DeMar DeRozan out tonight

DeMar DeRozan out tonight

Main Rumors

DeMar DeRozan out tonight

March 24, 2022- by

By |

KC Johnson: Bulls downgrade DeMar DeRozan to out vs. Pelicans. Zach LaVine is available.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Bulls are 2-2 without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan this season. He’s out tonight with a left adductor strain.
Pelicans will likely be without Brandon Ingram. He’s missed the last 8 games with a strained right hamstring. – 2:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: DeMar DeRozan-OUT vs Pelicans. – 1:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bulls say DeMar DeRozan is OUT for tonight’s game against New Orleans (left adductor strain).
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com1:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls downgrade DeMar DeRozan to out vs. Pelicans.
Zach LaVine is available. – 1:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan is listed out for tonight’s Chicago Bulls game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Left adductor strain listed as the cause.
Zach LaVine will be available. – 1:42 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Pelicans with a left adductor strain. pic.twitter.com/Di4nozDtzp12:50 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan is listed on the Bulls injury report as questionable for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 12:38 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.0
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.6
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. DeMar DeRozan: 14.4
7. Trae Young: 14.0
8. Ja Morant: 13.6
9. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
10. Devin Booker: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/cLorHjj7X410:58 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum now with 19 in the first half, he’s regained the NBA scoring lead from DeMar DeRozan…Tatum, Trae Young and DeRozan will end up 1-2-3 by the end of the night. – 8:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans with a left adductor strain. Zach LaVine is probable with the left knee injury management. #Bulls4:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan questionable with strained groin and Zach LaVine probable with left knee soreness vs. Pelicans. – 4:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The Bulls’ road struggles mark a sobering trend with only 10 games left in the regular season. Hear from Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan on what’s gone wrong and the importance of fixing it with plenty of opportunity ahead
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…3:06 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home