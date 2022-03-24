Enes Kanter Freedom: 'I don't want to retire at the age of 29'

“I don’t want to retire at the age of 29,” Freedom said. “Sometimes,” he added, “sacrifice is a very important word, so there are bigger things.”
Source: Sopan Deb @ New York Times
Current NBA free agent and former WWE 24/7 Champion Enes Kanter Freedom says he has an offer on the table to begin his wrestling career but didn’t say where from. The 6’10” basketball player is currently focused on his NBA career, however. He was waived by the Houston Rockets last month. -via Wrestling Observer / March 15, 2022
“I already have an offer. I’m just trying to figure out what is going to happen with this basketball thing,” Kanter responded when asked about a possible in-ring career. “Obviously, I’m 29 and I want to play another like seven years in this league. I’m just going to figure out my basketball career first and then see what’s going to happen but I already have an offer, it’s just I’m not taking it right now. I love basketball, I don’t want to quit basketball.” -via Wrestling Observer / March 15, 2022
David Weigel: Enes Freedom tells me that he’s not going to speak at CPAC, as previously announced. “I need to figure out this NBA stuff first,” he says. “So I won’t be going to CPAC now.” -via Twitter / February 15, 2022
