Damichael Cole: Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Taylor Jenkins says. Tweaked his knee in Atlanta.
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is featured in a new Spider-Man commercial 🔥🔥🔥 dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:24 PM
Ja Morant is featured in a new Spider-Man commercial 🔥🔥🔥 dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies Ja Morant out at least two weeks sore knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/24/gri… – 7:20 PM
Grizzlies Ja Morant out at least two weeks sore knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/24/gri… – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really not great for Ja Morant to be out at least two weeks at this time of year. Always best to get things right, but this really rough timing. – 6:25 PM
Really not great for Ja Morant to be out at least two weeks at this time of year. Always best to get things right, but this really rough timing. – 6:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to tweaked knee, coach Taylor Jenkins says. – 6:23 PM
Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to tweaked knee, coach Taylor Jenkins says. – 6:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Taylor Jenkins says. Tweaked his knee in Atlanta. – 6:22 PM
Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Taylor Jenkins says. Tweaked his knee in Atlanta. – 6:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With Ja Morant: The team is still offloading him. The plan is to reevaluate him in two weeks.
He is rehabbing and is expected to be back by the the playoffs. – 6:21 PM
With Ja Morant: The team is still offloading him. The plan is to reevaluate him in two weeks.
He is rehabbing and is expected to be back by the the playoffs. – 6:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum has averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 16 games for the Pelicans.
Here’s the list of NBA players with those averages or better to this point of the 2021-22 season:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/sE9VNzE0mQ – 3:42 PM
CJ McCollum has averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 16 games for the Pelicans.
Here’s the list of NBA players with those averages or better to this point of the 2021-22 season:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/sE9VNzE0mQ – 3:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
From last night: The Nets got schooled in chemistry class, when a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies team ran up the score. Talent alone won’t get the job done in Brooklyn. For @NYDNSports: trib.al/ZsXyEfI – 11:45 AM
From last night: The Nets got schooled in chemistry class, when a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies team ran up the score. Talent alone won’t get the job done in Brooklyn. For @NYDNSports: trib.al/ZsXyEfI – 11:45 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.0
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.6
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. DeMar DeRozan: 14.4
7. Trae Young: 14.0
8. Ja Morant: 13.6
9. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
10. Devin Booker: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/cLorHjj7X4 – 10:58 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.0
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.6
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. DeMar DeRozan: 14.4
7. Trae Young: 14.0
8. Ja Morant: 13.6
9. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.5
10. Devin Booker: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/cLorHjj7X4 – 10:58 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Behind the scenes of a Memphis Grizzlies win over KD, Kyrie & Brooklyn the nation needed to see. Maybe now the false narrative Memphis might be better without Ja Morant can stop. Maybe now everyone realizes these Grizzlies are just really good.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:52 AM
COLUMN: Behind the scenes of a Memphis Grizzlies win over KD, Kyrie & Brooklyn the nation needed to see. Maybe now the false narrative Memphis might be better without Ja Morant can stop. Maybe now everyone realizes these Grizzlies are just really good.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:52 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“togetherness…”
-The word Coach Jenkins used to describe how and why this team has been successful w/out their star Ja Morant – 10:25 PM
“togetherness…”
-The word Coach Jenkins used to describe how and why this team has been successful w/out their star Ja Morant – 10:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Memphis being 15-2 without Ja Morant is one of the most bizarre statistics you will see this season. Maybe ever. – 10:23 PM
Memphis being 15-2 without Ja Morant is one of the most bizarre statistics you will see this season. Maybe ever. – 10:23 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Grizzlies fight off Kyrie’s 43 and KD’s 35 and improve to 15-2 without Ja Morant. Look no further than the 52-11 advantage from the bench.
Memphis is dangerous. Nets have things to figure out with 9 games left. – 10:14 PM
Grizzlies fight off Kyrie’s 43 and KD’s 35 and improve to 15-2 without Ja Morant. Look no further than the 52-11 advantage from the bench.
Memphis is dangerous. Nets have things to figure out with 9 games left. – 10:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a statement win by the Grizzlies that was without Ja Morant.
Consider it a parting gift, ESPN. You have plenty to talk about tomorrow. – 10:12 PM
What a statement win by the Grizzlies that was without Ja Morant.
Consider it a parting gift, ESPN. You have plenty to talk about tomorrow. – 10:12 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The 50th Grizzlies win might be the most reassuring of them all. Amazing 4Q performances by Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. No Ja Morant, KD and Kyrie combine for 78 points, no problem. – 10:03 PM
The 50th Grizzlies win might be the most reassuring of them all. Amazing 4Q performances by Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. No Ja Morant, KD and Kyrie combine for 78 points, no problem. – 10:03 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Grizz win 132-120. Come to Memphis for Ja Morant get a bunch of hoopers. – 10:03 PM
Grizz win 132-120. Come to Memphis for Ja Morant get a bunch of hoopers. – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies up 76-62 on #Nets at halftime without Ja Morant.
Irving 22, Durant 19.
Former #Suns guard D’Anthony Melton 20 off bench for Griz.
Dillon Brooks 16.
#Suns win w/Grizzlies loss gives Phoenix homecourt advantage throughout playoffs.
Down 7 with 5:44 left in half. – 8:55 PM
Grizzlies up 76-62 on #Nets at halftime without Ja Morant.
Irving 22, Durant 19.
Former #Suns guard D’Anthony Melton 20 off bench for Griz.
Dillon Brooks 16.
#Suns win w/Grizzlies loss gives Phoenix homecourt advantage throughout playoffs.
Down 7 with 5:44 left in half. – 8:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Grizzlies are 14-2 without Ja Morant. This team is athletic, physical and has all kinds of attitude. #Nets down 76-62 at the break. – 8:55 PM
The #Grizzlies are 14-2 without Ja Morant. This team is athletic, physical and has all kinds of attitude. #Nets down 76-62 at the break. – 8:55 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Bet they talk about DeAnthony Melton’s Ja Morant impression. pic.twitter.com/IJSJmftnNH – 8:46 PM
Bet they talk about DeAnthony Melton’s Ja Morant impression. pic.twitter.com/IJSJmftnNH – 8:46 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ugly. Ugly. Memphis, without Ja Morant, scores 76 points on Nets in first half. – 8:45 PM
Ugly. Ugly. Memphis, without Ja Morant, scores 76 points on Nets in first half. – 8:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are one of the deepest teams in the NBA. Don’t be too surprised. This is what they’ve been doing when guys were in and out of COVID protocols, Ja Morant was out and when Dillon Brooks was out. That No. 2 seed ain’t a fluke. – 8:29 PM
The Grizzlies are one of the deepest teams in the NBA. Don’t be too surprised. This is what they’ve been doing when guys were in and out of COVID protocols, Ja Morant was out and when Dillon Brooks was out. That No. 2 seed ain’t a fluke. – 8:29 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Brooklyn, thus far, can’t stop the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. – 8:21 PM
Brooklyn, thus far, can’t stop the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sensational job by Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman and head coach Taylor Jenkins. Memphis leads, 40-32, after the first quarter, and they’re playing without Ja Morant. This roster just makes sense. 3 and D wings, versatile guards, tough bigs. This team is legit. – 8:13 PM
Sensational job by Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman and head coach Taylor Jenkins. Memphis leads, 40-32, after the first quarter, and they’re playing without Ja Morant. This roster just makes sense. 3 and D wings, versatile guards, tough bigs. This team is legit. – 8:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
De’Anthony Melton’s been hitting contested 3s, but Kyrie Irving just hit a ridiculous and-one layup to make this a 30-26 game led by the Grizzlies.
Memphis is showing what chemistry and continuity looks like, off to a strong start w/o All-Star guard Ja Morant. – 8:03 PM
De’Anthony Melton’s been hitting contested 3s, but Kyrie Irving just hit a ridiculous and-one layup to make this a 30-26 game led by the Grizzlies.
Memphis is showing what chemistry and continuity looks like, off to a strong start w/o All-Star guard Ja Morant. – 8:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Nike Tech for Ja Morant today… that man dripped out in Louie V🔥🔥 – 7:45 PM
No Nike Tech for Ja Morant today… that man dripped out in Louie V🔥🔥 – 7:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Much more to @Ja Morant than just scoring ability and athleticism. Pay attention to the basketball IQ of the #Grizzlies star. Story in @andscape: bit.ly/3nv2YPc – 7:39 PM
Much more to @Ja Morant than just scoring ability and athleticism. Pay attention to the basketball IQ of the #Grizzlies star. Story in @andscape: bit.ly/3nv2YPc – 7:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Ja Morant: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:35 PM
Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Ja Morant: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:35 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: Ja Morant is not with the team tonight. Jenkins said they set up and appointment for his rehab. Morant just retweeted his Lion King Hakuna Maratha “no worries” tweet from yesterday. Again, they expect him to be back for the playoffs. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 24, 2022
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins said he does not have concerns about Ja Morant being rusty for the playoffs. He said their ramp up process typically helps to eliminate that. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 24, 2022
Scott Agness: Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie tonight v Pacers. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / March 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.