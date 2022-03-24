Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton both out tonight

Jim Owczarski: The #Bucks have ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out for tonight’s game with right knee soreness, and he’ll join Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness) on the bench. Jrue Holiday and his band of merry mates takes on the #Wizards tonight at Fiserv Forum. @BenSteeleMJS is on it!
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Bucks will be without Giannis (sore right knee) and Khris Middleton (sore left wrist) tonight vs. Wizards. #WizBucks – 1:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out for tonight’s game with right knee soreness, and he’ll join Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness) on the bench.
Jrue Holiday and his band of merry mates takes on the #Wizards tonight at Fiserv Forum.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.0
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.6
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. DeMar DeRozan: 14.4
7. Trae Young: 14.0
8. Ja Morant: 13.6
9. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
10. Devin Booker: 13.3
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in 4Q this season:
1. Kyrie
2. Giannis
3. DeRozan
4. LeBron
5. Dinwiddie with Mavs
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have filed their injury report for tomorrow night’s game against the #Wizards & all-star Khris Middleton has already been ruled out with left wrist soreness.
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis midrange game evolution:
18.2% — Rookie season
33.8% — 2015-16
33.5% —2016-17
33.7% — 2017-18
34.5% — 2018-19
38.8% — 2019-20
35.7% — 2020-21
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 AST
Antetokounmpo has six career games in which he’s recorded at least 25p/15r/5a in less than 30 minutes played.
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—The case for Milwaukee, Giannis vs. Embiid/Jokic, the Meta-Verse and the Disinfo Era with @benthompson
—2022 Oscars Predictions plus CODA vs. Power of the Dog w/ @SeanFennessey
Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/Bi0UtieRhJ
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
25 PTS
17 REB
5 AST
3 BLK
9-12 FG
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls had no answers in Milwaukee and fall 126-98 to the Bucks.
DeRozan: 21 points
LaVine: 21 points
Vooch: 22 points
Giannis: 25 points
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic: 22-7-2
LaVine: 21 pts, 7 ast
DeRozan: 21 pts
Jrue: 27 pts, 7 ast
Giannis: 25-17-5, 3 blk
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 126, Bulls 98
Vucevic 22 points
DeRozan 21 points
LaVine 21 points
Giannis 25/17/5
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis appears to be done for the night. He narrowly avoids becoming just the 11th player in NBA history to score 25+ with 15+ rebounds and 10 or more turnovers – 10:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 59, Bulls 43 at half
Vucevic 15 pts
DeRozan 2-11 FGs
LaVine 12 pts, 5 assists
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #NBA75 teammate and #Lakers legend @Magic Johnson for No. 87 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 8:57 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s hardly on the scale of a real injustice even in sporting terms, and I doubt either player cares. But based on just this year’s performance, Jrue Holiday deserved that All-Star spot over Khris Middleton. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks push their lead to 43-24 over the #Bulls without Khris Middleton.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed 20-18 when Caruso and Green were subbed out. Bucks ended the first quarter with a 33-20 lead. Giannis has 10 pts; LaVine and DeRozan combined 2-9 FGs – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo turned it over 4 times in the first quarter but scored 10 points. Pat Connaughton added nine and the #Bucks lead the #Bulls 33-20 after one. – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Giannis is taking it right at Patrick Williams to lead a 13-0 run for the Bucks. The Bulls can’t slow him even with an extra player coming over to double. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Anetokounmpo has passed #Hornets and #Heat HOFer Alonzo Mourning for No. 88 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 8:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leading scorers since the All-Star break:
37.8 PPG — Kyrie Irving
32.8 PPG — LeBron James
32.6 PPG — Jayson Tatum
31.5 PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo
31.0 PPG — Ja Morant
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews gets the starting nod for Khris Middleton.
As Bobby Breaking News Portis said this morning, Book Lopez indeed rejoins the starting lineup for the #Bucks for the first time since ring night.
That was a fun day:
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton took a fall in Minnesota on his wrist, but doesn’t feel it’s a long-term problem. – 6:23 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are within reach of 30 ppg this season. It’s rare to have 3 players average 30+ in a season. It’s only happened once in last 35 years and twice in the last 55 years.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
This will be the 13th game Khris Middleton has missed thus far this season, the first since Jan. 1. The #Bucks are 5-7 without him. – 5:38 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
w/ DEN starters’ recent struggles, Jokic no longer has the biggest on/off NetRtg differential…
1. G. Hill: 14.9
2. Tatum: 14.7
3. Jokic: 14.2
4. Steph Curry: 13.8
5. Kenrich!: 13.5
6. Quickley: 12.4
7. Nurkic: 11.9
8. Antetokounmpo: 10.6
8. Garland: 10.6
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With no Khris Middleton tonight for Milwaukee … better get this one. – 4:49 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, Giannis Antetokounmpo shares untold stories from the NBA Finals, swears he doesn’t care about the MVP race and explains why he’s hungry for a second title, at @TheAthletic
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute this season (minimum 100 minutes):
.91 pts/min — Giannis
.89 pts/min — Embiid
.83 pts/min — Morant
.81 pts/min — Boban
.81 pts/min — LeBron
.81 pts/min — Durant
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
I just read an article where Antetokounmpo said he wasn’t concerned about winning the MVP award this season and didn’t even know who’s in the MVP mix. OK, Pinocchio. – 2:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🚨New #Bucks Point Forward Podcast is out!🚨
@JRRadcliffe went on vacation, which was a bad idea. It meant I had the house to myself.
So I invited friends.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
The idea of one of Embiid or Jokic being on All NBA Second Team is silly to me, absolutely if voters have a chance to take up a forward spot to put both on the First Team they should be doing it. They’ve been the two best players this season (much love and respect to Giannis). – 11:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The top 6 MVP candidates record vs each other:
Luka: 7-2
Tatum: 6-5
Embiid: 4-4
Ja: 3-4
Giannis: 2-3
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One injury note for #Bulls at Bucks tonight: Khris Middleton is out with left wrist soreness, Giannis listed probable with right knee soreness.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA scoring race update:
Entering Monday
1. Embiid: 29.83
2. LeBron: 29.81
3. Giannis: 29.80
LeBron scores 38
After Monday
1. LeBron: 29.96
2. Embiid: 29.83
3. Giannis: 29.80
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Justin Garcia 🦌
We discuss Giannis in the postseason and why it’s one of the most ridiculous NBA playoff stories of all-time, Brook in the starting lineup for good (?) and more!
📺 https://t.co/TpONecfXbN
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @LeBron James came in tied with Embiid and Giannis for the scoring lead, and shoots past them both with 38 points at CLE on:
13 of 18 in the paint
17 of 25 from two
0 for 4 from 3
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks’ first injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls:
Probable: Giannis Antetkounmpo (right knee soreness)
OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right ACL/MCL tear), Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness)
StatMuse @statmuse
There have been four 27/10/5 seasons in the last four years. All of them belong to Giannis.
There have been four 27/10/5 seasons in 33 MPG or lower in NBA history. All of them belong to Giannis.
Eric Nehm: Bucks’ first injury report for Thursday’s game against the Wizards: OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery), Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness) OUT (two-way): Sandro Mamukelashvili, Lindell Wigginton -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 23, 2022
