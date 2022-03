Heat sign Mychal Mulder to 10-day contract, waive Kyle Guy

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Tyrone Wallace plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans, source tells ESPN. He’s averaged 27 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in last 11 games with Long Island of G League. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 10, 2022

The Miami Heat announced they have waived Kyle Guy from his Two-Way contract and they have signed Mychal Mulder to a Two-Way contract. – 10:11 PM

