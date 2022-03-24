Heat sign Mychal Mulder to 10-day contract, waive Kyle Guy

Anthony Chiang: Heat announces it has signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Kyle Guy was waived to make room for Mulder.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract and waived Kyle Guy from his two-way deal. – 10:52 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Miami Heat sign Mychal Mulder to two-way contract, waive Kyle Guy hothothoops.com/2022/3/24/2299… – 10:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Miami Heat announced they have waived Kyle Guy from his Two-Way contract and they have signed Mychal Mulder to a Two-Way contract. – 10:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say they’ve signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract after waiving Kyle Guy.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Cool to see Mychal Mulder got a two-way
Dudes been hooping in the G-League – 10:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat announces it has signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Kyle Guy was waived to make room for Mulder. – 9:51 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say they have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Additionally, the HEAT has waived Kyle Guy. – 9:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (left knee sprain), Caleb Martin (hyperextended left knee), and Victor Oladipo (back spasms) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors,
Gave Vincent (toe contusion), Javonte Smart (G League) and Kyle Guy (G League) ruled out. – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. visiting Warriors:
Victor Oladipo (back): questionable.
Tyler Herro (knee sprain): questionable.
Caleb Martin (knee): questionable.
Gabe Vincent (toe): out.
Kyle Guy (G League): out.
Javonte Smart (G League): out. – 5:41 PM
