-5 record in clutch games
— 8-3 record without CP
— 28/5/7 on 52/40/90% without CP
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kyle Lowry last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 9 AST
✅ 6-9 3P
Lowry became the fifth player in NBA history with a listed height of 6’0″ or shorter to reach 15,000 career points.
He joins Calvin Murphy, Tim Hardaway, Allen Iverson, and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/KbJrrkDayc – 10:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker definitely frustrated heading to the bench.
Has that red face going.
So I see Chris Paul talking to a referee now during the break between quarters.
And I don’t see any kind of wrap on Paul’s right thumb.
I am on other side of court.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just need to hear he’s OK to go. Once I get that, we’ll be fine.”
Monty Williams when asked does he need to see Chris Paul in 5-on-5 before playing him.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“His competitive stamina. As a teammate, he brings that out of you.”
“It was just his delivery. He wasn’t saying the wrong s–t. It was just sometimes hard to swallow for some of our (Clippers) teammates,”
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (thumb), Jae Crowder (right ankle) and Cameron Payne (non-COVID illness) all practiced today. but no 5-on-5, #Suns coach Monty Williams said. Said Paul has done more and more in the last few days. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 22, 2022
As if all that good news wasn’t enough, there’s this, too: Sources say Paul, whose team-issued timetable of six to eight weeks on Feb. 20 would have slated his earliest return date for April 3, is likely to return even sooner. Some sources close to the situation wouldn’t even rule out a Paul return for Wednesday’s game at Minnesota, but these coming days will be key in determining the exact timing of it all. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Truth be told, there’s no reason to rush back Paul. The Suns are 10-4 since he suffered the injury in a game against Houston on Feb. 17, with a net rating of 9.8 that trails only Minnesota (12.8) and Boston (11.8) in that span. The game against the Kings, meanwhile, was the latest evidence that their incredible depth should be feared by the rest of the playoff field. They entered play without Paul, Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) and Cam Payne (non-COVID illness), then proceeded to win despite losing Jae Crowder (foot injury midway through the third quarter), Deandre Ayton (fouled out with 1:01 left in regulation), JaVale McGee (fouled out with 2:32 left in overtime) and Booker (fouled out with 50.9 seconds left in overtime and the Suns up, 120-119). -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
