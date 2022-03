DeMar DeRozan out tonight

The Bulls’ road struggles mark a sobering trend with only 10 games left in the regular season. Hear from Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan on what’s gone wrong and the importance of fixing it with plenty of opportunity ahead

DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans with a left adductor strain. Zach LaVine is probable with the left knee injury management. #Bulls

Jayson Tatum now with 19 in the first half, he’s regained the NBA scoring lead from DeMar DeRozan…Tatum, Trae Young and DeRozan will end up 1-2-3 by the end of the night. – 8:31 PM

DeMar DeRozan is listed on the Bulls injury report as questionable for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 12:38 PM

DeMar DeRozan is listed out for tonight’s Chicago Bulls game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Left adductor strain listed as the cause.Zach LaVine will be available. – 1:42 PM

The Bulls say DeMar DeRozan is OUT for tonight’s game against New Orleans (left adductor strain).More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Bulls are 2-2 without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan this season. He’s out tonight with a left adductor strain.Pelicans will likely be without Brandon Ingram. He’s missed the last 8 games with a strained right hamstring. – 2:52 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.