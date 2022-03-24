Jason Williams' latest take on Kobe Bryant in Lakers history: 'I said what I said, and I mean what I meant'

Initially, Williams said he was unsure of whether or not Bryant stands among the “top five of the all-time greatest Lakers.” That take ruffled some feathers, but after his quote started getting some attention around the basketball world, he clarified what he meant. Williams explained that Bryant is indeed the “greatest Laker ever.” He added that he merely believes that there are a handful of better players who have played for the Lakers at some point in their careers, making the argument a little bit muddy. Williams recently spoke about the topic again and offered his latest thoughts. “I said what I said, and I mean what I meant,” Williams said.
Source: Sam Leweck @ Lakers Daily
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Having written 2 books on Kobe and several volumes of Lakers history among many other NBA projects over 40 years, I have quite an archive of my interviews and research, little of it more touching than this photo of Kobe and father Joe. pic.twitter.com/FWOz8ZiBkA – 11:23 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker scored 28 points in a win over the Timberwolves, reaching 11,000 career points in the process.
He’s the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-324 LeBron James
24-104 Kevin Durant
25-099 Kobe Bryant
25-144 Booker pic.twitter.com/cilM1YoPzy – 9:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It means so much. Those were my favorite players ever growing up.”
Devin Booker on becoming the fourth-youngest player in #NBA75 history to reach 11K points behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VHQfjZ1GUf – 2:32 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The young buck can score the ball.” #Suns coach on Monty Williams on Devin Booker.
11K points fourth-youngest with the other three with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant (Rest in Power) being the other three. – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is the 4th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant – 10:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#FeetHeat Mamba edition 🔥🔥🔥
#Pacers | #Kings | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/Q7tdRJhelJ – 7:01 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Michael Jordan won in a landslide. Find out where LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 5:43 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant scored 50 points in a 111-105 win over the Hornets, his last of four consecutive 50-point games.
The only other player in NBA history to record at least four straight 50-point games is Wilt Chamberlain (multiple times). pic.twitter.com/2m495R4Q5j – 11:01 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are within reach of 30 ppg this season. It’s rare to have 3 players average 30+ in a season. It’s only happened once in last 35 years and twice in the last 55 years.
Last time was in 2005-06, with Kobe, Iverson, and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/7U87VIKtDr – 5:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
15 years ago this week (March of 2007):
Kobe Bryant scored 50+ points in four straight games
65 points vs Blazers
50 points vs T-Wolves
60 points vs Grizzlies
50 points vs Hornets
Bean AVERAGED 56.3 points while shooting over 54% from the floor, 52% from deep and 93% on FT’s pic.twitter.com/CZzrnc7hDl – 9:27 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 12 AST
In NBA history, there have been eight 30-point triple-doubles recorded by players age 35 years or older.
James is responsible for six of them. Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird recorded one each. pic.twitter.com/3CBZNPI8Xp – 9:01 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James is the first Lakers player with 3 straight 35-point games since Kobe Bryant in January 2012.
He is also the first Lakers player with 3 straight games of 35 points and 55% shooting since Shaquille O’Neal in March 2000. – 9:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point triple-doubles after turning 35:
6 — LeBron James
1 — Kobe Bryant
1 — Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/xaohPQokTv – 8:56 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
No standing ovation, but a big roar when LeBron James is announced. Lots of Lakers jerseys, mostly for James, but a few wearing Kobe Bryant. – 7:07 PM
Jason Williams: What’s good world?! 💜 So I noticed I kind of stirred the pot so to speak last week with my comments about Kobe. 🙏🏼 I’ve seen some of your comments, but not nearly all of them… Some are positive, some not so positive!!! The anger that some folks have over this conversation is awesome to me cause it means you care!! 🏀 Now with that being said let me explain what I meant last week. First off: KOBE BEAN BRYANT is the greatest ✨LAKER✨ EVER!!! PERIOD!!! 💯 In the conversation you all heard, my thinking was that we were talking about ALL the greatest NBA players EVER who wore the Laker purple and gold jersey for at least ONE season. I wasn’t talking about the greatest LAKER ever… because of course that’s Kobe!!! Kobe IS the Lakers!!! 💛💜 But in what I was saying, I was thinking about WILT, KAREEM, MAGIC, SHAQ, LEBRON… (That’s my top 5 players who ever played in a Laker jersey *in no particular order* in case y’all wondering!)… those players who—in my opinion—were/are better than KOBE!! That’s just my opinion! Doesn’t mean I’m saying it’s a fact!! 🤷🏼♂️ So my bad if I’ve hurt any of y’all feelings, it’s just my opinion!!! I love this game and I respect this game!! It has nothing to do with Kobe bustin my team’s ass just about every time we played them either. 👏🏼 Really the only difference between my opinion and y’all opinion is that I just happened to play against some of these dudes we talkin about and that’s it!! And I’ll do ya one better… The people I’ve named are way above my talent level!!!! Legends!! GOATs!!! 🐐🏆 -via Instagram / March 24, 2022
“Kobe Bryant is the greatest Laker of all time, but that doesn’t mean that he’s the greatest basketball player that ever played for the Lakers. You know what I mean? It’s kind of like if I said D-Wade (Dwyane Wade) was better than LeBron [James]. LeBron is a better basketball player than Dwyane Wade, but when you think about the Miami Heat, who do you think of? “… I think there were five better basketball players that played for the Lakers at one time, but that’s not taking anything away from Kobe Bryant. He’s one of the greatest basketball players that’s ever walked the face of this earth.” -via Lakers Daily / March 24, 2022
Many people debate who’s the greatest player ever, but there’s no debate for the most influential player of all time, and we have the numbers to prove it. HoopsHype polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players for their most influential players ever, and Michael Jordan won in a landslide. -via HoopsHype / March 23, 2022
