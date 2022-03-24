Draymond Green would miss Warriors game to witness LeBron James break scoring record live

Draymond Green: “Congrats to LeBron James, second all-time. Probably in fifty more games or so, fifty to seventy games or so, he’ll be first all-time. And I can’t wait to see that and I hope, Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history. So that’s what we doing, coach Kerr.”
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Hill, asked what it says about Dolphins acquiring him and others, he references the LeBron comment: “F— them picks.” – 3:24 PM
Brad Rock @therockmonster
I got thinking today who was the greatest athlete I ever encountered. MJ? LeBron? Elway? Aaron? Rose? Jenner? Ali? Beckham? Drysdale? Rapinoe? Answer coming up. Hint: He weighed 128 pounds. – 1:55 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
First-place votes
Michael Jordan: 25
LeBron James: 3
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal discusses his free agency, Wizards’ future on Draymond Green’s podcast: ‘I want to do it here’
https://t.co/hR1e6iqrOW pic.twitter.com/0FLXTXCMLS – 12:14 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Games leading team (or tied for lead) in 5 stats – pts, reb, ast, stl, blk – Nikola Jokić has 13 of them.
Everyone else in the NBA COMBINED has 13.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James: ‘I’m literally having the time of my life right now’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/24/leb… – 11:50 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker scored 28 points in a win over the Timberwolves, reaching 11,000 career points in the process.
He’s the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-324 LeBron James
24-104 Kevin Durant
25-099 Kobe Bryant
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByGeorgeThomas: Movie about LeBron James’ high school years could be filmed in Akron @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/entertai… via @beaconjournal – 9:07 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Y’all watched JP score 30 tonight. I watched him Grow. In a different way than most will ever understand. Gotta love it. JK a SUPER! – 3:34 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr and Draymond Green demanded more toughness.
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga understood the assignment.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said they’re disappointed that they lost this game, but without LeBron and AD, he was encouraged by the effort and attention to detail.
“We’re making progress … we’re continuing to grow.” – 1:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers fight without Bron, but Philly holds on, 126-121 the Final…
Big game coming up on Sunday, Lakers at Pelicans…
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers showing a lot of fight against the Sixers without LeBron James. But Lakers are in need of bottom-line results in every game they play. – 12:36 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Cooper Kupp courtside on a night where LeBron isn’t playing is a waste of a very good Ram. BK – 11:47 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
This game hasn’t worked out for the Lakers, and it won’t work out for the Lakers. But given no LeBron and no AD, impressed with the toughness they’ve shown in competing. In their last home game against Toronto, they trailed 21-2 and were competitively dead in the water. – 11:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
1. Kyrie
2. Giannis
3. DeRozan
4. LeBron
5. Dinwiddie with Mavs
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga crush it. Damion Lee finds his stroke. Andrew Wiggins produces in the clutch.
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga crush it. Damion Lee finds his stroke. Andrew Wiggins produces in the clutch.
With Steph/Draymond/Klay sidelined, Warriors’ 118-104 win at Miami is their most inspirational win of the season. – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
11K points fourth-youngest with the other three with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant (Rest in Power) being the other three. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers with a cool montage of LeBron James and Karl Malone after LeBron surpassed him for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1oE5PgEg39 – 10:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have a moment for LeBron passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list — a two-minute video celebrating his (and some of the Mailman’s) career achievements. pic.twitter.com/1n7TRPBdFH – 10:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
They just showed a tribute video for LeBron becoming the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer. Danny Green, who played with LeBron on the Lakers’ championship team, was over by the Lakers’ bench clapping for him. – 10:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
An impressive first quarter from the Lakers without LeBron James. Stanley Johnson leads them with 13 points, including 5-of-5 shooting and three 3s. Malik Monk provided a spark off the bench. They’ve moved the ball and rotated well. – 10:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD no longer taking opportunities away from Stanley Johnson, the Lakers can finally reach their true potential. AK – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is the 4th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant – 10:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James joining the team on the Lakers’ bench in street clothes. Sadly, he’s not carrying a wine glass. – 10:25 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
There was a game in March in 2016 where the Heat destroyed the Cavs and LeBron was cracking up with D Wade at halftime. Cleveland went on to win it all. Watching Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra get into it while Heat get boat-raced by half Warriors reminds me of that. – 10:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Just a major win for the Warriors in Miami at a key moment. Beat the East’s #1 seed without Curry, Klay, Draymond. Got 30 from Jordan Poole, help up and down the rotation and a needed 20-point second half from Andrew Wiggins. Gives them a firmer grip on #3 seed. – 10:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Four 20-point scorers in Poole (27), Lee (22) Kuminga (22), and Wiggins (21) – 10:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on LeBron James missing tonight’s game and the “tough” trend of stars missing marquee games pic.twitter.com/YkzybzCiHi – 9:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel downplayed whether LeBron’s absence tonight vs Sixers had anything to do with schedule with not having a game again until Sunday vs New Orleans. Vogel: “If he can be in there, he wants to be in there. He’s dealing with soreness in the knee.” – 9:19 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
This is without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. – 9:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again struggling against the shorthanded, tied 50-50 vs. the no-Steph, no-Klay, no-Draymond, no-Otto Warriors at half, a game after losing to the no-Embiid, no-Harden 76ers. Butler with 15 for Heat. – 8:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Doc Rivers on LeBron James missing tonight’s game vs Sixers, and star players missing marquee games pic.twitter.com/hBKTOnLrRC – 8:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors, without Steph, Klay, Draymond or Porter, are shooting 2-of-17 from 3 and beating the Heat with everyone but Herro and Vincent on the road. – 8:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James dealing with “some soreness.” – 8:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is dealing with some soreness due to playing three games in four nights (Toronto, Washington and Cleveland). – 8:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is just dealing with some soreness in his knee. – 8:17 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Man Respect the game that should be it. What you eat don’t make me 💩💩. Where’s the love – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 early, go into second period tied 23-23 with Warriors. Golden State without Curry, Klay, Draymond, Porter. Butler with 10 points. – 8:06 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding Klay, Draymond, and Otto not playing on the 2nd night of a b2b, Kerr says it’s a decision of “care and rest” determined by training staff. As far as games that might become losses with guys out, Kerr said “there is no balance. It’s a decision based on health.” – 6:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James (sore left knee) is out tonight. It will be his 77th missed game out of a possible 298 since joining the Lakers – meaning he’s nearly lost a full season out of the four he’s been in L.A. because of injuries es.pn/3Nie2d0 – 6:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Michael Jordan won in a landslide. Find out where LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 5:43 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With LeBron James not playing tonight, and the Lakers off after the Sixers game until Saturday, here is a good chance to read my story on his happiness in Los Angeles transcending his frustrations with losing, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3201639 – 5:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James won’t play tonight against Philadelphia, a move that is probably best understood as a strategic play for James’ health down the stretch: ocregister.com/2022/03/23/lak… – 5:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Remember when Derek Fisher chose the #37 with the Thunder to make a point that someone could actually still play at that age?
Remember when Derek Fisher chose the #37 with the Thunder to make a point that someone could actually still play at that age?
Fast forward a decade and LeBron James is leading the NBA in scoring at 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/wM4yMJdB2W – 4:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James out vs 76ers sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 4:43 PM
LeBron James recently became the No. 2 overall scoring leader in league history. He could become the NBA’s all-time scoring champion as soon as next season. As such, during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green had a lot to say about James. Around the 15-minute mark, Green shared some noteworthy comments. -via For The Win / March 24, 2022
Jason Williams: What’s good world?! 💜 So I noticed I kind of stirred the pot so to speak last week with my comments about Kobe. 🙏🏼 I’ve seen some of your comments, but not nearly all of them… Some are positive, some not so positive!!! The anger that some folks have over this conversation is awesome to me cause it means you care!! 🏀 Now with that being said let me explain what I meant last week. First off: KOBE BEAN BRYANT is the greatest ✨LAKER✨ EVER!!! PERIOD!!! 💯 In the conversation you all heard, my thinking was that we were talking about ALL the greatest NBA players EVER who wore the Laker purple and gold jersey for at least ONE season. I wasn’t talking about the greatest LAKER ever… because of course that’s Kobe!!! Kobe IS the Lakers!!! 💛💜 But in what I was saying, I was thinking about WILT, KAREEM, MAGIC, SHAQ, LEBRON… (That’s my top 5 players who ever played in a Laker jersey *in no particular order* in case y’all wondering!)… those players who—in my opinion—were/are better than KOBE!! That’s just my opinion! Doesn’t mean I’m saying it’s a fact!! 🤷🏼♂️ So my bad if I’ve hurt any of y’all feelings, it’s just my opinion!!! I love this game and I respect this game!! It has nothing to do with Kobe bustin my team’s ass just about every time we played them either. 👏🏼 Really the only difference between my opinion and y’all opinion is that I just happened to play against some of these dudes we talkin about and that’s it!! And I’ll do ya one better… The people I’ve named are way above my talent level!!!! Legends!! GOATs!!! 🐐🏆 -via Instagram / March 24, 2022
Initially, Williams said he was unsure of whether or not Bryant stands among the “top five of the all-time greatest Lakers.” That take ruffled some feathers, but after his quote started getting some attention around the basketball world, he clarified what he meant. Williams explained that Bryant is indeed the “greatest Laker ever.” He added that he merely believes that there are a handful of better players who have played for the Lakers at some point in their careers, making the argument a little bit muddy. Williams recently spoke about the topic again and offered his latest thoughts. “I said what I said, and I mean what I meant,” Williams said. -via Lakers Daily / March 24, 2022
